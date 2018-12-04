Ohio State coach Urban Meyer to retire after Rose Bowl

Ohio State said Tuesday that football coach Urban Meyer will retire after the Rose Bowl and that assistant Ryan Day will be the next head coach.
After seven years and a national championship at Ohio State, the 54-year-old Meyer will formally announce his departure Tuesday at a news conference, the university said.
The school didn’t say why he was retiring, but Meyer has said he suffers from debilitating headaches caused by an arachnoid cyst in his brain.
He was also battered this year by an offseason issue involving his handling of accusations of domestic violence against a now-fired assistant coach, which led to Meyer’s suspension for the first three games of the season.
Meyer was 81-9 at Ohio State after six years at Florida, where he won two national titles.