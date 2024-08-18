Advertisement
After solid first quarter, Sparks can’t keep pace with Aces

The Sparks' Crystal Dangerfield shoots the ball from outside the lane against the Aces on Sunday in Las Vegas.
The Sparks’ Crystal Dangerfield pulls up for a jumper against the Aces on Sunday in Las Vegas. Dangerfield finished with nine points in the loss.
(David Becker / NBAE via Getty Images)
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS — 

A’ja Wilson scored 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds — her WNBA-record 17th game this season with 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds — to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 87-71 on Sunday.

Wilson broke her own single-season record for 20-10 games of 16, set last season. The 6-foot-4 center has scored at least 20 points and grabbed 10-plus rebounds in eight consecutive games, also a WNBA record. The two-time WNBA MVP is averaging 29.3 points, 14.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks while shooting 53% (85 of 161) from the field and 93.3% (56 of 60) from the free-throw line during that span.

Kelsey Plum made four three-pointers and finished with 18 points, Tiffany Hayes scored 11 and Jackie Young had 10 for Las Vegas (17-9).

Rickea Jackson led the Sparks (6-21) with 15 points. Dearica Hamby contributeded 13 points, 11 rebounds and four steals while Kia Nurse scored 12 points — 10 in the first half.

Nurse sank a three-pointer for the Sparks that tied the score midway through the second quarter but Wilson made a short jumper and Plum scored in the lane before Hayes added a three-pointer to make it 38-31 less than two minutes later and Las Vegas led the rest of the way.

Wilson made a short step-back jumper that gave the Aces their biggest lead of the game at 51-39 with 7:20 left in the third quarter. Jackson and Hamby each scored four points in a 10-1 run that made it a three-point game midway through the quarter but Los Angeles got no closer.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue watched courtside.



