After solid first quarter, Sparks can’t keep pace with Aces

The Sparks’ Crystal Dangerfield pulls up for a jumper against the Aces on Sunday in Las Vegas. Dangerfield finished with nine points in the loss.

A’ja Wilson scored 34 points and grabbed 13 rebounds — her WNBA-record 17th game this season with 20-plus points and 10-plus rebounds — to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Los Angeles Sparks 87-71 on Sunday.

Wilson broke her own single-season record for 20-10 games of 16, set last season. The 6-foot-4 center has scored at least 20 points and grabbed 10-plus rebounds in eight consecutive games, also a WNBA record. The two-time WNBA MVP is averaging 29.3 points, 14.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks while shooting 53% (85 of 161) from the field and 93.3% (56 of 60) from the free-throw line during that span.

Kelsey Plum made four three-pointers and finished with 18 points, Tiffany Hayes scored 11 and Jackie Young had 10 for Las Vegas (17-9).

Advertisement

Rickea Jackson led the Sparks (6-21) with 15 points. Dearica Hamby contributeded 13 points, 11 rebounds and four steals while Kia Nurse scored 12 points — 10 in the first half.

Nurse sank a three-pointer for the Sparks that tied the score midway through the second quarter but Wilson made a short jumper and Plum scored in the lane before Hayes added a three-pointer to make it 38-31 less than two minutes later and Las Vegas led the rest of the way.

Wilson made a short step-back jumper that gave the Aces their biggest lead of the game at 51-39 with 7:20 left in the third quarter. Jackson and Hamby each scored four points in a 10-1 run that made it a three-point game midway through the quarter but Los Angeles got no closer.

Advertisement

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue watched courtside.