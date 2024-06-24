Dearica Hamby to replace injured Cameron Brink on U.S. Olympic 3x3 team

Sparks forward Dearica Hamby is replacing teammate Cameron Brink, who suffered a torn ACL last week, on the U.S. Olympic 3x3 basketball team.

Dearica Hamby was named to the U.S. Olympic 3x3 basketball team, the Sparks announced Monday. Hamby replaces teammate Cameron Brink, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee during the Sparks’ loss to the Connecticut Sun last week.

Hamby, who will join Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard and Hailey Van Lith on the 3x3 roster, has previous USA Basketball 3x3 experience. The two-time WNBA All-Star was MVP of the 2023 3x3 AmeriCup and was part of the national team’s camp in Springfield, Mass., in April.

Hamby is having a standout season with the Sparks and recently signed a contract extension through the 2025 season. She currently leads the WNBA in double-doubles (11), ranks second in defensive rebounds per game (8.8) and third in rebounds per game (10.4). Through 17 contests, Hamby averages 17.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Advertisement

Earlier this season, Hamby was named the Western Conference Player of the Week after taking down Las Vegas, her former team.

The 3x3 Olympic basketball competition is scheduled for July 30-Aug. 5 at Place de la Concorde in Paris.