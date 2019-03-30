Racing! A good first day for Santa Anita

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we congratulate the man in the middle, Jim Cassidy, California Thoroughbred Trainer president, for winning the feature and giving him a brief respite from the horse death controversy. (Apologies for the long sentence.)
Santa Anita had a successful first day back. Success, under the new normal, is no fatalities. I’m sure everyone agrees that is a very good thing. I was at Santa Anita and I’ve got to say, I held my breath every race. I wasn’t looking at the horses at the front but those at the back because that’s where bad things happen.
But, hey, let’s celebrate another day, and we’ve had a few, where no horse died on the track.
Having spent some time the last two days with Belinda Stronach and Tim Ritvo, the top two people at The Stronach Group, you can see their new strategy emerging.
Stronach credited Ritvo with this analogy. There are two bubbles, one in which racegoers live, and a bigger one where the general public gets its perception of horse racing. The bubble that seems more important at this point is the general public.
It seems clear to most that the progressive measures put forth by Stronach have little to do with the recent breakdowns, but more about pushing the sport to a more palatable level to the general public.
Here’s what Ritvo said to the media after the conclusion of Friday’s racing.
“[The public] are the ones that go to Sacramento and they are the ones that come out and vote and can end our sport,” Ritvo said. “There are more of them than there are customers, unfortunately. … [If there is ever a ballot initiative], the people who do want to end us will come out and vote in droves and the ones that don’t care just won’t show up at the ballot box.
“We need to do a really good job of getting into that outside bubble [of the public] and tell people the truth of how people really love and care for these horses.”
You know, that seems like a smart strategy, convince the non-believers rather than cater to those who you’ve already won.
But, is it a winning strategy?
Truth be told, I never thought a ballot initiative was in the immediate future. And maybe it isn’t. Or maybe it is. You folks, actually people who likely don’t read this newsletter, are in charge of the answer to that question.
I recently witnessed the same kind of initiative in Florida, where I have a home, about the abolition of dog racing. Those that opposed the sport crushed those who did. In fairness, dog racing was drawing pools similar to the new roulette bet. OK, maybe not that small. The sport was essentially DOA before the vote.
The good news, and it’s very good news, is the demand for adoption of dogs currently available was greater than dogs that were available. I love that, especially as the co-parent (with my wife, and let’s face it, who is in charge depends on the day, although the usual answer is Griff) of a rescue.
But adopting a horse is not going to the store and buying a bag of kibble and a chew toy. Horses are much more difficult to care for in the after-racing career.
Sorry, I’m getting off target.
Ritvo recognizes that horse racing is in a much tougher spot than three months ago. How it plays out may well be out of his, and everyone else’s, control.
If you only read one story about the re-opening, try this one from the incomparable Bill Plaschke. Just click here.
If you have time for two stories, this is this one I filed. Just click here.
Santa Anita review
Friday wasn’t the greatest card, but the fact no horses died, made it spectacular for that reason.
The feature race was the Grade 2 $200,000 San Luis Rey Stakes for 4-year-olds and up going 1 1/2 miles on the turf. (That means starting at the top of the downhill turf course and going around the main stretch twice.)
Epical wired the five-horse field, winning by 2 ½ lengths. He paid $4.20, $2.40 and $2.40. Beach View was second followed by Marckie’s Water, Unapologetic and Ashleylovessugar.
“We had a few struggles along the way with this horse, but he had the right trip in the last few races and it shows,” Cassidy says. (More from Cassidy at this link. Just click here.)
Santa Anita preview
Pretty good day on Saturday, with 10 races beginning at 1 p.m. There are four graded stakes, more of a product of trying to catch up after all the missed days, than a planned super day.
So, let’s got through them in order.
Grade 1 $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile: No need to tell you the distance for this race. It’s for older horses. Catapult is the 8-5 morning-line favorite for trainer John Sadler and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. He’s six-for-17 lifetime with his last win coming in the Del Mar Handicap. River Boyne for Jeff Mullins and Rafael Bejarano is the 5-2 second choice, The race is scheduled as the fifth at about 3:15 p.m.
Grade 2 $200,000 San Carlos Stakes : This is a sprint for 3-year-olds and up, going seven furlongs. Ax Man for Bob Baffert and Van Dyke is the 5-2 favorite. Ax Man is coming off an allowance win which was preceded by a terrible 12th in the Malibu Stakes. Kanthaka for Jerry Hollendorfer and Rafael Bejarano is the second favorite at 3-1. Post is about 4 p.m.
Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ana Stakes: How about 1 ¼ miles on the turf for older fillies and mares. Elysea’s World, at 5-2, is the favorite for Richard Baltas, and, you guessed it, Van Dyke as the rider. She’s not a lock at this price having last won in September at Monmouth. This will be Van Dyke’s first trip aboard this horse. Streak of Luck is the 3-1 second favorite. Post time is around 4:30 p.m.
Grade 1 $400,000 Beholder Mile: This is for 3-year-old and up fillies and mares going, you guessed it. Marley’s Freedom has won eight of 15 races and is the 4-5 favorite. Baffert is the trainer and who do you think rides? How about Van Dyke. Now Drayden is a great rider but being the favorite in all four graded stakes is partly a result of jockeys Mike Smith, Joel Rosario, Flavien Prat and Joe Talamo being in Dubai for Saturday’s $35 million card. Selcourt is the distant 5-1 second choice. Selcourt is the distant 5-1 second choice. Post is about 5:30 p.m.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:00 Gulfstream (4): Grade 2 $300,000 Gulfstream Park Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Prince Lucky (2-5)
10:30 Gulfstream (5): $125,000 Cutler Bay Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Marquee Prince (2-1)
11:00 Gulfstream (6): $125,000 Sanibel Island Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: A Bit Special (9-5)
12:00 Gulfstream (8): Grade 2 $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Dunbar Road (8-5)
1:17 Gulfstream (10): $100,000 Sand Springs Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Valedictorian (5-2)
3:00 Gulfstream (13): Grade 2 $250,000 Pan American Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ½ miles on turf. Favorite: Soglio (3-1)
3:17 Santa Anita (5): Grade 1 $400,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Catapult (8-5)
3:36 Gulfstream (14): Grade 1 $1 million Florida Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Hidden Scroll (5-2)
3:36 Oaklawn (9): $150,000 Purple Martin Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Bye Bye Jay (2-1)
3:58 Santa Anita (6): Grade 2 $200,000 San Carlos Stakes, 3 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Ax Man (5-2)
4:28 Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Santa Ana Stakes, 4 and up, 1 ¼ miles on turf. Favorite: Elysea’s World (5-2)
5:28 Santa Anita (9): Grade 1 $400,000 Beholder Mile, fillies 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Marley’s Freedom (4-5)
Bob Ike’s SA pick of the day
EIGHTH RACE: No. 7 Air Strike (4-1)
Colt from the Phil D'Amato barn was in steep last time when finishing sixth in the Grade 2 San Antonio after racing wide on the far turn. Dropping down into a second-level allowance race, the 4-year-old colt adds blinkers and should fire a good shot while making his first start since Dec. 26.
Friday’s result: Swirling moved up to press leader down the hill, made the lead in mid-stretch, then tired in the final 50 yards and finished third as the favorite in the fourth race.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here's a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Ed Burgart’s LA pick of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 4 Fly N Away (2-1)
This improving filly has much upside while facing several rivals who appear to have peaked. In her last 3/4-length victory, she was in hand at the wire and galloped out with authority from the rail post. Trainer Matt Fales shows confidence with a two-level class hike and she is the lone entrant with two wins. Key in the Pick 4 and Pick 3.
(Editor’s note: Welcome back to Ed, who was enjoying a little time away from racing. And thanks to Chris Wade for filling in, even though we were on a pretty slim newsletter schedule while racing was suspended at Santa Anita.)
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, March 29.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.15 49.08 1:14.71 1:28.47 1:43.16
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Discrete Stevie B
|124
|3
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–4
|1–4
|1–3¾
|Gryder
|1.60
|1
|Lucky Brite Eye
|124
|1
|2
|2–1
|2–½
|2–2
|2–7
|2–9
|Sanchez
|6.00
|11
|Belltown Belle
|124
|7
|5
|5–½
|6–5
|5–½
|5–2½
|3–2¼
|Pereira
|1.90
|10
|Miss Omnipotent
|124
|6
|3
|3–2
|3–1½
|3–3½
|3–2½
|4–1¼
|Payeras
|15.20
|3
|Ride Out the Storm
|119
|2
|4
|4–2
|4–3
|4–3
|4–1½
|5–2
|Espinoza
|3.50
|8
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|124
|4
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–3
|6–11
|Pedroza
|29.60
|9
|West Way Dreams
|116
|5
|7
|6–1
|5–hd
|6–4
|7
|7
|Tellez
|83.10
|6
|DISCRETE STEVIE B
|5.20
|2.80
|2.10
|1
|LUCKY BRITE EYE
|5.40
|3.00
|11
|BELLTOWN BELLE
|2.20
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$3.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$12.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-11-10)
|$10.80
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-11-10-3)
|$388.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-11)
|$16.50
Winner–Discrete Stevie B B.f.3 by Discreet Cat out of Whats Up Creampuff, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Krenz Stables LLC (KY). Trainer: Marcelo Polanco. Owner: Two Feathers Series, LLC. Mutuel Pool $145,195 Roulette Pool $227 Exacta Pool $79,611 Superfecta Pool $42,773 Super High Five Pool $1,530 Trifecta Pool $54,020. Scratched–Curryforthree Bang, Cyber Savings, Lily Con, Tick Tock.
DISCRETE STEVIE B sped to the early lead and angled in, set the pace inside, kicked away on the second turn and won clear under a couple left handed taps of the whip and steady handling. LUCKY BRITE EYE sent along inside, came out on the first turn and stalked just off the rail, was roused a half mile out, continued just off the inside to the stretch and was clearly second best. BELLTOWN BELLE three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival, came out in the stretch and picked up the show. MISS OMNIPOTENT broke in and bumped a rival, angled in and stalked off the rail then outside a rival, continued off the inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. RIDE OUT THE STORM came out and chased off the rail to the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and also weakened. REDS SACRED APPEAL angled in and chased outside a rival, dropped back leaving the backstretch, came out into the stretch, drifted in some and lacked a further response. WEST WAY DREAMS broke out and bumped a rival, was angled to the inside and saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into the stretch and gave way.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.95 47.96 1:11.91 1:23.63 1:35.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Tiny Tina
|122
|6
|2
|4–½
|5–1
|5–hd
|4–1½
|1–¾
|Franco
|1.20
|1
|Halo Darlin
|124
|1
|4
|3–1
|3–½
|3–½
|3–hd
|2–2¼
|Desormeaux
|8.10
|5
|Take a Leap
|124
|5
|7
|7
|7
|6–1½
|5–1
|3–hd
|Gryder
|9.80
|2
|Madaket Sunset
|122
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–hd
|4–½
|Bejarano
|2.70
|7
|Sweet Connie Girl
|122
|7
|5
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–1
|6–4
|5–½
|Ocampo
|25.40
|4
|Dearborn
|122
|4
|3
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–½
|6–3¾
|Van Dyke
|6.40
|3
|Trust Fund Kitty
|122
|3
|6
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Blanc
|8.50
|6
|TINY TINA
|4.40
|3.40
|2.60
|1
|HALO DARLIN
|6.60
|4.00
|5
|TAKE A LEAP
|4.40
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-6)
|$20.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$15.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-5-2)
|$32.72
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-1-5-2-7)
|$612.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-5)
|$41.35
Winner–Tiny Tina Dbb.f.4 by Paddy O'Prado out of Tenacious Tina, by Benchmark. Bred by Marjorie Dye & Alex Venneri (KY). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: A Venneri Racing, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $155,232 Roulette Pool $143 Daily Double Pool $35,494 Exacta Pool $78,844 Superfecta Pool $33,002 Super High Five Pool $1,606 Trifecta Pool $50,802. Scratched–none.
TINY TINA stalked outside a rival then a bit off the rail, split horses leaving the backstretch, angled to the inside leaving the second turn, bid along the fence in the stretch to gain the lead past the eighth pole, inched away and proved best under urging. HALO DARLIN saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch, bid four wide in midstretch but could not quite match the winner in the final furlong. TAKE A LEAP between horses early, chased outside a rival, went three deep into the second turn, angled in outside the winner leaving that turn, came out in the stretch and edged a foe for third. MADAKET SUNSET sent to the early lead, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, came off the rail in upper stretch, fought back between foes in midstretch and was edged for the show. SWEET CONNIE GIRL three deep early, stalked outside a rival, came out some into the stretch and lacked a rally. DEARBORN tugged some and stalked off the rail, bid outside the pacesetter on the backstretch and second turn, took a short lead in the stretch, was three deep between foes in midstretch and weakened late. TRUST FUND KITTY saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and also weakened.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.44 46.10 58.77 1:11.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Giddymeister
|124
|4
|2
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–3
|1–4¼
|Maldonado
|4.50
|5
|Iron Curtain
|124
|5
|5
|2–hd
|3–1
|2–hd
|2–nk
|Quinonez
|4.80
|9
|Moon Juice
|124
|9
|3
|3–1
|2–hd
|4–1
|3–ns
|Franco
|11.20
|2
|Buck Duane
|124
|2
|8
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–hd
|4–2¼
|Fuentes
|1.70
|1
|Night At the Opera
|117
|1
|9
|5–hd
|5–4
|5–5
|5–4½
|Velez
|6.20
|3
|Sunset Seven
|124
|3
|4
|6–1
|7–½
|8–2
|6–1½
|Pedroza
|4.80
|6
|Skagit River
|124
|6
|1
|7–1½
|8–2
|7–½
|7–nk
|Aragon
|103.20
|7
|Duke of Fallbrook
|124
|7
|6
|9
|6–1½
|6–1½
|8–2¼
|Gutierrez
|25.80
|8
|Royal Seeker
|124
|8
|7
|8–hd
|9
|9
|9
|Pereira
|33.90
|4
|GIDDYMEISTER
|11.00
|5.80
|4.00
|5
|IRON CURTAIN
|5.00
|4.40
|9
|MOON JUICE
|5.80
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$28.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$26.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-9-2)
|$87.89
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-9)
|$140.20
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-5-9-2-1)
|Carryover $1,452
Winner–Giddymeister Dbb.g.4 by Run Away and Hide out of Little Mary E, by Belong to Me. Bred by Ron Kirk, Michael Riordan & John Bates (KY). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: De Krester, Terrance, Gitipityapon, Andy, Homeidan, Abe Malek and Moonesinghe, Udeni Naresh. Mutuel Pool $219,315 Roulette Pool $262 Daily Double Pool $13,641 Exacta Pool $141,883 Superfecta Pool $79,538 Trifecta Pool $106,560 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,903. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-6-4) paid $23.15. Pick Three Pool $40,325.
GIDDYMEISTER angled in and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, kicked clear a bit off the rail under a vigorous hand ride in the stretch and proved best. IRON CURTAIN dueled outside the winner then between foes, stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and just held second. MOON JUICE five wide early, dueled three deep then stalked outside the runner-up on the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for third between foes. BUCK DUANE close up stalking the pace between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. NIGHT AT THE OPERA a bit slow into stride, saved ground stalking the leaders, came off the rail on the turn, angled back in nearing the stretch and did not rally. SUNSET SEVEN stalked between horses then three deep[ leaving the backstretch, dropped back off the rail on the turn and weakened. SKAGIT RIVER stalked between rivals then four wide leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and three deep into the stretch and also weakened. DUKE OF FALLBROOK chased off the rail, angled in a bit off the fence into the turn and lacked a rally. ROYAL SEEKER settled outside then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.
FOURTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.64 44.56 1:07.88 1:13.97
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Mistressofthenight
|122
|5
|7
|6–2½
|5–2
|3–1½
|1–¾
|Gryder
|4.00
|6
|Whirling
|122
|6
|4
|7–hd
|7–2½
|7–1½
|2–½
|Franco
|5.20
|7
|Swirling
|115
|7
|2
|2–1½
|2–3½
|1–1
|3–1½
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.30
|4
|Holy Mosey
|122
|4
|1
|5–1
|6–2
|6–hd
|4–ns
|Pedroza
|5.70
|3
|Kennedie Sky
|122
|3
|8
|8
|8
|8
|5–hd
|Delgadillo
|57.30
|2
|Easter Dream
|122
|2
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|5–1½
|6–hd
|Maldonado
|34.40
|1
|Red Shelby
|122
|1
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–2
|7–2
|Bejarano
|5.00
|8
|Dahlia Azul
|122
|8
|6
|4–½
|4–1½
|4–hd
|8
|Quinonez
|21.60
|5
|MISTRESSOFTHENIGHT
|10.00
|5.00
|3.00
|6
|WHIRLING
|6.20
|3.80
|7
|SWIRLING
|2.60
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-5)
|$50.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$21.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-4)
|$17.71
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-6-7-4-3)
|$1,726.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-7)
|$26.95
Winner–Mistressofthenight Dbb.m.5 by Midnight Lute out of Ringmistress, by Bandini. Bred by George Krikorian (KY). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Beerman Family Trust and Sayjay Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $193,058 Roulette Pool $354 Daily Double Pool $21,916 Exacta Pool $118,546 Superfecta Pool $56,396 Super High Five Pool $2,620 Trifecta Pool $83,066. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-5) paid $43.80. Pick Three Pool $19,937.
MISTRESSOFTHENIGHT a bit slow to begin, chased off the rail then outside a rival, came out in the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to gain the lead in deep stretch and proved best. WHIRLING settled outside a rival chasing the pace, came out three deep into the stretch and finished well. SWIRLING stalked early then bid outside a rival to duel for the lead, took the advantage in the stretch, inched away in midstretch and was caught late then edged for the place. HOLY MOSEY pulled and steadied at the right hand curve, chased between horses then just off the rail, angled in leaving the hill, came out in the stretch and was outfinished four wide on the line. KENNEDIE SKY a bit slow to begin, angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out some in deep stretch and split rivals on the line. EASTER DREAM saved ground stalking the pace, came out past midstretch and also was between horses on the wire. RED SHELBY sped to a clear early lead, dueled inside, came off the rail into the stretch then angled in and weakened some in the final furlong. DAHLIA AZUL stalked three deep then outside a rival down the hill, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 7 feet.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.16 45.36 58.08 1:11.53
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Oggonis
|113
|4
|3
|4–4
|3–hd
|2–1½
|1–1¾
|Espinoza
|5.90
|10
|Beleth
|118
|9
|6
|8–3
|5–1
|3–½
|2–2¼
|Gryder
|8.30
|7
|Rafal
|118
|6
|2
|1–½
|1–4½
|1–3½
|3–1¼
|Van Dyke
|0.40
|6
|Always Forgiven
|118
|5
|7
|5–3
|6–4
|5–2
|4–2¼
|Sanchez
|56.80
|8
|Air Boss
|111
|7
|4
|6–hd
|7–2
|7–3
|5–½
|Velez
|25.70
|4
|Nesbitt
|120
|3
|5
|3–½
|2–1
|4–2½
|6–4¼
|Pereira
|8.70
|1
|Joeys Ace
|111
|1
|9
|9
|9
|8–½
|7–¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|39.40
|9
|Benny the Jet
|118
|8
|1
|7–½
|8–½
|9
|8–4¼
|Quinonez
|33.80
|2
|Still in the Game
|118
|2
|8
|2–1
|4–1½
|6–½
|9
|Gutierrez
|22.80
|5
|OGGONIS
|13.80
|6.60
|3.00
|10
|BELETH
|7.00
|2.80
|7
|RAFAL
|2.10
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$6.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$110.40
|$1 EXACTA (5-10)
|$47.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-10-7-6)
|$231.11
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-10-7)
|$50.65
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-10-7-6-8)
|Carryover $2,033
Winner–Oggonis B.c.3 by Animal Kingdom out of Art Teacher, by Master Command. Bred by T. F. VanMeter (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: OXO Equine LLC. Mutuel Pool $179,533 Roulette Pool $538 Daily Double Pool $21,725 Exacta Pool $109,271 Superfecta Pool $64,029 Trifecta Pool $79,087 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,664. Scratched–Gate Speed.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-5-5) paid $129.80. Pick Three Pool $42,453. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-4-5-5) 269 tickets with 4 correct paid $346.00. Pick Four Pool $122,107. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/4/5/6/7-6-4-5-5) 209 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,205.55. Pick Five Pool $292,364.
OGGONIS stalked three deep then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front in deep stretch and inched away under a hold late. BELETH angled in and settled a bit off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, angled in some again past midstretch and finished well. RAFAL had speed off the rail then outside a rival, inched away and angled in leaving the backstretch, kicked clear, remained clear past midstretch then was overtaken in deep stretch but held third. ALWAYS FORGIVEN chased off the rail, went around a rival into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. AIR BOSS settled outside then off the inside, came a bit wide into the stretch and also lacked a rally. NESBITT stalked between horses then a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. JOEYS ACE broke a bit slowly, saved ground off the pace to the stretch and was not a threat. BENNY THE JET unhurried and settled outside then alongside a rival leaving the turn and did not rally. STILL IN THE GAME hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, went up inside to press the pace, stalked along the rail on the turn, dropped back into the stretch and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.20 48.47 1:13.06 1:25.96 1:39.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Route Six Six
|124
|6
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–¾
|Van Dyke
|3.60
|6
|California Journey
|124
|5
|7
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–3
|3–2
|2–2
|Gutierrez
|12.40
|3
|Jamminwithbrandon
|124
|2
|3
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|3–½
|Franco
|11.20
|4
|Super Duper Cooper
|122
|3
|4
|5–hd
|5–2
|5–3
|5–8
|4–hd
|Roman
|2.50
|8
|Shane Zain
|124
|7
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|5–11
|Figueroa
|3.80
|5
|Leroy
|122
|4
|5
|7
|6–½
|6–½
|6–1½
|6–6
|T Baze
|12.20
|1
|He Will
|124
|1
|6
|6–hd
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Bejarano
|3.00
|7
|ROUTE SIX SIX
|9.20
|4.40
|3.80
|6
|CALIFORNIA JOURNEY
|10.20
|6.00
|3
|JAMMINWITHBRANDON
|5.80
|$2 ROULETTE (RED)
|$6.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-7)
|$85.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$39.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-3-4)
|$147.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-3)
|$250.40
|$1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-3-4-8)
|Carryover $6,949
Winner–Route Six Six B.r.4 by Quality Road out of Polyester, by Tiz Wonderful. Bred by Sagamore Farm (MD). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $272,832 Roulette Pool $573 Daily Double Pool $15,015 Exacta Pool $145,434 Superfecta Pool $65,167 Trifecta Pool $90,460 X-5 Super High Five Pool $6,442. Scratched–Lord Guinness.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-7) paid $103.70. Pick Three Pool $24,289.
ROUTE SIX SIX a step slow to begin, had speed between horses then off the rail, angled in on the first turn and dueled inside, inched away under urging past midstretch and held on gamely. CALIFORNIA JOURNEY stalked outside a rival then three deep a half mile out, continued off the rail on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. JAMMINWITHBRANDON saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside into and through the stretch and edged foes for the show. SUPER DUPER COOPER stalked between horses then outside a rival, came out into the stretch and was edged for third. SHANE ZAIN had speed outside then angled in and dueled outside the winner, was between foes past the eighth pole and was edged for a minor award late. LEROY chased three deep on the first turn then outside a rival and weakened in the drive. HE WILL broke a bit slowly, chased inside then a bit off the rail on the second turn and had little left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
1½ Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'San Luis Rey Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.47 48.56 1:13.41 1:37.57 2:01.17 2:24.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|1 Mile
|1¼ Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Epical
|120
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–2
|1–3
|1–2¼
|T Baze
|1.10
|4
|Beach View
|122
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–1½
|2–½
|Bejarano
|2.40
|5
|Marckie's Water
|120
|4
|2–½
|2–1
|2–1
|2–½
|2–½
|3–2¾
|Gutierrez
|9.90
|3
|Unapologetic
|120
|2
|3–1½
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–1½
|4–3¼
|Franco
|13.20
|6
|Ashleyluvssugar
|120
|5
|4–1½
|4–2
|4–1
|4–1½
|5
|5
|Desormeaux
|2.90
|1
|EPICAL
|4.20
|2.40
|2.40
|4
|BEACH VIEW
|2.80
|2.40
|5
|MARCKIE'S WATER
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$25.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$4.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-5-3)
|$3.13
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-5)
|$9.15
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (7-2)
|$9.40
Winner–Epical B.g.4 by Uncle Mo out of Klondike Hills, by Deputy Minister. Bred by Jamm, Ltd. (KY). Trainer: James M. Cassidy. Owner: D P Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $310,741 Daily Double Pool $28,855 Exacta Pool $107,394 Superfecta Pool $30,602 Trifecta Pool $64,814. Scratched–Risky Proposition.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-7-1) paid $67.35. Pick Three Pool $28,355. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-7-2) paid $22.15.
EPICAL took the early lead and set the pace inside, inched away on the middle turn, responded when challenged into the final turn, edged away again on that bend and won clear under urging. BEACH VIEW bobbled slightly in a bit of a slow start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out under urging in upper stretch then had the rider lose the whip a furlong out and gained the place. MARCKIE'S WATER stalked outside a rival then just off the rail, bid alongside the winner into the final turn, continued just off the inside into the stretch and was edged late for second. UNAPOLOGETIC saved ground stalking the pace throughout and lacked a rally in the drive. ASHLEYLUVSSUGAR angled in on the hill and stalked just off the rail then outside a rival on the middle turn and backstretch, came out three deep into the stretch and weakened. Rail on hill at 7 feet.
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 22.43 45.58 1:11.33 1:24.40
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Hot Decision
|124
|4
|6
|3–hd
|1–½
|1–3
|1–10
|Roman
|19.80
|10
|Mr Classical
|124
|10
|4
|7–1
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–hd
|Mn Garcia
|3.70
|7
|Outlaw
|124
|7
|5
|1–hd
|2–½
|2–1
|3–2¼
|Franco
|1.80
|8
|Captain N. Barron
|117
|8
|1
|4–1
|3–1½
|4–4
|4–1½
|Velez
|9.70
|2
|Big Bad Gary
|124
|2
|2
|5–hd
|6–1½
|5–1½
|5–1¼
|Figueroa
|9.80
|1
|Raggy Rocks
|117
|1
|10
|8–7
|7–2
|6–1½
|6–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|12.40
|5
|Why Not Us
|124
|5
|8
|9–½
|9–½
|8–10
|7–hd
|Bejarano
|5.20
|6
|Paul's Diva
|119
|6
|9
|10
|10
|7–hd
|8–19
|Espinoza
|21.90
|3
|Far West
|118
|3
|7
|6–hd
|8–3
|9–5
|9–10
|Fuentes
|65.30
|9
|Persuasive Cat
|124
|9
|3
|2–hd
|5–hd
|10
|10
|Espinoza
|9.50
|4
|HOT DECISION
|41.60
|19.20
|9.20
|10
|MR CLASSICAL
|5.00
|4.00
|7
|OUTLAW
|3.00
|$2 ROULETTE (BLACK)
|$4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-4)
|$93.20
|$1 EXACTA (4-10)
|$115.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-10-7-8)
|$309.39
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-10-7-8-2)
|Carryover $17,072
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-10-7)
|$252.65
Winner–Hot Decision Dbb.g.4 by Unusual Heat out of Team Decision, by Huddle Up. Bred by Harris Farms & Double D Farms (CA). Trainer: Clifford W. Sise, Jr.. Owner: Aroney, Theodore and Hug, Bertrand. Mutuel Pool $315,098 Roulette Pool $528 Daily Double Pool $82,263 Exacta Pool $177,234 Superfecta Pool $102,163 Super High Five Pool $13,264 Trifecta Pool $127,211. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-4) paid $114.90. Pick Three Pool $119,937. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (7-2-4) paid $35.95. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-7-1/2-4) 245 tickets with 4 correct paid $887.95. Pick Four Pool $284,729. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-5-7-1/2-4) 13 tickets with 5 correct paid $6,792.25. Pick Five Pool $115,696. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-5-5-7-1/2-4) 11 tickets with 6 correct paid $6,354.34. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $130,845. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $631,497.
HOT DECISION had good early speed and dueled a bit off the rail then inside, inched away leaving the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and drew off under a brisk hand ride and a hold late. MR CLASSICAL stalked outside then three deep, angled in and split horses into the turn, came out some in the stretch then angled in again past the eighth pole and edged a rival for the place. OUTLAW had speed between horses to duel for the lead, continued a bit off the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and was edged for second. CAPTAIN N. BARRON dueled between horses then pressed the pace three deep, stalked outside leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. BIG BAD GARY pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace and also weakened. RAGGY ROCKS broke a bit slowly, came off the rail to chase the pace, entered the stretch three wide and lacked a further response. WHY NOT US settled off the rail, split horses on the turn, angled in nearing the stretch and did not rally. PAUL'S DIVA broke a bit slowly and was squeezed some, settled off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep on the turn, angled in alongside a foe leaving the turn and also lacked a response in the drive. FAR WEST chased outside a rival then along the rail, dropped back inside on the turn and gave way. PERSUASIVE CAT pressed the pace four wide then stalked leaving the backstretch, dropped back on the turn and also gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,331
|$672,467
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,442,791
|Out of State
|N/A
|$4,360,861
|TOTAL
|5,331
|$6,476,119
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, March 30.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 56th day of a 61-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Don't Blame Judy
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|J. Eric Kruljac
|12-1
|2
|Mischief Miss
|Brice Blanc
|124
|Val Brinkerhoff
|50-1
|3
|Princess Roi
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|4
|Heart of the Nile
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|10-1
|5
|Ficanas
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|6
|Aunt Lubie
|Evin Roman
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|15-1
|7
|Nomizar
|Tyler Baze
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|8
|Thousand Oaks
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|12-1
|9
|Catoca
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Anna Meah
|6-1
|10
|Merger Arbitrage
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|11
|Nice Ice
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|10-1
|12
|Querelle
|Assael Espinoza
|113
|James M. Cassidy
|10-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|The Craic
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|7-2
|40,000
SECOND RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|For the Hustle
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|12-1
|16,000
|2
|Ayacara
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|16,000
|3
|Zippy Groom
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Mark Rheinford
|8-1
|16,000
|4
|Spend It
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Rafael Becerra
|12-1
|16,000
|5
|Facts Matter
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Steve Knapp
|5-1
|16,000
|6
|Hey Sequoia
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Alfredo Marquez
|3-1
|16,000
|7
|Smuggler Union
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|124
|Howard L. Zucker
|6-1
|16,000
|8
|Neighborhood Bully
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Jack Carava
|15-1
|16,000
|9
|Ferguson
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
|16,000
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Perfect Ice Storm
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|2
|Blew by You
|Edgar Payeras
|122
|Daniel Dunham
|20-1
|3
|Queen of the Track
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Jeff Bonde
|6-1
|4
|Portal Creek
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|50,000
|5
|Rather Nosy
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|6
|True Validity
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|7
|Boolicious
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|20-1
|8
|Tiz a Master
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|William E. Morey
|3-1
|50,000
|9
|Super Klaus
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Victor L. Garcia
|6-1
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Vangogo
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|2
|Flat Out Joy
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Ronald W. Ellis
|5-1
|3
|Zest
|Evin Roman
|124
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|10-1
|4
|Miss My Rose
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|5
|Honeyfromthesouth
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|6
|Ellie Arroway
|Tyler Baze
|124
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|7
|Sybil's Kitty
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
|8
|Miss Ava's Union
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Richard Baltas
|4-1
|9
|Laureana
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|15-1
|10
|Carressa
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|John A. Shirreffs
|10-1
|11
|She Rocks the Look
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Peter Miller
|8-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $400,000. 'Frank E. Kilroe Mile'. Stakes. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hunt
|Brice Blanc
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|2
|Ohio
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|6-1
|3
|Desert Stone
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|4
|Catapult
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|John W. Sadler
|8-5
|5
|Next Shares
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|6
|River Boyne
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|5-2
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'San Carlos Stakes'. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kanthaka
|Rafael Bejarano
|123
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|2
|Ax Man
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Bob Baffert
|5-2
|3
|Touching Rainbows
|Tiago Pereira
|121
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|4
|St. Joe Bay
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|5
|Zatter
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Bob Baffert
|12-1
|6
|Dr. Dorr
|Tyler Baze
|123
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|7
|Solid Wager
|Martin Pedroza
|121
|Peter Miller
|5-1
SEVENTH RACE.
About 1¼ Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Santa Ana Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Stradella Road
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Gary Stute
|6-1
|2
|Streak of Luck
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Matthew Chew
|3-1
|3
|Lynne's Legacy
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|4
|Poster Girl
|Evin Roman
|120
|Matthew Chew
|8-1
|5
|India Mantuana
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|10-1
|6
|Elysea's World
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|7
|Zaffinah
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Jack Carava
|4-1
|8
|Tell Me More
|Heriberto Figueroa
|120
|Peter Miller
|10-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pepe Tono
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Victor L. Garcia
|12-1
|2
|Top of the Game
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Ryan Hanson
|12-1
|62,500
|3
|Popular Kid
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
|4
|Sheer Flattery
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
|5
|El Huerfano
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|62,500
|6
|Kenjisstorm
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|62,500
|7
|Air Strike
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|8
|Nero
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|9
|Morse Code
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard Baltas
|15-1
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $400,000. 'Beholder Mile'. Stakes. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Secret Spice
|Geovanni Franco
|121
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|2
|Selcourt
|Tyler Baze
|121
|John W. Sadler
|5-1
|3
|Paradise Woods
|Evin Roman
|121
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-1
|4
|Exuberance
|Victor Espinoza
|121
|Ian Kruljac
|15-1
|5
|Marley's Freedom
|Drayden Van Dyke
|121
|Bob Baffert
|4-5
|6
|Just a Smidge
|Assael Espinoza
|121
|Bob Baffert
|10-1
|7
|Mopotism
|Mario Gutierrez
|121
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
TENTH RACE.
About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Claudelle
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|2
|La Shirimp
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|3-1
|3
|Harmless
|Kent Desormeaux
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|10-1
|4
|Crazy Sexy Munny
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|5
|Ameerah B
|Tyler Baze
|124
|John W. Sadler
|8-1
|6
|Cairo Kiss
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
|7
|Hello Bubbles
|Rafael Bejarano
|124
|Neil D. Drysdale
|7-2
|8
|Shanghai Truffles
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|20-1
|9
|Confidently
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Thomas F. Proctor
|8-1
|10
|Enamored
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|11
|Heathers Grey
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Sean McCarthy
|20-1
|12
|Clochard Street
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Mark Glatt
|12-1
|Also Eligible
|13
|Holly Hundy
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-2
|14
|Posit
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Simon Callaghan
|4-1