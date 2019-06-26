Morning Briefing: Do you have an extra $9,000 sitting around?

Want to watch the U.S.-France women’s World Cup game Friday in person? The cost of the flight will be the least of your concerns.
You can buy tickets on StubHub, but the cheapest ticket as of this writing is $305.99 (or 348 euros if you prefer). Buy two tickets at that price and add the service charge, and the cheapest you can pay to get in is $866.52. And that will get you two of the worst tickets in the stadium.
Want to sit closer? You can find some nice seats for $8,792.75 per ticket.
If you prefer, you can skip the U.S. match and watch Norway-England on Thursday. You can get a ticket for $33 to that one.
At the 2015 Women’s World Cup, you could get a ticket through the secondary market to the U.S.-Japan final for $368, so there has been quite an increase this time around. Snooty France trying to take advantage of us dumb Americans? We’ll show them a thing or two on Friday. We just won’t buy any French fries that day. That will certainly hurt your economy.
“I’ll take Royal Flush for $1,000 Alex”
"Jeopardy!'' champion James Holzhauer, who recently won more than $2.4 million on the game show while running up a 32-match winning streak that ended this month, turned his attention to poker on Monday and the result wasn’t nearly as good.
Making his World Series of Poker debut, Holzhauer finished in 454th place among more than 1,800 entrants in a $1,500 buy-in No-Limit Hold'em event in Las Vegas. You needed to finish in the top 281 to share in the $2.5-million purse.
Holzhauer planned to donate half of his winnings to a Las Vegas nonprofit for homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students called Project 150.
How much is half of $0?
Holzhauer donated $10,000 to Project 150 in May.
Barkley says it best
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was asked by TMZ Sports about LaVar Ball, father of former Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, who will be playing for New Orleans next season.
"Wherever LaVar Ball is, there's a village missing an idiot," Barkley said. "... Not just New Orleans, Louisiana, not Los Angeles, [LaVar]’s an idiot in all 50 states. It’s really unfair to his son. His son is a good player and a nice kid.”
Say it ain’t so, Joe
Legendary former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath was asked by Howard Stern on Monday who his pick for the greatest quarterback of all time is. Namath’s response must be a dagger to the heart of Jets fans.
“Tom Brady is the best,” Namath said. “I’ve been asked that question for many years. Johnny U. [Unitas] was my hero, Otto Graham was great, Slingin’ Sammy Baugh, I go back, these guys are great.
“But meantime, Tom has been challenged more in recent history certainly with huge games than anyone I can recollect and he’s stepped up every time. Here’s a quarterback, when I watch pro football games, college games, you can literally see — and I actually lost games for our team by throwing poorly, throwing interceptions, I have not seen Tom Brady lose a game for his team.
“I have not seen anybody have that many big games and answer the challenge as well as he has.”