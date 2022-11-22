Advertisement
Share
2022 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United ‘by mutual agreement,’ the club says

Cristiano Ronaldo walks on the pitch during a Portugal soccer team training in Oeiras, outside Lisbon.
Cristiano Ronaldo walks on the pitch during a Portugal soccer team training in Oeiras, outside Lisbon, on Nov. 14.
(Armando Franca / Associated Press)
By JAMES ROBSON
Associated Press
Share
DOHA, Qatar — 

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United “with immediate effect,” the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup, criticizing manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners.

Last week, United said it had “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo’s comments.

Advertisement

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.”

People gather around the official countdown clock showing remaining time until the kick-off of the World Cup 2022.

2022 World Cup

⚽ Complete coverage: 2022 Qatar World Cup

For the first time, the FIFA World Cup is heading to the Middle East for a fall showcase. Here is The Times’ complete coverage of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

2022 World Cup
Advertisement