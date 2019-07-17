Newsletter: Racing! Great opening day at Del Mar

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we finally delve a little deeper into the Jerry Hollendorfer case.
By pretty much any metric, except if you like long prices, opening day at Del Mar was a success. Maybe the cloud that lingered from Santa Anita was still there but you could clearly see the sun.
Among the best things was to hear the crowd as the horses ran down the homestretch. It was loud and it was enthusiastic. What makes that even better is more than half the crowd, if not more than half, probably only go to the track once a year—opening day.
We have a smarter story on opening day on our web and in our print editions. (Just click here.)
The situation with Jerry Hollendorfer still remained unresolved but there is a court appearance Thursday morning to determine if a restraining order will be granted allowing the hall of fame trainer to stable and run horses at Del Mar.
It seems less likely than not that it will be granted because, seemingly, not all administrative options have been exhausted.
While we do not have a law degree, but do watch a lot of court shows on TV, we were drawn to Rule 2043 of the California Horse Racing Board. Here’s what it says:
“2043. Adjudication of Controversies Relating to Agreements.
“A complaint alleging a violation of any provision of an agreement between a horsemen’s organization and a racing association may be filed with the Board by either of the contracting entities. The Board shall immediately investigate the allegations and may refer the complaint to the Board of Stewards appointed for the meeting where the violation is alleged to have occurred, or refer the matter for hearing under the provisions of Rule 1414 of this division. The stewards or a referee may, after hearing the matters alleged, order compliance with the terms of the contract if within their authority to do so, or propose to the Board a decision or other course of action including therein their recommendations to the Board.”
Now, if I read that right, the CHRB could settle the Hollendorfer situation. And, it just so happens the CHRB meets in Del Mar on Thursday, although this is not on the agenda.
Anyway, the San Diego judge could rule for or against an order that would settle the Hollendorfer case in the very short term.
The guess here is that Del Mar would be almost as happy as Hollendorfer if a restraining order is issued because it would allow the track to wash its hands of having to make a decision. “Hey, we’re just following the court order.”
John Sadler, a former president of the California Thoroughbred Trainers, made a defense of trainers in the winner’s circle after Jasikan’s win in the Oceanside Stakes.
“What’s worth mentioning is the trainers have really been on board on all the changes,” Sadler said about rules in regard to medication and other racing protocols. “The trainers have been at the meetings. I was at a meeting about 10 days ago where [Del Mar] explained the new reforms they put in.
“The trainers are all embracing everything that needs to be done. The only thing the trainers get upset about is if they get scapegoated at the end of the day.”
Who goofed, I’ve got to know?
I got a lot of notes from readers asking where was the information on Hollendorfer as was promised in the newsletter’s headline. Well, we goofed. On Tuesday, the newsroom went to a new CMS (content management system) and while it will improve a lot of things, as with most first-day rollouts, things were a little buggy. So, an old headline appeared on a new newsletter. That’s our story and we’re sticking to it. (The new headline was correct in the online edition, though.)
Del Mar review
The feature was the $100,000 Oceanside Stakes, a one-mile turf race for 3-year-olds. It drew a big field of 12 starters. It appeared as if Nolde, for John Shirreffs and Victor Espinoza made a winning move on the far turn but got wore down in the stretch by a streaking Jasikan, who just got up to win by a nose.
Jasikan paid $5.80, $3.60 and $2.80. Rijeka was third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
John Sadler (winning trainer): “I didn’t sleep too well last night because I set the bar really high last year. A little nervous, day one trepidation, but our other horses ran well [Wednesday] and this one got the job done as the favorite, so we’re delighted. He actually broke better [Wednesday]. His last race he broke really slow, [Wednesday] he broke regular slow.
“He’s just not a horse who’s good from the gate, but he’s got a lovely turn of foot and as you saw looped the field and came from way back. It feels great to be back here at Del Mar. I’ve been coming here for a lot of years (41 years) and it’s a very good feeling. This place is beautiful and the weather is great.”
Flavien Prat (winning jockey): “I had the good trip. I knew my horse had great acceleration and I rode him like he was the best horse. We went wide late, but we had no choice. You’re not going to get down inside when you come from the back. But he kicked and it turned out right.”
Kosta and Pete Hronis were the winning owners.
Del Mar preview
Del Mar has a very sensible seven-race card on Thursday starting at 2 p.m. After a 10-race card on Wednesday, it was refreshing to see such a big cutback in order to string along a series of 40 races a week. It’s also refreshing to see that racing secretary David Jerkens is not trying to pound the turf course into submission so early in the meet. Only three of the seven races are on the turf.
Five of the races are claimers but there is the rare Thursday afternoon stakes race. It’s the $150,000 Fleet Treat Stakes for 3-year-old Cal-bred fillies going seven furlongs.
The favorite is Sneaking Out at 6-5 for trainer Keith Desormeaux and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. Sneaking Out his three wins and three seconds in six races. He was just beaten in his last race after four wins in a row including a couple of minor stakes races. In his loss last out he was going 1 1/16 miles and was caught. The shorter distance should suit him well.
The second favorite, at 4-1, is Takethediamondlane, who is a first-time starter for Brian Koriner and Joe Talamo. He’s coming off two bullet works and was a $300,000 purchase as a yearling.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 9, 10 (2 also eligible), 8, 7, 11.
Bob Ike’s DM pick of the day
FIFTH RACE No. 8 Calle Kingpin (6-1)
Good, competitive $40,000 claimer going nine furlongs on turf and I will go with this NoCal shipper from the Steve Sherman barn. He ran above his conditions and upset a stronger allowance field last time, drops back into a claimer and catches a field without much early foot. He may be able to clear early and never look back at a square price under hustling new rider Abel Cedillo.
Wednesday’s Result: Give Me the Lute made a winning move on the far turn and won by 2 ¼ lengths, paying $7.20 to win.
Bob Ike is a Partner/VP of Horsebills.com (here’s a video) and the proprietor of BobIkePicks.com (full-card picks, 3 Best Plays and betting strategy).
Final thought
And now the stars of the show, Wednesday’s results and Thursday’s entries.
Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, July 17.
Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 1st day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.08 47.03 1:12.52 1:25.42 1:38.35
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Julius
|124
|3
|3
|2–1½
|2–1½
|1–1½
|1–5
|1–11¼
|Bejarano
|0.80
|2
|Secret Courier
|118
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–2
|2–2
|2–2¾
|Gryder
|7.70
|5
|Fast as Cass
|122
|5
|2
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–3
|3–4
|3–4
|Pereira
|13.30
|1
|I Can Do This
|122
|1
|4
|4–2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–nk
|Arroyo, Jr.
|2.60
|6
|Mr. Magico
|122
|6
|5
|5–2
|5–5
|5–2
|5–½
|5–hd
|Prat
|7.60
|4
|Surprise Fashion
|118
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Talamo
|16.40
|3
|JULIUS
|3.60
|2.60
|2.20
|2
|SECRET COURIER
|5.60
|4.40
|5
|FAST AS CASS
|4.80
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$9.50
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$13.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-1)
|$9.55
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5)
|$29.20
Winner–Julius Grr.g.4 by Tapit out of Amen Hallelujah, by Montbrook. Bred by Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert), Great Friends Stable, LLC, Keh, Steven and Cahill, Jim. Mutuel Pool $360,220 Exacta Pool $172,526 Quinella Pool $6,794 Superfecta Pool $47,697 Trifecta Pool $96,878. Scratched–none.
JULIUS between horses early, stalked off the rail, bid alongside the runner-up on the second turn go gain the lead, inched away leaving that turn and drew off under some urging in the stretch then was under a hold late. SECRET COURIER had speed between rivals then angled in, set the pace inside, battled along the rail on the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch and was clearly second best. FAST AS CASS three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then off the ail and bested the others. I CAN DO THIS saved ground tracking the pace, fell back on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and lacked a rally. MR. MAGICO chased off the rail then outside a rival, was between horses through the final furlong and did not rally. SURPRISE FASHION angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response.
SECOND RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.37 46.95 1:10.55 1:35.08 1:47.29
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|United
|120
|6
|6
|6–4
|6–3½
|5–½
|3–hd
|1–1¼
|Prat
|1.80
|7
|Dr. Troutman
|122
|7
|5
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–2
|1–2
|2–1
|Blanc
|23.20
|2
|Acker
|120
|2
|3
|3–½
|3–1
|3–hd
|2–1
|3–1
|Bejarano
|3.60
|4
|Morse Code
|113
|4
|2
|4–3
|4–2
|4–1½
|5–1
|4–½
|Velez
|5.20
|5
|Starting Bloc
|120
|5
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–½
|5–1½
|Espinoza
|3.90
|1
|Ward 'n Jerry
|120
|1
|4
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–1½
|7
|6–2¼
|Van Dyke
|9.90
|3
|Via Egnatia
|122
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–hd
|4–hd
|7
|Maldonado
|7.00
|6
|UNITED
|5.60
|3.80
|2.60
|7
|DR. TROUTMAN
|15.60
|6.20
|2
|ACKER
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6)
|$9.40
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$48.50
|$2 QUINELLA (6-7)
|$79.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-4)
|$71.47
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2)
|$86.35
Winner–United Ch.g.4 by Giant's Causeway out of Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. Bred by Rosemont Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $459,560 Daily Double Pool $82,921 Exacta Pool $241,224 Quinella Pool $12,441 Superfecta Pool $69,732 Trifecta Pool $139,130. Claimed–Acker by Kagele, Tom, Rockingham Ranch and Shaw, Ken. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.
UNITED chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. DR. TROUTMAN angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked off the rail, re-bid alongside that one leaving the backstretch, took the lead on the second turn, kicked clear, could not contain the winner late but held second. ACKER between horses early, stalked inside, came out into the stretch and held third. MORSE CODE stalked outside a rival, came out between horses into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STARTING BLOC settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the backstretch, went outside a rival on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and made up some ground but could not offer the necessary late kick. WARD 'N JERRY hopped slightly at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out some into the stretch and also could not summon the needed response. VIA EGNATIA had good early speed and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, inched away briefly on the backstretch, dueled along the rail nearing and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.26 47.53 1:12.71 1:25.82 1:39.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Clear the Mine
|120
|2
|1
|3–1½
|2–hd
|3–2
|3–½
|1–hd
|Delgadillo
|1.80
|3
|Ted W
|120
|3
|3
|2–½
|3–1½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|2–3
|Maldonado
|3.50
|1
|Oh Man
|120
|1
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|2–1½
|2–2
|3–nk
|Cedillo
|5.50
|4
|Top of the Game
|113
|4
|4
|4–3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–2½
|Velez
|10.40
|5
|Avanti Bello
|120
|5
|6
|5–hd
|5–2
|5–3
|5–4
|5–4¾
|Fuentes
|5.20
|7
|Monsajem Accrete
|122
|7
|5
|7
|7
|6–4
|6–4
|6–7¼
|Frey
|5.50
|6
|Gran Fiesta
|122
|6
|7
|6–1½
|6–hd
|7
|7
|7
|T Baze
|14.70
|2
|CLEAR THE MINE
|5.60
|3.20
|2.60
|3
|TED W
|3.80
|3.00
|1
|OH MAN
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$15.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$9.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-3)
|$13.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-4)
|$14.59
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1)
|$16.05
Winner–Clear the Mine B.g.6 by Mineshaft out of Clear Pond, by Dynaformer. Bred by G. Watts Humphrey Jr., Susan Keller,Vicki Oliver & G. Watts Humphrey III (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Brown Jr., Edward, Smith, Corey, Sanford, Thomas C., Spawr, William. Mutuel Pool $399,313 Daily Double Pool $30,352 Exacta Pool $207,010 Quinella Pool $12,917 Superfecta Pool $56,488 Trifecta Pool $128,354. Claimed–Clear the Mine by CM Racing, Jasmin, Robert, Spaunhurst, Ed and Miyadi, Steven. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Oh Man by Jerry Wallace II. Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-2) paid $8.50. Pick Three Pool $99,703.
CLEAR THE MINE bobbled at the start but broke alertly, angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, came out in upper stretch and again in midstretch and rallied under urging to get up on the wire. TED W three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain a slim advantage, inched clear in the stretch and held on well but was caught in the final stride. OH MAN sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, battled along the fence on the second turn and into the stretch and just held third. TOP OF THE GAME angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. AVANTI BELLO chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MONSAJEM ACCRETE settled off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch, continued off the inside on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a further response. GRAN FIESTA angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.83 46.30 58.54 1:11.27
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Facts Matter
|122
|4
|4
|3–½
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–½
|Bejarano
|2.90
|3
|Quality Line
|120
|3
|3
|4–hd
|5–4½
|4–2½
|2–nk
|Fuentes
|10.50
|5
|Giddymeister
|120
|5
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–1
|Maldonado
|2.10
|2
|Incensed
|120
|2
|6
|5–4½
|3–1
|3–1½
|4–4½
|Cedillo
|4.00
|6
|Roaring Rule
|120
|6
|1
|6
|6
|6
|5–3½
|Gryder
|7.40
|1
|Puriano
|120
|1
|5
|2–1
|4–hd
|5–1
|6
|Pereira
|3.80
|4
|FACTS MATTER
|7.80
|4.60
|3.00
|3
|QUALITY LINE
|8.20
|4.80
|5
|GIDDYMEISTER
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$25.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$33.90
|$2 QUINELLA (3-4)
|$68.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-5-2)
|$26.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5)
|$61.10
Winner–Facts Matter Dbb.g.4 by The Factor out of Alpha Tammy, by Golden Missile. Bred by Maccabee Farm (KY). Trainer: Tim McCanna. Owner: Alvernaz, Grant and Ribeiro, Steve. Mutuel Pool $364,820 Daily Double Pool $29,150 Exacta Pool $167,267 Quinella Pool $13,256 Superfecta Pool $40,662 Trifecta Pool $100,825. Claimed–Facts Matter by Meredith, Jamie, Paradise Farms Corp., Sill, Hunter,Lambert,Jeff and Fake,Mike. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Giddymeister by Scott Herbertson. Trainer: Ari Herbertson. Claimed–Incensed by A and J Racing and Sisk, Mike. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-4) paid $20.95. Pick Three Pool $40,754.
FACTS MATTER stalked outside a rival then between foes, bid alongside the leader leaving the turn, took a short lead in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. QUALITY LINE close up between horses early, stalked just off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn, angled in past midstretch and finished well along the fence. GIDDYMEISTER sped to the early lead, dueled outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the turn, fought back just off the fence in the stretch and continued willingly to the wire. INCENSED broke a bit slowly, came out early and pulled while stalking the pace outside foes, went up three deep then four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. ROARING RULE dropped back and settled a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PURIANO went up inside to duel for the lead, fell back leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch.
FIFTH RACE.
5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.56 45.47 57.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Storming Lady
|122
|10
|11
|10–½
|8–1½
|4–hd
|1–¾
|Espinoza
|6.30
|4
|Honeyfromthesouth
|120
|4
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|2–½
|Mn Garcia
|3.30
|7
|Miss Hot Legs
|120
|7
|1
|5–hd
|4–1½
|2–1
|3–nk
|Arroyo, Jr.
|2.00
|3
|Flower Point
|120
|3
|10
|11
|11
|9–½
|4–1½
|T Baze
|11.40
|5
|Moreisbetter
|120
|5
|9
|9–1
|7–hd
|6–hd
|5–1¼
|Fuentes
|9.40
|9
|Wandering Patrol
|124
|9
|5
|4–hd
|6–1
|7–1
|6–¾
|Gutierrez
|19.40
|2
|Convince
|122
|2
|3
|8–hd
|10–hd
|10–4
|7–ns
|Bejarano
|24.00
|11
|Dreamy Gal
|124
|11
|6
|3–hd
|5–1
|8–1
|8–½
|Franco
|14.80
|6
|Kiana's Love
|120
|6
|2
|2–1½
|2–1½
|3–1
|9–2¼
|Van Dyke
|11.10
|1
|Square Peggy
|122
|1
|8
|6–1½
|3–hd
|5–½
|10–2¾
|Gryder
|15.80
|8
|Hergame
|122
|8
|7
|7–1
|9–hd
|11
|11
|Pereira
|51.10
|10
|STORMING LADY
|14.60
|6.00
|3.80
|4
|HONEYFROMTHESOUTH
|4.80
|3.20
|7
|MISS HOT LEGS
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10)
|$83.20
|$1 EXACTA (10-4)
|$38.40
|$2 QUINELLA (4-10)
|$18.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-4-7-3)
|$105.47
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-4-7)
|$62.90
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-12)
|$8.20
Winner–Storming Lady Dbb.f.4 by Flat Out out of Beau Watch, by Beau Genius. Bred by Teresa A. Little, Billy Crouse,Taylor Little & Travis Price (KY). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Goodwin, Tim and Goodwin, Kelley. Mutuel Pool $605,334 Daily Double Pool $53,209 Exacta Pool $294,790 Quinella Pool $27,454 Superfecta Pool $136,377 Trifecta Pool $204,727. Scratched–G Q Covergirl, Rocky Policy, Tiger Silk (AUS).
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-10) paid $64.50. Pick Three Pool $73,665. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-4-12) paid $8.15. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-2-4-10) 4 correct paid $246.50. Pick Four Pool $230,496. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-6-2-4-10) 5 correct paid $479.90. Pick Five Pool $802,330.
STORMING LADY broke in the air, was wide early then chased outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to be along in time. HONEYFROMTHESOUTH had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away a bit off the rail in the stretch and held on gamely but was edged late. MISS HOT LEGS stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. FLOWER POINT saved ground chasing the pace, split horses leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and closed well late. MOREISBETTER between horses early, chased outside a rival then inside on the turn, split horses in midstretch and continued willingly toward the inside. WANDERING PATROL stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. CONVINCE saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch, went outside a rival in deep stretch but lacked the needed rally. DREAMY GAL stalked four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. KIANA'S LOVE had speed between horses then dueled outside the runner-up, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SQUARE PEGGY close up stalking the pace inside to the stretch, also weakened. HERGAME (GB) steadied in tight early, chased outside, was three deep under urging leaving the turn and weakened thereafter. HAND TIMED.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.26 46.74 59.99 1:07.03
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Freedom Ride
|113
|2
|7
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–½
|Velez
|3.30
|5
|I Want One
|120
|4
|2
|2–3
|2–4
|2–4
|2–2½
|Bejarano
|1.70
|4
|Circleofcolor
|120
|3
|8
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–4
|3–8
|Linares
|32.50
|7
|Goveness Sheila
|120
|6
|6
|8
|6–hd
|4–1½
|4–¾
|Payeras
|16.30
|9
|Arouse N Go
|120
|8
|5
|6–hd
|5–hd
|6–3½
|5–2¼
|Cedillo
|4.60
|6
|Golden Goddess
|120
|5
|4
|4–1
|4–2
|5–½
|6–12
|Espinoza
|5.70
|8
|Margo With a T
|113
|7
|1
|7–1
|7–5
|7–6
|7–¾
|Peterson
|34.80
|1
|Going to Shabooms
|113
|1
|3
|5–hd
|8
|8
|8
|Diaz, Jr.
|5.80
|2
|FREEDOM RIDE
|8.60
|3.80
|3.20
|5
|I WANT ONE
|3.20
|2.80
|4
|CIRCLEOFCOLOR
|9.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2)
|$82.80
|$1 EXACTA (2-5)
|$12.80
|$2 QUINELLA (2-5)
|$12.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-4-7)
|$95.19
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4)
|$113.40
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (10-3)
|$17.20
Winner–Freedom Ride Ch.f.2 by Clubhouse Ride out of Protect Freedom, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Rozamund Barclay (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Lawrence D. Lewis. Mutuel Pool $380,223 Daily Double Pool $35,119 Exacta Pool $159,455 Quinella Pool $14,938 Superfecta Pool $67,183 Trifecta Pool $95,280. Scratched–Lucky Daughter.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-10-2) paid $94.05. Pick Three Pool $84,477. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-10-3) paid $16.65. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-12-2) paid $9.85. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-12-3) paid $1.65.
FREEDOM RIDE had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch, regained the advantage under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. I WANT ONE also had good early speed and dueled outside the winner, took a short lead in the stretch, fought back alongside that one but was outgamed late. CIRCLEOFCOLOR stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and clearly bested the others. GOVENESS SHEILA settled off the rail, split horses on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and did not rally. AROUSE N GO dropped back off the rail early then moved up four wide, came three deep into the stretch and failed to sustain the bid. GOLDEN GODDESS stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MARGO WITH A T broke alertly then stalked four wide, fell back off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and gave way. GOING TO SHABOOMS had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight into the turn to drop back, came out some in the stretch and also gave way.
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.37 47.11 59.78
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Smiling Shirlee
|120
|3
|2
|3–2
|3–2½
|2–½
|1–2¼
|Arroyo, Jr.
|2.90
|9
|Liberalism
|120
|8
|5
|2–½
|2–1
|1–1
|2–½
|Fuentes
|10.70
|2
|Warren's Showtime
|113
|2
|3
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1½
|3–½
|Velez
|30.50
|4
|Warrior's Moon
|120
|4
|8
|8–1
|7–hd
|5–hd
|4–1½
|Prat
|5.70
|1
|Bella Renella
|120
|1
|7
|7–hd
|6–hd
|6–hd
|5–½
|Bejarano
|3.20
|5
|Sassyserb
|120
|5
|1
|6–½
|5–1½
|7–3½
|6–2¼
|Maldonado
|22.70
|6
|Secret Square
|120
|6
|9
|9
|9
|8–1½
|7–2¾
|T Baze
|5.00
|10
|Takes a Village
|120
|9
|4
|1–1½
|1–1
|3–1
|8–2¼
|Delgadillo
|5.70
|7
|Very Boisterous
|120
|7
|6
|5–1
|8–1
|9
|9
|Cedillo
|12.40
|3
|SMILING SHIRLEE
|7.80
|4.60
|3.80
|9
|LIBERALISM
|9.60
|7.00
|2
|WARREN'S SHOWTIME
|12.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3)
|$36.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-9)
|$38.40
|$2 QUINELLA (3-9)
|$20.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-2-4)
|$478.09
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-2)
|$435.60
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-8)
|$15.00
Winner–Smiling Shirlee Dbb.f.2 by Smiling Tiger out of Whobetterthanus, by Grand Slam. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Brown, Rusty, Lebherz, Philip and Klein, Alan. Mutuel Pool $472,886 Daily Double Pool $33,946 Exacta Pool $234,723 Quinella Pool $20,449 Superfecta Pool $79,668 Trifecta Pool $144,479. Scratched–Almost a Factor, Navy Queen, Sherilinda, Sheza Girly Girl, Vegan.
50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-3) paid $89.60. Pick Three Pool $92,436. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (10-2-8) paid $21.65. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (10-3-3) paid $16.55. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (10-3-8) paid $3.10.
SMILING SHIRLEE stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and again into the stretch, rallied under some urging to the lead past midstretch and proved best. LIBERALISM bumped at the start, stalked outside then alongside a foe, continued off the rail leaving the turn, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead in the stretch, inched away in midstretch, could not match the winner in the drive but held second. WARREN'S SHOWTIME saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, angled back to the inside past midstretch and was edged for the place. WARRIOR'S MOON broke a bit slowly, chased between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and was edged for third. BELLA RENELLA stalked the pace inside, steadied in tight into the turn, continued along the rail into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SASSYSERB bobbled at the start, chased between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. SECRET SQUARE broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail then three deep on the turn, angled in some leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. TAKES A VILLAGE stumbled at the start but recovered quickly and sped to the lead, set the pace off the rail then inside on the turn, fought back in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. VERY BOISTEROUS chased three deep to the stretch and also weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Runhappy Oceanside Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.14 47.18 1:11.13 1:23.23 1:34.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Jasikan
|122
|3
|11
|12
|11–1
|9–hd
|3–hd
|1–ns
|Prat
|1.90
|10
|Nolde
|122
|10
|7
|5–1½
|5–½
|3–hd
|1–½
|2–1½
|Espinoza
|4.40
|9
|Rijeka
|122
|9
|9
|8–1
|7–1
|7–hd
|4–½
|3–½
|Fuentes
|23.80
|11
|Golden Birthday
|118
|11
|10
|10–1½
|8–½
|6–hd
|5–hd
|4–1
|Talamo
|28.90
|8
|Gregorian Chant
|122
|8
|8
|6–½
|6–hd
|8–1½
|8–2
|5–nk
|Franco
|6.40
|1
|Manhattan Up
|120
|1
|1
|3–½
|4–1½
|4–1
|6–½
|6–1¼
|Pereira
|11.60
|4
|Legends of War
|118
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1
|7–2¾
|Bejarano
|6.50
|12
|Synthesis
|118
|12
|12
|9–hd
|10–1
|10–1
|9–1½
|8–½
|Gutierrez
|54.80
|7
|More Ice
|122
|7
|4
|11–½
|12
|12
|12
|9–nk
|Arroyo, Jr.
|33.70
|6
|City Rage
|118
|6
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|7–hd
|10–¾
|Van Dyke
|15.90
|5
|King of Speed
|124
|5
|5
|7–hd
|9–hd
|11–1
|11–½
|11–2¼
|Desormeaux
|8.00
|2
|Roger That
|118
|2
|6
|4–1½
|3–hd
|5–½
|10–hd
|12
|Mn Garcia
|48.10
|3
|JASIKAN (IRE)
|5.80
|3.60
|2.80
|10
|NOLDE
|5.00
|3.80
|9
|RIJEKA (IRE)
|6.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3)
|$23.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-10)
|$14.50
|$2 QUINELLA (3-10)
|$14.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-9-11)
|$198.36
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-10-9)
|$90.10
Winner–Jasikan (IRE) Dbb.c.3 by Bated Breath (GB) out of Adelfia (IRE), by Sinndar (IRE). Bred by Mrs Maria Marron (IRE). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $697,384 Daily Double Pool $58,037 Exacta Pool $318,536 Quinella Pool $10,349 Superfecta Pool $133,942 Trifecta Pool $202,736. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-3) paid $34.75. Pick Three Pool $81,344. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-8-3) paid $12.95.
JASIKAN (IRE) settled outside a rival, came out into the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up on the wire. NOLDE stalked three deep then off the rail, continued outside on the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside a foe, inched away past the eighth pole and held on well but was edged in the final stride. RIJEKA (IRE) stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued between horses on the second turn, split rivals in midstretch and got up for the show. GOLDEN BIRTHDAY chased outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch and finished well to be edged for third. GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) chased between horses then inside on the second turn and into the stretch, waited off heels then split horses in midstretch and was outfinished. MANHATTAN UP saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in upper stretch then angled back in and could not summon the needed late kick. LEGENDS OF WAR sped to the early lead and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, fought back in midstretch and weakened. SYNTHESIS bobbled in the second step, angled in and chased outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MORE ICE angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. CITY RAGE angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KING OF SPEED saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. ROGER THAT (GB) close up stalking the pace outside a rival then between horses on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened.
NINTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.63 45.83 1:10.68 1:22.88
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|King Jack
|120
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–1¼
|Smith
|1.40
|7
|Candy Cornell
|115
|6
|10
|5–hd
|4–hd
|2–4
|2–7¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|16.10
|2
|Cool Bobby
|122
|1
|4
|9–½
|9–hd
|3–hd
|3–1¼
|Mn Garcia
|3.60
|12
|Heartfullofstars
|122
|10
|5
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–3
|4–nk
|Franco
|15.30
|5
|Cats Blame
|122
|4
|7
|7–½
|6–hd
|5–hd
|5–ns
|Bejarano
|12.60
|10
|Buckys Pick
|124
|8
|6
|8–1½
|10
|6–hd
|6–1¾
|Cedillo
|19.00
|3
|Coil Me Home
|124
|2
|8
|6–hd
|5–1
|7–½
|7–5½
|Prat
|4.30
|11
|Bellerin
|122
|9
|3
|4–½
|7–hd
|9–2
|8–3¼
|Van Dyke
|27.50
|6
|Jack Van Berg
|120
|5
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|8–4½
|9–5½
|T Baze
|17.30
|8
|Fire When Ready
|124
|7
|9
|10
|8–1
|10
|10
|Desormeaux
|29.10
|4
|KING JACK
|4.80
|3.80
|2.80
|7
|CANDY CORNELL
|13.00
|6.20
|2
|COOL BOBBY
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$16.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$34.50
|$2 QUINELLA (4-7)
|$22.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-2-12)
|$150.18
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-2)
|$111.15
Winner–King Jack Ch.c.3 by Jimmy Creed out of Light Shine, by Tapit. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Dan Ward. Owner: Michael C. Stinson. Mutuel Pool $507,769 Daily Double Pool $46,711 Exacta Pool $227,050 Quinella Pool $12,539 Superfecta Pool $128,909 Trifecta Pool $184,222. Scratched–Metropol, Spokane Eagle.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-4) paid $22.40. Pick Three Pool $72,261.
KING JACK had good early speed and set a pressured pace toward the inside then just off the rail on the turn, battled outside the runner-up into and through the stretch, inched away late under good handling. CANDY CORNELL stalked between horses, angled in leaving the turn, bid along the rail into and through the stretch but could not match the winner late. COOL BOBBY went up inside then stalked a bit off the rail, was in tight into the turn, came out on the bend and four wide into the stretch and gained the show. HEARTFULLOFSTARS stalked five wide then bid three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. CATS BLAME chased between horses, steadied in tight into the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. BUCKYS PICK bobbled at the start, chased outside then between horses, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. COIL ME HOME saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. BELLERIN four wide early, stalked three deep between foes, dropped back and angled in leaving the turn and had little left for the stretch. JACK VAN BERG prompted the pace between horses until nearing the stretch and gave way. FIRE WHEN READY broke in some, pulled outside then chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and also gave way.
TENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.97 47.36 1:11.25 1:23.34 1:35.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Give Me the Lute
|120
|8
|1
|3–½
|3–1
|3–2
|1–2½
|1–2¼
|Prat
|2.60
|7
|Unusually Handsome
|120
|7
|7
|9–hd
|8–hd
|4–½
|3–1
|2–nk
|Van Dyke
|7.80
|10
|Play Money
|120
|10
|8
|8–hd
|9–1
|6–1
|4–½
|3–1½
|Talamo
|7.20
|3
|Flicflac
|120
|3
|10
|10–2
|10–3
|9–2½
|6–hd
|4–½
|Pereira
|10.00
|2
|Sidepocket Action
|124
|2
|4
|2–hd
|2–hd
|1–½
|2–2
|5–2½
|Espinoza
|33.40
|11
|Claim of Passion
|120
|11
|2
|4–1
|4–½
|5–hd
|7–1½
|6–1¾
|Arroyo, Jr.
|8.30
|1
|Bud Knight
|113
|1
|9
|6–½
|7–hd
|10–1
|11–2
|7–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|5.90
|12
|Peedie
|120
|12
|6
|7–1
|6–hd
|8–hd
|8–1
|8–½
|Gutierrez
|13.90
|9
|Mighty Elijah
|124
|9
|11
|11–2½
|11–4
|11–½
|10–hd
|9–hd
|Roman
|84.00
|5
|Satchel Paige
|120
|5
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|10–2¼
|Franco
|4.60
|6
|Braggart
|124
|6
|5
|1–1½
|1–1
|2–1
|5–1½
|11–nk
|Delgadillo
|74.90
|4
|My Journey
|124
|4
|3
|5–hd
|5–1
|7–hd
|9–1½
|12
|Gryder
|30.20
|8
|GIVE ME THE LUTE
|7.20
|4.40
|3.00
|7
|UNUSUALLY HANDSOME
|7.80
|4.80
|10
|PLAY MONEY
|5.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)
|$16.60
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$24.50
|$2 QUINELLA (7-8)
|$34.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-10-3)
|$103.66
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-10-3-2)
|Carryover $11,136
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-10)
|$83.75
Winner–Give Me the Lute Dbb.g.3 by Boisterous out of Steal the Lute, by Midnight Lute. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $477,456 Daily Double Pool $126,818 Exacta Pool $248,649 Quinella Pool $20,684 Superfecta Pool $123,062 Super High Five Pool $14,591 Trifecta Pool $188,279. Scratched–Jamming Eddy, No Parking Here.
$2 Pick Six Jackpot (10-2-3/8/11/12/13-3-4/9-8/13/1) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $19,168. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-8) paid $15.75. Pick Three Pool $152,314. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/8/11/12/13-3-4/9-8/13/14) 4 correct paid $69.70. Pick Four Pool $847,521. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3/8/11/12/13-3-4/9-8/13/14) 5 correct paid $330.80. Pick Five Pool $771,252. $2 Pick Six (10-2-3/8/11/12/13-3-4/9-8/13/1) 5 out of 6 paid $31.00. $2 Pick Six (10-2-3/8/11/12/13-3-4/9-8/13/1) 6 correct paid $3,194.60. Pick Six Pool $167,434. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $930.20. Place Pick All Pool $34,787.
GIVE ME THE LUTE stalked between horses then off the rail on the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead and drew clear under urging. UNUSUALLY HANDSOME pulled between foes and was in a bit tight into the first turn, chased just off the rail, split horses into the second turn, went around a rival in deep stretch and got up for the place. PLAY MONEY stalked the pace three deep to the stretch and was edged for second. FLICFLAC pulled between horses then chased inside, split rivals on the second turn and was outfinished. SIDEPOCKET ACTION tugged his way along inside to stalk the pace, bid along the rail and took a short lead on the second turn, fought back in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CLAIM OF PASSION stalked the pace three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BUD KNIGHT in tight into the first turn, chased inside, steadied off heels on the second turn then came out and did not rally. PEEDIE four wide on the first turn, chased three deep0, continued four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. MIGHTY ELIJAH broke out a bit, settled just off the rail then inside, came out some in the stretch and did not rally. SATCHEL PAIGE off a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. BRAGGART sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled outside a rival leaving the second turn and weakened in the drive. MY JOURNEY stalked between horses then inside on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|31,276
|$3,126,716
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,131,091
|Out of State
|N/A
|$9,585,592
|TOTAL
|31,276
|$14,843,399
Del Mar Entries for Thursday, July 18.
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. $2 Win, Place and Show; $1 Exacta, $2 Quinella, 50-cent Trifecta, $2 Rolling Double, 50-cent rolling Pick 3; 10-cent Superfecta; 50-cent Pick 4 last 4 races; 50-cent Players Pick 5 first 5 races; $2 Pick 6 last 6 races; $1 Place Pick All; $1 Super High Five last race. Trifecta needs 4 betting interests; Superfecta needs 6. 2nd day of a 36-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $43,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $150,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Istain Man
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Luis Mendez
|4-1
|150,000
|2
|Georgian Road
|Martin Garcia
|120
|Bob Baffert
|7-2
|150,000
|3
|Thanks Mr. Eidson
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Jeff Bonde
|5-2
|150,000
|4
|Mysterious Stones
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Steve M. Sherman
|10-1
|150,000
|5
|Prince Ricky
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|150,000
|6
|Gorky Park
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-1
|150,000
|7
|Juggernaut
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|3-1
|150,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $62,500-$55,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Seeking Refuge
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|62,500
|2
|Spectator's Dream
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Jesus Mendoza
|10-1
|55,000
|3
|Boyson
|Jorge Velez
|113
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|62,500
|4
|Bold Endeavor
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|8-1
|62,500
|5
|Mystery Messenger
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|7-2
|62,500
|6
|M Town Gem
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|62,500
|7
|Boru
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|2-1
|62,500
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Baby Frankie
|Kent Desormeaux
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
|16,000
|2
|Whatsittoya
|Kyle Frey
|120
|Ari Herbertson
|8-1
|16,000
|3
|Drill Time
|Jorge Velez
|111
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|14,000
|4
|All About Trump
|Geovanni Franco
|118
|Reed Saldana
|6-1
|14,000
|5
|Mo Dinero
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|3-1
|16,000
|6
|Torpedo Away
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Tim McCanna
|8-1
|16,000
|7
|Punaluu
|III Antongeorgi
|120
|Isidro Tamayo
|9-2
|16,000
|8
|Hard to Come Home
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|6-1
|16,000
|9
|Verynsky
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Michael Puhich
|12-1
|16,000
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Unwritten
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|10-1
|50,000
|2
|Red Nova
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|Molly J. Pearson
|20-1
|50,000
|3
|Billy K
|Jorge Velez
|113
|Ryan Hanson
|6-1
|50,000
|4
|Samurai Charm
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|50,000
|5
|Text Dont Call
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|50,000
|6
|Miss Fraulein
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Luis Mendez
|8-1
|50,000
|7
|Roses for Doug
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|113
|Art Sherman
|12-1
|50,000
|8
|Lady Sunset
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|6-1
|50,000
|9
|Senora Power
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Victor L. Garcia
|7-2
|50,000
|10
|Canadian Ginger
|Agapito Delgadillo
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|50,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Sherilinda
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|50,000
|12
|Shallow
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Molly J. Pearson
|20-1
|50,000
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $42,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $40,000-$35,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Holy Ghost
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Vladimir Cerin
|15-1
|35,000
|2
|Tough It Out
|Kent Desormeaux
|122
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|40,000
|3
|Full of Luck
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John W. Sadler
|12-1
|40,000
|4
|Prince of Arabia
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|8-1
|40,000
|5
|Kazan
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|40,000
|6
|He Will
|Mike Smith
|122
|Dan Ward
|3-1
|40,000
|7
|Tequila Joe
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|122
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|40,000
|8
|Calle Kingpin
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Steve M. Sherman
|6-1
|40,000
SIXTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $150,000. 'Fleet Treat Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Sneaking Out
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6-5
|2
|Violette Szabo
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|12-1
|3
|Takethediamondlane
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|4
|Opus Won
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|5
|Tiz a Master
|Mike Smith
|118
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|6
|Ruby Bradley
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|7
|Hollywood Hills
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Steve M. Sherman
|5-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Of Good Report
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|10-1
|2
|Tap the Wire
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Daniel Dunham
|30-1
|3
|Rogallo
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|John W. Sadler
|20-1
|4
|Originaire
|Mike Smith
|123
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|5
|Carnivorous
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|80,000
|6
|Harmon
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
|7
|Real Master
|Brice Blanc
|123
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|15-1
|8
|Order and Law
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|12-1
|9
|Red Island
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|10
|Shining Through
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Dan Ward
|5-2
|11
|Irish Heatwave
|Kent Desormeaux
|123
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|4-1