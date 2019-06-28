Morning Briefing: Mets honor Tom Seaver

Grand Junction is a minor-league team for the Colorado Rockies and is based in, you guessed it, Colorado. There is a federally protected type of fish, called the Humpback Chub, that swims in the Colorado, Green and Yampa rivers. It’s a well-known fish in the area. So, some fans of the minor-league team thought it would be cool if they changed their team name to the Grand Junction Humpback Chubs. One of the fans, Ian Lummis, started an online petition asking for the name change, and sent a couple of tweets to the team telling them about it.