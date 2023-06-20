Late turnover dooms Sparks in loss to Lynx

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (30) shoots as Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) defends during the first half on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena.

Napheesa Collier had 26 points and 14 rebounds, Bridget Carleton added 14 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Sparks 67-61 on Tuesday night.

Minnesota (4-8) won its third game in nine days against the Sparks.

Collier sank a jumper from the free-throw line, following an offensive rebound, to give Minnesota a 64-61 lead with 1:26 left. Neither team would score again until Collier’s free throw with 8.7 seconds left for a four-point lead.

Trailing 64-61, the Sparks called a timeout with 24.1 seconds left to set up an offensive play. Tiffany Mitchell intercepted a pass and raced the other way, and Minnesota secured it at the stripe.

Mitchell finished with five steals to go with eight points for Minnesota, which had a season-high 12 steals. Diamond Miller, averaging 10.4 points per game, did not play because of an ankle injury.

Minnesota was one of 10 from behind the arc in the first half, while the Sparks made five of 15. The Lynx finished six of 25 from three-point range.

Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Sparks (6-6), which lost their third straight game. Jordin Canada added 10 points.

Actor Aubrey Plaza sat courtside.

