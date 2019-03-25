Morning Briefing: Here’s another minor league bus story

“What I notice is he’s one of the most exceptional players that I’ve had a chance to watch play,” Hamilton told ESPN. “He’s kind of a throwback to guys who have the ability to score points. But [he] also has the passion and the excitement about creating opportunities for his teammates, guys like a Nate Archibald who can lead the NBA in scoring and lead in assists at the same time. A guy like Magic Johnson, who got so much joy making the game easy for his teammates. Even a player like Muggsy Bogues, who has an uncanny way of making things easy for his [teammates].”