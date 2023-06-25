Sparks rally in second half to again defeat the Wings

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, shown during a game earlier this season, had 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in a 93-83 victory over the Dallas Wings on Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.

The Sparks finished their five-game homestand on a high note with a 93-83 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.

Forward Nneka Ogwumike lived up to her All-Star starter billing with 27 points, 12 rebounds and four assists as the Sparks (7-7) battled back from an 11-point third-quarter deficit to seal their second victory over the Wings in three days.

With three wins over Dallas (6-8) this season, the Sparks secured a key potential tiebreaker over their Western Conference foe for playoff positioning.

Dearica Hamby had 17 points and Karlie Samuelson scored 14 on five-for-seven shooting, including four made three-pointers, with four assists. Jordin Canada had 10 points and nine assists.

After battling back from a 17-point deficit to win Friday, the Sparks squandered a 12-point first-quarter lead Sunday, going into the locker room tied after the Wings outscored the Sparks 28-16 in the second quarter.

Dallas, coached by former Sparks assistant Latricia Trammell, carried the momentum into the third quarter and built an 11-point lead with 1:25 remaining.

A three-pointer from Destanni Henderson started an 11-2 Sparks run to end the third quarter. The second-year guard playing on a hardship contract scored all of her nine points in the second half.

Henderson, who scored 18 points in Friday’s victory, played 17 minutes off the bench as the Sparks’ backup point guard in place of veteran Jasmine Thomas, who did not play despite suiting up. The point guard’s playing time has diminished in recent games as she battles back from a torn knee ligament suffered last year.