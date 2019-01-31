College basketball: Markus Howard's 32 points lead No. 10 Marquette past Butler 76-58

Markus Howard scored 32 points and Sam Hauser added 19 to help No. 10 Marquette pull away from Butler for a 76-58 victory Wednesday night.
The Golden Eagles (19-3, 8-1 Big East) have won eight straight overall and picked up their first win at Hinkle Fieldhouse since the 1989-90 season.
Kamar Baldwin led Butler (12-10, 3-6) with 16 points. Paul Jorgensen and Sean McDermott each scored 10 for the Bulldogs, who have lost three in a row and five of seven.
No. 12 Virginia Tech 82, Miami 70: Nickeil Alexander-Walker tied a season high with 25 points and added a spectacular assist as No. 12 Virginia Tech shot 59 percent to beat Miami on Wednesday night.
Justin Robinson scored 17 points for the Hokies but appeared to hurt his left leg and limped to the locker room midway through the second half. He watched the final minutes from the bench.
Virginia Tech (17-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed within one game of the league lead. The Hurricanes (9-11, 1-7) lost their fourth in a row and are off to their worst start in conference play since 1993-94, when they went 0-18 in the Big East.
No. 14 Villanova 86, DePaul 74: Eric Paschall scored 20 points, Phil Booth added 19 points and eight assists, and No. 14 Villanova won its ninth straight game by beating DePaul on Wednesday night.
Freshman forward Saddiq Bey matched a career high with 16 points and set one with 11 rebounds for Villanova. He shot 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.
The Wildcats (17-4, 8-0 Big East) hit 15 from beyond the arc after making 17 in a romp over Seton Hall on Sunday. The defending national champions beat DePaul (11-9, 3-6) for the 18th straight time.
No. 15 Louisville 82, Wake Forest 54: Jordan Nwora scored 20 points and No. 15 Louisville won its sixth straight game, routing Wake Forest on Wednesday night.
Dwayne Sutton added 17 points and 10 rebounds, Malik Williams finished with 13 points and Ryan McMahon had 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Cardinals (16-5, 7-1).
They shot 52 percent and led by 35 while keeping themselves even with three other one-loss teams — No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Virginia and No. 9 North Carolina — atop the Atlantic Coast Conference.
No 19 LSU 72, Texas A&M 57: Tremont Waters scored a season-high 36 points with a career-best six 3-pointers to give No. 19 LSU its 10th straight victory, over Texas A&M on Wednesday night.
Waters was hot early, making five of seven 3-point attempts and piling up 23 points by halftime. He cooled down a bit after the break, but did enough to lead LSU (17-3, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) to the victory on a night when much of the team struggled offensively.
Skylar Mays, who had a career-high 24 points in an overtime win against Missouri on Saturday, missed his first nine shots, including seven 3s. He finally scored when he grabbed a steal and was all alone for a layup on the other end for his only points of the game with less than three minutes left to make it 70-55.
No. 20 Iowa State 93, West Virginia 68: Lindell Wigginton scored a season-high 27 points off the bench and 20th-ranked Iowa State cruised past West Virginia on Wednesday night, its fourth win in five games.
Marial Shayok scored 19 points for the surging Cyclones (16-5, 5-3 Big 12), who shot 26 of 40 inside the 3-point line and 29 of 32 from the free throw line.
After a somewhat sluggish start, Iowa State closed the first half on 18-6 run to jump ahead by 17. West Virginia hung around, even using its shelved press defense to confuse the Cyclones and pull to within 61-51 with just under 10 minutes left.