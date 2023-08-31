Advertisement
Sparks’ run out of gas late in loss to Storm, playoff hopes tighten

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike dribbles during the second half of a game.
Forward Nneka Ogwumike scored 11 points in the Sparks’ 72-61 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday.
(LM Otero / Associated Press)
Annika Johnson. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Annika Johnson
Despite a Sparks fourth-quarter rally with three-pointers from Nneka Ogwumike and Rae Burrell, they lost 72-61 to the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena Thursday and tightened their playoff race to a tie with the Chicago Sky for the last spot.

It was about a ten-point game through the third quarter until a late Sparks rally of three-pointers from Ogwumike and Burrell with less than six minutes left shrunk the Storm’s lead to 62-59. But a three-pointer from Kia Nurse with one minute left made it a ten-point game again and sealed the Storm’s win.

Ogwumike had five of her seven defensive rebounds in the first to slow the Storm who blitzed out to an early 22-12 lead. She led the Sparks with 11 points.

Karlie Samuelson reached double-digit scoring for the second consecutive game with 10 points, sinking two three-pointers to help outscore the Storm in the third. After falling hard on her left leg in the fourth and limping off the court, she returned with two minutes left.

Burrell stepped up for the Sparks guards, who were missing Layshia Clarendon again, by sinking four points in the second and 10 total, a new season-high. She landed her second three-pointer with five minutes left to shrink the lead to one point.

Head coach Curt Miller emphasized the importance of younger players in Clarendon’s absence before the game. “Can Zia [Cooke] bring us some energy when Evina [Westbrook], Rae come in off the bench their energy, their intensity, their toughness is going to be a big factor tonight,” he said.

Cooke logged eight points with one steal.

2023 All-Star game Most Valuable Player Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 25 points.

After winning six out of their last nine games, the Sparks (15-21) have four regular-season games left to break their tie with the Sky.

Annika Johnson

