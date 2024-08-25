Sparks fall to Wings when outscored 40-18 in fourth quarter

Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2), receiving a pass while defended by Wings forward Satou Sabally, has 25 points in the loss Sunday.

Arike Ogunbowale had 33 points, Natasha Howard scored 30 and the Dallas Wings stormed back from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun the Sparks 113-110 on Sunday.

Odyssey Sims had 24 points through the first three quarters to help the Sparks (6-24) build a 92-73 lead.

Howard made a layup for Dallas (7-22) and Ogunbowale followed with two free throws to get the Wings within single digits at 105-96 with 3:22 left to play. Ogunbowale followed a layup with a three-pointer and Howard’s three-point play made it a one-possession game at 109-107 with 64 seconds left.

Teaira McCowan tied the score with a layup and gave Dallas the lead with a rebound basket with seven seconds to go. Stephanie Talbot made just one of two free throws for the Sparks, while Howard sank a pair for a three-point lead. Dearica Hamby missed a three-pointer at the buzzer for L.A., which has lost seven in a row and nine of 10.

Ogunbowale made 10 of 21 shots from the floor with four three-pointers and all nine of her foul shots, while adding seven assists. Howard knocked down 11 of 15 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Satou Sabally scored 19 and McCowan finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double.

Sims led the way for the Sparks with 26 points and 10 assists off the bench. Rookie Rickea Jackson, the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft, made six three-pointers and scored 25. Hamby had 21 points and five assists, while Azurá Stevens scored 15.

Dallas kicked off a five-game homestand with its second victory in the last eight outings.

The two teams split four games this season. L.A. has not won since beating Dallas on July 13.

The Sparks return home to play the New York Liberty on Wednesday. The Wings host the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday.