Sparks fall to Connecticut Sun, finish season-opening trip 2-2

Alyssa Thomas had 23 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and the Connecticut Sun defeated the Sparks 77-60 on Saturday night.

Jonquel Jones added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Sun (1-1) in their home opener. Dijonai Carrington contributed 13 points and three steals, and Brionna Jones finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Nneka Ogwumike and Jordin Canada each scored 12 points for the Sparks, who lost their second in a row and finished a season-opening four-game trip 2-2. The Sparks were coming off a 77-75 loss at Atlanta on Wednesday.

Sparks Sparks come up short against Dream, 77-75 The Sparks had two chances to tie the score in the final seconds but fell short 77-75 on the road against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.

Liz Cambage added 10 points for the Sparks, who shot just 35.2% from the field. They will host the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night in their home opener at Crypto.com Arena.

Advertisement

The Sun led 26-14 after the first quarter and 49-25 at the half.