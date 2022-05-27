Sparks fall 101-96 to Indiana Fever for sixth loss in seven games

Kelsey Mitchell scored 22 points, Danielle Robinson had 10 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Fever held off the Sparks 101-96 on Friday night for interim coach Carlos Knox’s first victory.

Indiana (3-7) fired coach Marianne Stanley on Wednesday after her teams won just 14 games in a little more than two seasons. This win snapped a five-game losing skid.

Indiana led by as many as 18 points in the second half, but Los Angeles battled back and Brittney Sykes’ jumper at the free-throw line pulled the Sparks within 95-93. It was the closest Los Angeles had been since the first quarter. Robinson made two free throws with a minute left to give Indiana a two-possession lead and she added two more at 20.1.

After the final whistle, the Indiana players surrounded Knox for a celebration embrace.

NaLyssa Smith and Victoria Vivians each scored 17 points for Indiana. Emily Engstler added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Los Angeles (3-6). Katie Lou Samuelson scored a career-high 19 points and Liz Cambage was held to 13 points on 2-of-11 shooting.