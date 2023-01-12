Chris Klein to return as Galaxy’s president for 11th season despite MLS sanctions

Chris Klein will return for an 11th season as president of the Galaxy, the MLS club confirmed in a statement Thursday. Klein’s contract expired at the end of the 2022 and Klein, the team and AEG, the Galaxy’s parent company, had all declined to comment on his status.

“Per club policy, we don’t disclose employment terms,” the Galaxy said in a two-sentence statement. “Chris Klein is the LA Galaxy’s President and he will resume full responsibilities at the close of the winter transfer window.”

Last month Klein, 47, was suspended by MLS through the primary transfer window, which usually runs until early May, as part of a series of penalties levied against the Galaxy for violating MLS salary guidelines in the 2019 acquisition of Argentine winger Cristian Pavón. The team was also fined $1 million and docked another $1 million in future general allocation money.

The length of the contract extension was not disclosed, but Klein’s first two contracts as president were for five seasons each.

Klein, a midfielder, won an MLS Cup, two Supporters’ Shields and a U.S. Open Cup as a player before retiring with the Galaxy in 2010. He then served as senior director of the Galaxy academy and vice president of the team under Tim Leiweke, AEG’s former president and CEO. Leiweke elevated Klein to president in 2013 and put him in charge of the team’s business operations. He was re-signed to a five-year contract after the disastrous 2017 season and rewarded AEG last year by setting records for revenue from ticket sales and sponsorships, thanks in part to a five-year $35-million renewal of their jersey deal with Herbalife Nutrition.

Coach Greg Vanney — a teammate of Klein with both the Galaxy and the U.S. national team — was promoted to sporting director when Klein’s suspension was announced, leaving him in charge of player-personnel decisions. Vanney will continue in that role when Klein returns.

Klein is also co-chair of Los Angeles’ World Cup host committee for 2026. An unspecified number of matches in the next tournament will be played at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, which is one of venues being considered for the final.