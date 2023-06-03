Nneka Ogwumike scores 27 points in double-double to lead Sparks past Storm

Forward Nneka Ogwumike, shown May 19, had 27 points and 14 rebounds in the Sparks’ 92-85 victory over the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.

Nneka Ogwumike had 27 points and 14 rebounds, Layshia Clarendon contributed 16 points, six assists and three steals, and the Sparks beat the Seattle Storm 92-85 on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Seattle (0-4) is off to its worst start since it lost four in a row in its inaugural season in 2000.

Jewell Loyd hit a three-pointer that gave the Storm a two-point lead with 3:36 left in the third quarter, but the Sparks scored 17 of the next 23 points to make it 72-61 — Los Angeles’ biggest lead of the game. Brown capped the spurt with a three-pointer early in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Loyd scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, and Jade Melbourne’s three-pointer — which Loyd assisted on — trimmed Seattle’s deficit to 86-82 with 1:42 remaining, but the Storm got no closer.

Chiney Ogwumike contributed 15 points and Lexie Brown scored 14 for the Sparks (3-2). Jordin Canada had nine points, seven assists and four steals.

Loyd tied her career high with eight three-pointers and finished with 37 points for Seattle, one shy of her career best. Ezi Magbegor had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Seattle hit 13 three-pointers but committed 16 turnovers, which the Sparks converted into 17 points. The Sparks outscored the Storm 23-12 from the free-throw line on 11 more attempts — 27.