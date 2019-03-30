Racing! A good first day for Santa Anita

Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, March 29. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 51st day of a 61-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.15 49.08 1:14.71 1:28.47 1:43.16

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Discrete Stevie B 124 3 1 1–1 1–1 1–4 1–4 1–3¾ Gryder 1.60 1 Lucky Brite Eye 124 1 2 2–1 2–½ 2–2 2–7 2–9 Sanchez 6.00 11 Belltown Belle 124 7 5 5–½ 6–5 5–½ 5–2½ 3–2¼ Pereira 1.90 10 Miss Omnipotent 124 6 3 3–2 3–1½ 3–3½ 3–2½ 4–1¼ Payeras 15.20 3 Ride Out the Storm 119 2 4 4–2 4–3 4–3 4–1½ 5–2 Espinoza 3.50 8 Reds Sacred Appeal 124 4 6 7 7 7 6–3 6–11 Pedroza 29.60 9 West Way Dreams 116 5 7 6–1 5–hd 6–4 7 7 Tellez 83.10

6 DISCRETE STEVIE B 5.20 2.80 2.10 1 LUCKY BRITE EYE 5.40 3.00 11 BELLTOWN BELLE 2.20

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.40 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $12.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-11-10) $10.80 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-11-10-3) $388.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-11) $16.50

Winner–Discrete Stevie B B.f.3 by Discreet Cat out of Whats Up Creampuff, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Krenz Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Marcelo Polanco. Owner: Two Feathers Series, LLC. Mutuel Pool $145,195 Roulette Pool $227 Exacta Pool $79,611 Superfecta Pool $42,773 Super High Five Pool $1,530 Trifecta Pool $54,020. Scratched–Curryforthree Bang, Cyber Savings, Lily Con, Tick Tock.

DISCRETE STEVIE B sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, kicked away on the second turn and won clear under a couple left handed taps of the whip and steady handling. LUCKY BRITE EYE sent along inside, came out on the first turn and stalked just off the rail, was roused a half mile out, continued just off the inside to the stretch and was clearly second best. BELLTOWN BELLE three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, came out in the stretch and picked up the show. MISS OMNIPOTENT broke in and bumped a rival, angled in and stalked off the rail then outside a rival, continued off the inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. RIDE OUT THE STORM came out and chased off the rail to the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and also weakened. REDS SACRED APPEAL angled in and chased outside a rival, dropped back leaving the backstretch, came out into the stretch, drifted in some and lacked a further response. WEST WAY DREAMS broke out and bumped a rival, was angled to the inside and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into the stretch and gave way.

SECOND RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.95 47.96 1:11.91 1:23.63 1:35.12

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Tiny Tina 122 6 2 4–½ 5–1 5–hd 4–1½ 1–¾ Franco 1.20 1 Halo Darlin 124 1 4 3–1 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 2–2¼ Desormeaux 8.10 5 Take a Leap 124 5 7 7 7 6–1½ 5–1 3–hd Gryder 9.80 2 Madaket Sunset 122 2 1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 2–hd 4–½ Bejarano 2.70 7 Sweet Connie Girl 122 7 5 5–1 4–hd 4–1 6–4 5–½ Ocampo 25.40 4 Dearborn 122 4 3 2–½ 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 6–3¾ Van Dyke 6.40 3 Trust Fund Kitty 122 3 6 6–hd 6–hd 7 7 7 Blanc 8.50

6 TINY TINA 4.40 3.40 2.60 1 HALO DARLIN 6.60 4.00 5 TAKE A LEAP 4.40

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $3.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6) $20.60 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $15.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-5-2) $32.72 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-5-2-7) $612.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-5) $41.35

Winner–Tiny Tina Dbb.f.4 by Paddy O'Prado out of Tenacious Tina, by Benchmark. Bred by Marjorie Dye & Alex Venneri (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: A Venneri Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $155,232 Roulette Pool $143 Daily Double Pool $35,494 Exacta Pool $78,844 Superfecta Pool $33,002 Super High Five Pool $1,606 Trifecta Pool $50,802. Scratched–none.

TINY TINA stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, split horses leaving the backstretch, angled to the inside leaving the second turn, bid along the fence in the stretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole, inched away and proved best under urging. HALO DARLIN saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, bid four wide in midstretch but could not quite match the winner in the final furlong. TAKE A LEAP between horses early, chased outside a rival, went three deep into the second turn, angled in outside the winner leaving that turn, came out in the stretch and edged a foe for third. MADAKET SUNSET sent to the early lead, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, came off the rail in upper stretch, fought back between foes in midstretch and was edged for the show. SWEET CONNIE GIRL three deep early, stalked outside a rival, came out some into the stretch and lacked a rally. DEARBORN tugged some and stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead in the stretch, was three deep between foes in midstretch and weakened late. TRUST FUND KITTY saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and also weakened.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.44 46.10 58.77 1:11.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Giddymeister 124 4 2 1–hd 1–1 1–3 1–4¼ Maldonado 4.50 5 Iron Curtain 124 5 5 2–hd 3–1 2–hd 2–nk Quinonez 4.80 9 Moon Juice 124 9 3 3–1 2–hd 4–1 3–ns Franco 11.20 2 Buck Duane 124 2 8 4–hd 4–hd 3–hd 4–2¼ Fuentes 1.70 1 Night At the Opera 117 1 9 5–hd 5–4 5–5 5–4½ Velez 6.20 3 Sunset Seven 124 3 4 6–1 7–½ 8–2 6–1½ Pedroza 4.80 6 Skagit River 124 6 1 7–1½ 8–2 7–½ 7–nk Aragon 103.20 7 Duke of Fallbrook 124 7 6 9 6–1½ 6–1½ 8–2¼ Gutierrez 25.80 8 Royal Seeker 124 8 7 8–hd 9 9 9 Pereira 33.90

4 GIDDYMEISTER 11.00 5.80 4.00 5 IRON CURTAIN 5.00 4.40 9 MOON JUICE 5.80

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $28.80 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $26.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-9-2) $87.89 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-9) $140.20 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-5-9-2-1) Carryover $1,452

Winner–Giddymeister Dbb.g.4 by Run Away and Hide out of Little Mary E, by Belong to Me. Bred by Ron Kirk, Michael Riordan & John Bates (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: De Krester, Terrance, Gitipityapon, Andy, Homeidan, Abe Malek and Moonesinghe, Udeni Naresh. Mutuel Pool $219,315 Roulette Pool $262 Daily Double Pool $13,641 Exacta Pool $141,883 Superfecta Pool $79,538 Trifecta Pool $106,560 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,903. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-4) paid $23.15. Pick Three Pool $40,325.

GIDDYMEISTER angled in and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear a bit off the rail under a vigorous hand ride in the stretch and proved best. IRON CURTAIN dueled outside the winner then between foes, stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and just held second. MOON JUICE five wide early, dueled three deep then stalked outside the runner-up on the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for third between foes. BUCK DUANE close up stalking the pace between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. NIGHT AT THE OPERA a bit slow into stride, saved ground stalking the leaders, came off the rail on the turn, angled back in nearing the stretch and did not rally. SUNSET SEVEN stalked between horses then three deep[ leaving the backstretch, dropped back off the rail on the turn and weakened. SKAGIT RIVER stalked between rivals then four wide leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened. DUKE OF FALLBROOK chased off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence into the turn and lacked a rally. ROYAL SEEKER settled outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.

FOURTH RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.64 44.56 1:07.88 1:13.97

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Mistressofthenight 122 5 7 6–2½ 5–2 3–1½ 1–¾ Gryder 4.00 6 Whirling 122 6 4 7–hd 7–2½ 7–1½ 2–½ Franco 5.20 7 Swirling 115 7 2 2–1½ 2–3½ 1–1 3–1½ Diaz, Jr. 1.30 4 Holy Mosey 122 4 1 5–1 6–2 6–hd 4–ns Pedroza 5.70 3 Kennedie Sky 122 3 8 8 8 8 5–hd Delgadillo 57.30 2 Easter Dream 122 2 3 3–hd 3–hd 5–1½ 6–hd Maldonado 34.40 1 Red Shelby 122 1 5 1–hd 1–hd 2–2 7–2 Bejarano 5.00 8 Dahlia Azul 122 8 6 4–½ 4–1½ 4–hd 8 Quinonez 21.60

5 MISTRESSOFTHENIGHT 10.00 5.00 3.00 6 WHIRLING 6.20 3.80 7 SWIRLING 2.60

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $3.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5) $50.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $21.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-4) $17.71 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-7-4-3) $1,726.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7) $26.95

Winner–Mistressofthenight Dbb.m.5 by Midnight Lute out of Ringmistress, by Bandini. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Beerman Family Trust and Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $193,058 Roulette Pool $354 Daily Double Pool $21,916 Exacta Pool $118,546 Superfecta Pool $56,396 Super High Five Pool $2,620 Trifecta Pool $83,066. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-5) paid $43.80. Pick Three Pool $19,937.

MISTRESSOFTHENIGHT a bit slow to begin, chased off the rail then outside a rival, came out in the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. WHIRLING settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out three deep into the stretch and finished well. SWIRLING stalked early then bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, took the advantage in the stretch, inched away in midstretch and was caught late then edged for the place. HOLY MOSEY pulled and steadied at the right hand curve, chased between horses then just off the rail, angled in leaving the hill, came out in the stretch and was outfinished four wide on the line. KENNEDIE SKY a bit slow to begin, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in deep stretch and split rivals on the line. EASTER DREAM saved ground stalking the pace, came out past midstretch and also was between horses on the wire. RED SHELBY sped to a clear early lead, dueled inside, came off the rail into the stretch then angled in and weakened some in the final furlong. DAHLIA AZUL stalked three deep then outside a rival down the hill, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

FIFTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.16 45.36 58.08 1:11.53

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Oggonis 113 4 3 4–4 3–hd 2–1½ 1–1¾ Espinoza 5.90 10 Beleth 118 9 6 8–3 5–1 3–½ 2–2¼ Gryder 8.30 7 Rafal 118 6 2 1–½ 1–4½ 1–3½ 3–1¼ Van Dyke 0.40 6 Always Forgiven 118 5 7 5–3 6–4 5–2 4–2¼ Sanchez 56.80 8 Air Boss 111 7 4 6–hd 7–2 7–3 5–½ Velez 25.70 4 Nesbitt 120 3 5 3–½ 2–1 4–2½ 6–4¼ Pereira 8.70 1 Joeys Ace 111 1 9 9 9 8–½ 7–¾ Diaz, Jr. 39.40 9 Benny the Jet 118 8 1 7–½ 8–½ 9 8–4¼ Quinonez 33.80 2 Still in the Game 118 2 8 2–1 4–1½ 6–½ 9 Gutierrez 22.80

5 OGGONIS 13.80 6.60 3.00 10 BELETH 7.00 2.80 7 RAFAL 2.10

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $6.60 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5) $110.40 $1 EXACTA (5-10) $47.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-7-6) $231.11 50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-7) $50.65 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-10-7-6-8) Carryover $2,033

Winner–Oggonis B.c.3 by Animal Kingdom out of Art Teacher, by Master Command. Bred by T. F. VanMeter (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: OXO Equine LLC. Mutuel Pool $179,533 Roulette Pool $538 Daily Double Pool $21,725 Exacta Pool $109,271 Superfecta Pool $64,029 Trifecta Pool $79,087 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,664. Scratched–Gate Speed. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-5) paid $129.80. Pick Three Pool $42,453. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-4-5-5) 269 tickets with 4 correct paid $346.00. Pick Four Pool $122,107. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/4/5/6/7-6-4-5-5) 209 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,205.55. Pick Five Pool $292,364.

OGGONIS stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and inched away under a hold late. BELETH angled in and settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, angled in some again past midstretch and finished well. RAFAL had speed off the rail then outside a rival, inched away and angled in leaving the backstretch, kicked clear, remained clear past midstretch then was overtaken in deep stretch but held third. ALWAYS FORGIVEN chased off the rail, went around a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. AIR BOSS settled outside then off the inside, came a bit wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. NESBITT stalked between horses then a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. JOEYS ACE broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and was not a threat. BENNY THE JET unhurried and settled outside then alongside a rival leaving the turn and did not rally. STILL IN THE GAME hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, went up inside to press the pace, stalked along the rail on the turn, dropped back into the stretch and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.20 48.47 1:13.06 1:25.96 1:39.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Route Six Six 124 6 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–¾ Van Dyke 3.60 6 California Journey 124 5 7 3–hd 3–½ 3–3 3–2 2–2 Gutierrez 12.40 3 Jamminwithbrandon 124 2 3 4–1 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 3–½ Franco 11.20 4 Super Duper Cooper 122 3 4 5–hd 5–2 5–3 5–8 4–hd Roman 2.50 8 Shane Zain 124 7 1 2–1 2–1 2–1 2–1 5–11 Figueroa 3.80 5 Leroy 122 4 5 7 6–½ 6–½ 6–1½ 6–6 T Baze 12.20 1 He Will 124 1 6 6–hd 7 7 7 7 Bejarano 3.00

7 ROUTE SIX SIX 9.20 4.40 3.80 6 CALIFORNIA JOURNEY 10.20 6.00 3 JAMMINWITHBRANDON 5.80

$2 ROULETTE (RED) $6.20 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7) $85.60 $1 EXACTA (7-6) $39.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-3-4) $147.30 50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-3) $250.40 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-3-4-8) Carryover $6,949

Winner–Route Six Six B.r.4 by Quality Road out of Polyester, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Sagamore Farm (MD). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $272,832 Roulette Pool $573 Daily Double Pool $15,015 Exacta Pool $145,434 Superfecta Pool $65,167 Trifecta Pool $90,460 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,442. Scratched–Lord Guinness. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-7) paid $103.70. Pick Three Pool $24,289.

ROUTE SIX SIX a step slow to begin, had speed between horses then off the rail, angled in on the first turn and dueled inside, inched away under urging past midstretch and held on gamely. CALIFORNIA JOURNEY stalked outside a rival then three deep a half mile out, continued off the rail on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. JAMMINWITHBRANDON saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and edged foes for the show. SUPER DUPER COOPER stalked between horses then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and was edged for third. SHANE ZAIN had speed outside then angled in and dueled outside the winner, was between foes past the eighth pole and was edged for a minor award late. LEROY chased three deep on the first turn then outside a rival and weakened in the drive. HE WILL broke a bit slowly, chased inside then a bit off the rail on the second turn and had little left for the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'San Luis Rey Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.47 48.56 1:13.41 1:37.57 2:01.17 2:24.60

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ 1 Mile 1¼ Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Epical 120 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–2 1–3 1–2¼ T Baze 1.10 4 Beach View 122 3 5 5 5 5 4–1½ 2–½ Bejarano 2.40 5 Marckie's Water 120 4 2–½ 2–1 2–1 2–½ 2–½ 3–2¾ Gutierrez 9.90 3 Unapologetic 120 2 3–1½ 3–½ 3–hd 3–1 3–1½ 4–3¼ Franco 13.20 6 Ashleyluvssugar 120 5 4–1½ 4–2 4–1 4–1½ 5 5 Desormeaux 2.90

1 EPICAL 4.20 2.40 2.40 4 BEACH VIEW 2.80 2.40 5 MARCKIE'S WATER 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1) $25.60 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $4.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-3) $3.13 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5) $9.15 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-2) $9.40

Winner–Epical B.g.4 by Uncle Mo out of Klondike Hills, by Deputy Minister. Bred by Jamm, Ltd. (KY). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $310,741 Daily Double Pool $28,855 Exacta Pool $107,394 Superfecta Pool $30,602 Trifecta Pool $64,814. Scratched–Risky Proposition. 50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-1) paid $67.35. Pick Three Pool $28,355. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-7-2) paid $22.15.

EPICAL took the early lead and set the pace inside, inched away on the middle turn, responded when challenged into the final turn, edged away again on that bend and won clear under urging. BEACH VIEW bobbled slightly in a bit of a slow start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out under urging in upper stretch then had the rider lose the whip a furlong out and gained the place. MARCKIE'S WATER stalked outside a rival then just off the rail, bid alongside the winner into the final turn, continued just off the inside into the stretch and was edged late for second. UNAPOLOGETIC saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked a rally in the drive. ASHLEYLUVSSUGAR angled in on the hill and stalked just off the rail then outside a rival on the middle turn and backstretch, came out three deep into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 7 feet.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.43 45.58 1:11.33 1:24.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Hot Decision 124 4 6 3–hd 1–½ 1–3 1–10 Roman 19.80 10 Mr Classical 124 10 4 7–1 4–1 3–hd 2–hd Mn Garcia 3.70 7 Outlaw 124 7 5 1–hd 2–½ 2–1 3–2¼ Franco 1.80 8 Captain N. Barron 117 8 1 4–1 3–1½ 4–4 4–1½ Velez 9.70 2 Big Bad Gary 124 2 2 5–hd 6–1½ 5–1½ 5–1¼ Figueroa 9.80 1 Raggy Rocks 117 1 10 8–7 7–2 6–1½ 6–1 Diaz, Jr. 12.40 5 Why Not Us 124 5 8 9–½ 9–½ 8–10 7–hd Bejarano 5.20 6 Paul's Diva 119 6 9 10 10 7–hd 8–19 Espinoza 21.90 3 Far West 118 3 7 6–hd 8–3 9–5 9–10 Fuentes 65.30 9 Persuasive Cat 124 9 3 2–hd 5–hd 10 10 Espinoza 9.50

4 HOT DECISION 41.60 19.20 9.20 10 MR CLASSICAL 5.00 4.00 7 OUTLAW 3.00

$2 ROULETTE (BLACK) $4.00 $2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4) $93.20 $1 EXACTA (4-10) $115.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-10-7-8) $309.39 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-10-7-8-2) Carryover $17,072 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-10-7) $252.65

Winner–Hot Decision Dbb.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Team Decision, by Huddle Up. Bred by Harris Farms & Double D Farms (CA). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Aroney, Theodore and Hug, Bertrand. Mutuel Pool $315,098 Roulette Pool $528 Daily Double Pool $82,263 Exacta Pool $177,234 Superfecta Pool $102,163 Super High Five Pool $13,264 Trifecta Pool $127,211. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-4) paid $114.90. Pick Three Pool $119,937. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-2-4) paid $35.95. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-7-1/2-4) 245 tickets with 4 correct paid $887.95. Pick Four Pool $284,729. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-5-7-1/2-4) 13 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,792.25. Pick Five Pool $115,696. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-5-5-7-1/2-4) 11 tickets with 6 correct paid $6,354.34. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $130,845. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $631,497.

HOT DECISION had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, inched away leaving the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and drew off under a brisk hand ride and a hold late. MR CLASSICAL stalked outside then three deep, angled in and split horses into the turn, came out some in the stretch then angled in again past the eighth pole and edged a rival for the place. OUTLAW had speed between horses to duel for the lead, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged for second. CAPTAIN N. BARRON dueled between horses then pressed the pace three deep, stalked outside leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. BIG BAD GARY pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace and also weakened. RAGGY ROCKS broke a bit slowly, came off the rail to chase the pace, entered the stretch three wide and lacked a further response. WHY NOT US settled off the rail, split horses on the turn, angled in nearing the stretch and did not rally. PAUL'S DIVA broke a bit slowly and was squeezed some, settled off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep on the turn, angled in alongside a foe leaving the turn and also lacked a response in the drive. FAR WEST chased outside a rival then along the rail, dropped back inside on the turn and gave way. PERSUASIVE CAT pressed the pace four wide then stalked leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and also gave way.