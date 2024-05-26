Cameron Brink’s 21 points can’t save Sparks from loss to Dallas

Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale shoots over Sparks forward Stephanie Talbot during the Sparks’ 84-83 loss Sunday at Crypto.com Arena.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points, Monique Billings had a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds and the Dallas Wings edged the Sparks 84-83 on Sunday night.

Dallas had an 8-2 run, getting what proved to be the winning point when Ogunbowale made one of two free throws with 16.1 seconds left. Lexie Brown made a long three-pointer with one second left for the Sparks.

A night after Ogunbowale scored 40 points while playing all 40 minutes in Dallas’ 107-92 win at Phoenix, she shot just seven of 30 and missed all eight of her three-point attempts but hit several key baskets against the Sparks.

Billings had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas (3-2) and Maddy Siegrist had 15, including a clutch basket on a putback with 36 seconds to go that made it 83-80. Teaira McCowan had 12 points and Sevgi Uzun added 11.

Cameron Brink, the second overall draft pick this year, had a season-high 21 points for the Sparks (1-4), with three three-pointers and three blocks despite playing just 24 minutes because of foul trouble. Dearica Hamby had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Brown scored 12 and Li Yueru had 10 points and nine rebounds, both career highs for the 6-foot-7 rookie from China.

Ogunbowale, limited to four free throws in the first quarter, scored nine points in the second quarter as the Wings took a 49-42 lead at halftime.

A three-pointer by Uzan gave the Wings a 64-52 lead with 3:09 in the third quarter, but a late floater from Hamby pulled the Sparks within 70-63 entering the fourth.

Referee Angel Kent left because of food poisoning with about four minutes left in the first half and didn’t return.