Sparks open three-game trip with loss to the Sky

Courtney Williams scored a season-high 21 points, Kahleah Copper added 14 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-63 on Wednesday to snap a six-game losing streak.

Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Sparks (7-8), who shot 22 for 63 (35%) from the field and committed 16 turnovers. Ogwumike moved into second place in team history for made field goals, passing Candace Parker.

Jordin Canada added 13 points for the Sparks, while teammates Chiney Ogwumike and Karlie Samuelson each scored 11.

Advertisement

Chicago’s losing streak started against the Sparks on June 9. The two teams play each other again Friday. Los Angeles wraps up its three-game trip Sunday in Atlanta.

Marina Mabrey added 13 points and Dana Evans had 11 for Chicago (6-9). Williams made three of Chicago’s nine three-pointers and grabbed nine rebounds.

Williams scored 10 points in the first half to help Chicago build a 46-37 lead. Mabrey sealed it on a three-pointer with 2:01 remaining in the fourth quarter for a 77-61 lead.