High School Sports

High school basketball: Saturday’s scores for boys’ and girls’ games

By Los Angeles Times staff

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

Adelanto 53, Liberty 41

AGLA 51, Covina 36

Artesia 57, Whittier Christian 45

Bellflower 55, South Pasadena 53

Bernstein 84, LA Wilson 22

Bishop Alemany 89, Valor Academy 25

Bishop Amat 61, Bosco Tech 58

Cajon 66, Redlands East Valley 65

Capistrano Valley Christian 93, Tarbut V’Torah 58

Columbus (FL) 75, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 53

Crespi 71, St. Francis 63

Damien 53, Crean Lutheran 36

Dominguez 75, Maywood Academy 54

Eastside 56, LA Roosevelt 47

El Camino Real 66, Burbank Burroughs 25

Fairmont Prep 60, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 56

Gardena 60, North Hollywood 51

Gardena Serra 60, Lancaster 53

Harbor Teacher 61, Port of LA 24

Hillcrest Christian d. Beacon Hill, forfeit

Holy Martyrs 63, Buckley 60

Inglewood 84, Anaheim Canyon 75

La Canada 75, Valencia 57

Linfield Christian 57, Hoover 44

Malibu 53, Southwestern Academy 30

Maranatha Christian 52, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 51

Marquez 67, Paramount 57

Maryland School for the Deaf (MD), CSDR 25

Mater Dei 79, Campbell Hall 66

Moreno Valley 56, Heritage 20

Narbonne 62, Gahr 61

Oxnard 66, Palisades 64

Paul VI (VA) 60, St. John Bosco 57

Pilibos 77, Chatsworth 56

Price 64, Providence 52

Rancho Cucamonga 67, Saugus 63

Rancho Verde 63, North Torrance 47

Redondo Union 92, Los Alamitos 75

Rio Hondo Prep 69, Duarte 48

Rolling Hills Prep 59, Etiwanda 44

Sierra Canyon 80, Grayson (GA) 46

Sotomayor 62, Carson 61

Tri-City Christian 51, Paloma Valley 41

Verbum Dei 65, Indian Springs 38

Venice 70, Washington Prep 67

View Park 55, Foshay 43

Village Christian 71, Summit 47

Vistamar 65, Lennox Academy 44

Webb 69, Avalon 39

West Torrance 74, Ocean View 54

Wildwood 50, CAMS 49

Windward 61, Corona Centennial 49

Wiseburn Da Vinci 60, Grant 49

Workman 75, La Serna 57

GIRLS

Anaheim Canyon 49, Norco 9

Arcadia 42, Franklin 29

Birmingham 67, Lynwood 62

Brea Olinda 58, Mira Costa 55

Brentwood 66, Buena Park 39

Camarillo 51, Burbank Burroughs 19

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 64, St. Paul 44

Capistrano Valley Christian 48, San Gabriel Academy 48

Costa Mesa 42, Mayfair 39

Crossroads 51, Wiseburn Da Vinci 33

CSDR 42, Maryland School for the Deaf (MD) 39

Desert Christian Academy 34, La Jolla 26

El Dorado 51, Eastvale Roosevelt 49

El Modena 47, Avalon 10

Fairfax 57, Academy of Academic Excellence 46

Fairmont Prep 68, Newport Pacifica Christian 34

Gardena Serra 77, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 8

JSerra 59, St. Anthony 51

Lakewood St. Joseph 71, Bishop Amat 24

Los Osos 63, Ramona 24

Louisville 48, Highland 47

Marina 55, Irvine University 26

Mary Star of the Sea 26, Paraclete 19

Narbonne 52, Bernstein 26

North Torrance 46, Glendora 40

Northview 59, Los Altos 44

Notre Dame Academy 73, Marymount 21

Orange Lutheran 53, Beckman 40

Palos Verdes 56, Palisades 47

Pioneer 42, Long Beach Poly 40

Rio Mesa 47, Leuzinger 46

Rolling Hills Prep 68, King/Drew 47

Sacred Heart of Jesus 53, Pomona Catholic 15

Sage Hill 60, Brentwood 42

San Clemente 50, Redondo Union 36

Scripps Ranch 75, Beverly Hills 38

Shadow Hills 70, South Pasadena 51

St. Bonaventure 81, Fillmore 25

Ventura 55, Victor Christian Academy 37

Victor Valley 41, Hesperia Christian 40

Vistamar 53, Lennox Academy 4

West Torrance 62, El Segundo 35

