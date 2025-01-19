High school basketball: Saturday’s scores for boys’ and girls’ games
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
Adelanto 53, Liberty 41
AGLA 51, Covina 36
Artesia 57, Whittier Christian 45
Bellflower 55, South Pasadena 53
Bernstein 84, LA Wilson 22
Bishop Alemany 89, Valor Academy 25
Bishop Amat 61, Bosco Tech 58
Cajon 66, Redlands East Valley 65
Capistrano Valley Christian 93, Tarbut V’Torah 58
Columbus (FL) 75, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 53
Crespi 71, St. Francis 63
Damien 53, Crean Lutheran 36
Dominguez 75, Maywood Academy 54
Eastside 56, LA Roosevelt 47
El Camino Real 66, Burbank Burroughs 25
Fairmont Prep 60, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 56
Gardena 60, North Hollywood 51
Gardena Serra 60, Lancaster 53
Harbor Teacher 61, Port of LA 24
Hillcrest Christian d. Beacon Hill, forfeit
Holy Martyrs 63, Buckley 60
Inglewood 84, Anaheim Canyon 75
La Canada 75, Valencia 57
Linfield Christian 57, Hoover 44
Malibu 53, Southwestern Academy 30
Maranatha Christian 52, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 51
Marquez 67, Paramount 57
Maryland School for the Deaf (MD), CSDR 25
Mater Dei 79, Campbell Hall 66
Moreno Valley 56, Heritage 20
Narbonne 62, Gahr 61
Oxnard 66, Palisades 64
Paul VI (VA) 60, St. John Bosco 57
Pilibos 77, Chatsworth 56
Price 64, Providence 52
Rancho Cucamonga 67, Saugus 63
Rancho Verde 63, North Torrance 47
Redondo Union 92, Los Alamitos 75
Rio Hondo Prep 69, Duarte 48
Rolling Hills Prep 59, Etiwanda 44
Sierra Canyon 80, Grayson (GA) 46
Sotomayor 62, Carson 61
Tri-City Christian 51, Paloma Valley 41
Verbum Dei 65, Indian Springs 38
Venice 70, Washington Prep 67
View Park 55, Foshay 43
Village Christian 71, Summit 47
Vistamar 65, Lennox Academy 44
Webb 69, Avalon 39
West Torrance 74, Ocean View 54
Wildwood 50, CAMS 49
Windward 61, Corona Centennial 49
Wiseburn Da Vinci 60, Grant 49
Workman 75, La Serna 57
GIRLS
Anaheim Canyon 49, Norco 9
Arcadia 42, Franklin 29
Birmingham 67, Lynwood 62
Brea Olinda 58, Mira Costa 55
Brentwood 66, Buena Park 39
Camarillo 51, Burbank Burroughs 19
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 64, St. Paul 44
Capistrano Valley Christian 48, San Gabriel Academy 48
Costa Mesa 42, Mayfair 39
Crossroads 51, Wiseburn Da Vinci 33
CSDR 42, Maryland School for the Deaf (MD) 39
Desert Christian Academy 34, La Jolla 26
El Dorado 51, Eastvale Roosevelt 49
El Modena 47, Avalon 10
Fairfax 57, Academy of Academic Excellence 46
Fairmont Prep 68, Newport Pacifica Christian 34
Gardena Serra 77, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 8
JSerra 59, St. Anthony 51
Lakewood St. Joseph 71, Bishop Amat 24
Los Osos 63, Ramona 24
Louisville 48, Highland 47
Marina 55, Irvine University 26
Mary Star of the Sea 26, Paraclete 19
Narbonne 52, Bernstein 26
North Torrance 46, Glendora 40
Northview 59, Los Altos 44
Notre Dame Academy 73, Marymount 21
Orange Lutheran 53, Beckman 40
Palos Verdes 56, Palisades 47
Pioneer 42, Long Beach Poly 40
Rio Mesa 47, Leuzinger 46
Rolling Hills Prep 68, King/Drew 47
Sacred Heart of Jesus 53, Pomona Catholic 15
Sage Hill 60, Brentwood 42
San Clemente 50, Redondo Union 36
Scripps Ranch 75, Beverly Hills 38
Shadow Hills 70, South Pasadena 51
St. Bonaventure 81, Fillmore 25
Ventura 55, Victor Christian Academy 37
Victor Valley 41, Hesperia Christian 40
Vistamar 53, Lennox Academy 4
West Torrance 62, El Segundo 35
