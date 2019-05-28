Morning Briefing: Does baseball need a concussion protocol?

Concussions have become a major topic in sports over the last several years, mainly in football. But the Pittsburgh Pirates general manager would like to see concussions discussed more in baseball, particularly when it comes to catchers.
On Saturday, Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli got his seventh concussion since the start of the 2015 season when he was hit in the head by a broken bat. He played for another half-inning after getting the concussion.
"The player has to feel pressure, as he’s standing there with 10,000 or 30,000 or 50,000 eyes on him, to make a decision, ‘Am I in or out of this game?’ " Huntington told the Athletic on Sunday. "He knows if he takes himself out and he’s the catcher, there’s only one other catcher, and the game becomes a fiasco if that other catcher gets hurt."
Huntington would like for a player to be able to come out of the game if there is a fear he has a concussion and, if that player passes a concussion test by the training staff in the clubhouse, be allowed to return. Current baseball rules do not allow a player who is removed from the game to return for any reason.
“It used to be, you’d get your bell rung and you’d stay in,” Huntington said. “We shouldn’t do that anymore. We should understand what that actually means. Our players’ safety should be first and foremost.”
Huntington knows some will argue against a new rule, like some argue against a 10-day injured list, which some teams have abused to give their pitchers extra rest.
“We’re going to abuse it — not necessarily [the Pirates], but as an industry, teams will abuse it. And it changes tradition. I probably should’ve had some behind-the-scenes conversations before having a public one today, but now it’s out there so, hopefully, there will be a dialogue.”
Milk money
Retired athletes, particularly superstar athletes, sometimes have trouble adjusting to the real world. Take, for example, NBA star Dwyane Wade, who retired after the regular season ended.
Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, was on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and talked about her husband’s adjustment to retired life.
"He has no idea how much milk costs,” Union said. “He's like, 'What is that, about $20?' I'm like, 'What kind of goat's blood milk are you drinking?' No! It's... like, what?"
Of course, considering Wade was paid about $200 million in his career, $20 for milk doesn’t seem so bad.
Glad to be out
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. sat out what would have been his first NBA season after undergoing back surgery. And he’s glad he did.
“It’s a huge advantage,” Porter told the Denver Post. “Just being on the bench, watching them play, seeing where I’m going to get my shots in the offense, and just learning the NBA game. It’s a lot different than college, spacing and everything.”
It’s not often you hear that missing an entire season is an advantage. Maybe the Lakers and Clippers should have their draft picks sit out all next season. Actually, we probably shouldn’t give the Lakers that idea. They might do it.