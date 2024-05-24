Caitlin Clark helps fuel Fever surge in comeback victory over Sparks

Fever guard Caitlin Clark, left, passes around Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon during the first half of Indiana’s 78-73 win Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Clark finished with 11 points in the win.

A Sparks record crowd of 19,103 packed into Crypto.com Arena to watch them and No. 2 draft pick Cameron Brink face the Indiana Fever and No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark on Friday night.

The crowd seemed to hold its collective breath every time Clark touched the ball, waiting to see something — anything — amazing.

And then, after a rough shooting night, it happened.

After Rickea Jackson hit a huge three-pointer to cut the Sparks’ deficit to three in the fourth quarter, Clark took the ball in transition and drained a wide-open three — her first of the night — as the L.A. crowd roared.

The Sparks’ rookies, Brink and Jackson, also hit big shots to keep the team within striking distance as time ran down, but Clark delivered a dagger, stepping back and hitting a three-pointer with 40 seconds left to help seal the Fever’s first win of the season in a 78-71 thriller.

Advertisement

Clark finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals as the Fever worked to overcome an 11-point halftime deficit.

The Sparks got off to a quick start thanks to the play of Dearica Hamby, who had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists in the first half as the team cruised to a comfortable lead at the break. Jackson and Brink weren’t far behind with seven and six points, respectively. Brink also chipped in six rebounds and a blocked shot.

Indiana responded in the second half with a 9-0 run led by Alliyah Boston, last season’s No. 1 draft pick, and Temi Fagbenle to start the third quarter and tie the score.

Jackson gave the Sparks the lead on a three, the Sparks’ first points of the second half, five minutes into the third quarter. The rookie led the charge offensively in the third, holding back the Fever with six points.

Hamby finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Brink had 15 points and nine rebounds. Jackson scored 16 points.

The Sparks host the Dallas Wings on Sunday before a rematch against Clark and the Fever in Indianapolis on Tuesday.