Advertisement
Share
Sparks

Sparks’ rally falls short against playoff-hungry Mercury

Sparks guard Chennedy Carter brings the ball up court against the Chicago Sky.
Sparks guard Chennedy Carter scored 23 points in the team’s 90-80 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday.
(Kamil Krzaczynski / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
PHOENIX — 

Diana Taurasi scored 30 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 27 and the Phoenix Mercury rolled to a 90-80 victory over the Sparks on Thursday night.

Taurasi hit five 3-pointers and added six rebounds, while Diggins-Smith grabbed five rebounds with six assists for Phoenix (13-16). Shey Peddy scored 12 as the Mercury won their second straight and moved into third place in the Western Conference — passing Los Angeles and Dallas.

Chennedy Carter led the Sparks (12-16) with a season-high 23 points. Nneka Ogwumike had 19 points, while Kristi Toliver and reserve Jordin Canada scored 10 apiece. Los Angeles has lost two straight and five of seven.

Diggins-Smith, Taurasi and Peddy accounted for 23 of 26 first-quarter points as the Mercury took a nine-point lead.

Taurasi and Diggins-Smith teamed up to score the first 16 points in the second quarter as Phoenix pushed its lead to 42-22 at the 6:22 mark and never looked back in taking a 54-32 lead at intermission.

Advertisement
Los Angeles Sparks center Liz Cambage shoots a free throw against the Chicago Sky during the first half of the WNBA basketball game, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Sparks

Liz Cambage abruptly leaves Sparks in what team deems a ‘contract divorce’

Liz Cambage abruptly left the Sparks on Tuesday as the team announced a ‘contract divorce’ amid a battle for a playoff spot.

Sparks

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement