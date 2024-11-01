‘Happy birthday, Fernando!’ Fans call for Valenzuela statue at Dodger Stadium

Fernando Valenzuela would have been 64 on Friday.

The left-handed pitcher who sparked “Fernandomania” and helped the Dodgers defeat the New York Yankees in the 1981 World Series died Oct. 22. Eight days later, the 2024 Dodgers clinched another World Series title by beating the Yankees. The team’s victory parade was also Friday in downtown Los Angeles, followed by a celebration at Dodger Stadium.

Valenzuela is not in the Hall of Fame, but he is a Dodgers legend. Coming from a small town in Mexico, Valenzuela helped expand the Dodgers’ fan base to include a large portion of L.A.’s Latino population decades after many members of that community were forced out of their homes in Chavez Ravine to clear the way for Dodger Stadium.

There is no statue honoring Valenzuela at the stadium. Only two Dodgers greats have received that honor — Jackie Robinson in 2017 and Sandy Koufax in 2022.

A group of Dodgers fans thinks it’s time that changed. A change.org petition calling for a Valenzuela statue to be erected at the stadium was started two days after the former Cy Young winner’s death. As of Friday morning, it had received more than 900 signatures.

“Fernando, popularly known as “El Toro”, isn’t just a player; he’s a symbol of resilience, dedication, and passion to many like myself who grew up venerating him,” wrote Hector Gonzalez, who started the petition. “He created a sense of invincibility around himself, standing as a symbol of hope for the fans, especially the Hispanic community in Los Angeles.”

Gonzalez added: “The addition of a statue for Fernando Valenzuela would further encapsulate the respect the organization shows for their influential players and enhance the significance of the Dodgers’ rich cultural and sports heritage. Moreover, it would act as a celebration of not only Fernando’s influence in baseball, but his contribution to forging cultural ties through sports.”

The Dodgers declined to comment for this article.

The team officially retired Valenzuela’s No. 34 jersey in 2023, although no L.A. player had been assigned that number since Valenzuela was released in March 1991. It was the first time the Dodgers retired the number of a player who is not in the Hall of Fame.

During their World Series run this year, the Dodgers honored Valenzuela by wearing patches that read “Fernando,” with his No. 34 below on their jerseys and painting his number on the pitcher’s mound at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave Valenzuela a special shout-out during Friday’s rally.

“Happy birthday, Fernando!” Roberts shouted. “This one’s for you, too!”