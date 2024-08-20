Advertisement
Sparks rally late but fall short of upsetting the Sun

Sparks center Li Yueru, left, reaches with her left arm above Sun forward DiJonai Carrington to block her left-handed layup.
Sparks center Li Yueru blocks a reverse layup by Sun forward DiJonai Carrington during the first quarter Tuesday night in Boston.
(NBAE via Getty Images)
Associated Press
BOSTON — 

DiJonai Carrington scored 19 points, and the Connecticut Sun used a late 14-0 run to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 69-61 on Tuesday night in the first WNBA game to played at the Boston Celtics’ TD Garden.

A franchise record sellout crowd of 19,125 saw the Sun storm back after they trailed 59-55 with less than four minutes to play.

Carrington scored twice in the lane sandwiched around a three-point play by Alyssa Thomas, and in less than a minute Connecticut was up 62-59 with the crowd roaring.

Tyasha Harris converted a three-point play that made it 69-56 with 1:40 to go. In just more than two minutes the Sparks had missed two shots and two free throws and had four turnovers, which eventually became a four-minute scoring drought.

Brionna Jones had 15 points and Harris 14 for the Sun (20-7), who overcame an 8 of 17 performance at the foul line. Thomas had nine points, eight assists and 16 rebounds.

Rookie Rickea Jackson and Azura Stevens both had 14 points for the Sparks (6-22).

Carrington, Harris and Jones were all in double figures as the Sun erased an early deficit to take a 41-35 lead at the half.

Connecticut led by 11 in the third quarter but L.A. cut it to 53-46 entering the fourth. The Sparks scored the first seven points to tie score, and turned that into a 13-2 run for a 59-55 lead.

