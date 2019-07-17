Newsletter: Racing! Great opening day at Del Mar

Del Mar Charts Results for Wednesday, July 17. Copyright 2019 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Del Mar, California. All finishes confirmed by Plusmic USA. Official program numbers may not correspond with post position. 1st day of a 36-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $36,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 23.08 47.03 1:12.52 1:25.42 1:38.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Julius 124 3 3 2–1½ 2–1½ 1–1½ 1–5 1–11¼ Bejarano 0.80 2 Secret Courier 118 2 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–2 2–2 2–2¾ Gryder 7.70 5 Fast as Cass 122 5 2 3–hd 3–1½ 3–3 3–4 3–4 Pereira 13.30 1 I Can Do This 122 1 4 4–2 4–hd 4–hd 4–hd 4–nk Arroyo, Jr. 2.60 6 Mr. Magico 122 6 5 5–2 5–5 5–2 5–½ 5–hd Prat 7.60 4 Surprise Fashion 118 4 6 6 6 6 6 6 Talamo 16.40

3 JULIUS 3.60 2.60 2.20 2 SECRET COURIER 5.60 4.40 5 FAST AS CASS 4.80

$1 EXACTA (3-2) $9.50 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $13.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-5-1) $9.55 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-5) $29.20

Winner–Julius Grr.g.4 by Tapit out of Amen Hallelujah, by Montbrook. Bred by Town & Country Horse Farms, LLC (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: C T R Stables LLC (Calvert), Great Friends Stable, LLC, Keh, Steven and Cahill, Jim. Mutuel Pool $360,220 Exacta Pool $172,526 Quinella Pool $6,794 Superfecta Pool $47,697 Trifecta Pool $96,878. Scratched–none.

JULIUS between horses early, stalked off the rail, bid alongside the runner-up on the second turn go gain the lead, inched away leaving that turn and drew off under some urging in the stretch then was under a hold late. SECRET COURIER had speed between rivals then angled in, set the pace inside, battled along the rail on the second turn, came out a bit into the stretch and was clearly second best. FAST AS CASS three deep into the first turn, stalked outside a rival then off the ail and bested the others. I CAN DO THIS saved ground tracking the pace, fell back on the second turn, came out in upper stretch and lacked a rally. MR. MAGICO chased off the rail then outside a rival, was between horses through the final furlong and did not rally. SURPRISE FASHION angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary response.

SECOND RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $67,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.37 46.95 1:10.55 1:35.08 1:47.29

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 United 120 6 6 6–4 6–3½ 5–½ 3–hd 1–1¼ Prat 1.80 7 Dr. Troutman 122 7 5 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–2 1–2 2–1 Blanc 23.20 2 Acker 120 2 3 3–½ 3–1 3–hd 2–1 3–1 Bejarano 3.60 4 Morse Code 113 4 2 4–3 4–2 4–1½ 5–1 4–½ Velez 5.20 5 Starting Bloc 120 5 7 7 7 7 6–½ 5–1½ Espinoza 3.90 1 Ward 'n Jerry 120 1 4 5–hd 5–hd 6–1½ 7 6–2¼ Van Dyke 9.90 3 Via Egnatia 122 3 1 1–½ 1–1 1–hd 4–hd 7 Maldonado 7.00

6 UNITED 5.60 3.80 2.60 7 DR. TROUTMAN 15.60 6.20 2 ACKER 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-6) $9.40 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $48.50 $2 QUINELLA (6-7) $79.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-2-4) $71.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-2) $86.35

Winner–United Ch.g.4 by Giant's Causeway out of Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. Bred by Rosemont Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: LNJ Foxwoods. Mutuel Pool $459,560 Daily Double Pool $82,921 Exacta Pool $241,224 Quinella Pool $12,441 Superfecta Pool $69,732 Trifecta Pool $139,130. Claimed–Acker by Kagele, Tom, Rockingham Ranch and Shaw, Ken. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–none.

UNITED chased outside a rival, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. DR. TROUTMAN angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival then stalked off the rail, re-bid alongside that one leaving the backstretch, took the lead on the second turn, kicked clear, could not contain the winner late but held second. ACKER between horses early, stalked inside, came out into the stretch and held third. MORSE CODE stalked outside a rival, came out between horses into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STARTING BLOC settled off the rail then a bit off the fence on the backstretch, went outside a rival on the second turn, swung four wide into the stretch and made up some ground but could not offer the necessary late kick. WARD 'N JERRY hopped slightly at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, came out some into the stretch and also could not summon the needed response. VIA EGNATIA had good early speed and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, inched away briefly on the backstretch, dueled along the rail nearing and on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 23.26 47.53 1:12.71 1:25.82 1:39.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Clear the Mine 120 2 1 3–1½ 2–hd 3–2 3–½ 1–hd Delgadillo 1.80 3 Ted W 120 3 3 2–½ 3–1½ 1–hd 1–1½ 2–3 Maldonado 3.50 1 Oh Man 120 1 2 1–1 1–1 2–1½ 2–2 3–nk Cedillo 5.50 4 Top of the Game 113 4 4 4–3 4–hd 4–hd 4–2 4–2½ Velez 10.40 5 Avanti Bello 120 5 6 5–hd 5–2 5–3 5–4 5–4¾ Fuentes 5.20 7 Monsajem Accrete 122 7 5 7 7 6–4 6–4 6–7¼ Frey 5.50 6 Gran Fiesta 122 6 7 6–1½ 6–hd 7 7 7 T Baze 14.70

2 CLEAR THE MINE 5.60 3.20 2.60 3 TED W 3.80 3.00 1 OH MAN 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $15.00 $1 EXACTA (2-3) $9.80 $2 QUINELLA (2-3) $13.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-4) $14.59 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1) $16.05

Winner–Clear the Mine B.g.6 by Mineshaft out of Clear Pond, by Dynaformer. Bred by G. Watts Humphrey Jr., Susan Keller,Vicki Oliver & G. Watts Humphrey III (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Acker, Tom, Brown Jr., Edward, Smith, Corey, Sanford, Thomas C., Spawr, William. Mutuel Pool $399,313 Daily Double Pool $30,352 Exacta Pool $207,010 Quinella Pool $12,917 Superfecta Pool $56,488 Trifecta Pool $128,354. Claimed–Clear the Mine by CM Racing, Jasmin, Robert, Spaunhurst, Ed and Miyadi, Steven. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Claimed–Oh Man by Jerry Wallace II. Trainer: Jerry Wallace, II. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-6-2) paid $8.50. Pick Three Pool $99,703.

CLEAR THE MINE bobbled at the start but broke alertly, angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, came out in upper stretch and again in midstretch and rallied under urging to get up on the wire. TED W three deep early, stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter on the second turn to gain a slim advantage, inched clear in the stretch and held on well but was caught in the final stride. OH MAN sped to the early lead, set the pace inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, battled along the fence on the second turn and into the stretch and just held third. TOP OF THE GAME angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for the show. AVANTI BELLO chased outside then alongside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MONSAJEM ACCRETE settled off the rail then outside a rival on the backstretch, continued off the inside on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and lacked a further response. GRAN FIESTA angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $30,000. Waiver Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000. Time 22.83 46.30 58.54 1:11.27

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Facts Matter 122 4 4 3–½ 2–1½ 1–hd 1–½ Bejarano 2.90 3 Quality Line 120 3 3 4–hd 5–4½ 4–2½ 2–nk Fuentes 10.50 5 Giddymeister 120 5 2 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 3–1 Maldonado 2.10 2 Incensed 120 2 6 5–4½ 3–1 3–1½ 4–4½ Cedillo 4.00 6 Roaring Rule 120 6 1 6 6 6 5–3½ Gryder 7.40 1 Puriano 120 1 5 2–1 4–hd 5–1 6 Pereira 3.80

4 FACTS MATTER 7.80 4.60 3.00 3 QUALITY LINE 8.20 4.80 5 GIDDYMEISTER 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $25.40 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $33.90 $2 QUINELLA (3-4) $68.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-5-2) $26.20 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5) $61.10

Winner–Facts Matter Dbb.g.4 by The Factor out of Alpha Tammy, by Golden Missile. Bred by Maccabee Farm (KY). Trainer: Tim McCanna. Owner: Alvernaz, Grant and Ribeiro, Steve. Mutuel Pool $364,820 Daily Double Pool $29,150 Exacta Pool $167,267 Quinella Pool $13,256 Superfecta Pool $40,662 Trifecta Pool $100,825. Claimed–Facts Matter by Meredith, Jamie, Paradise Farms Corp., Sill, Hunter,Lambert,Jeff and Fake,Mike. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Claimed–Giddymeister by Scott Herbertson. Trainer: Ari Herbertson. Claimed–Incensed by A and J Racing and Sisk, Mike. Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-2-4) paid $20.95. Pick Three Pool $40,754.

FACTS MATTER stalked outside a rival then between foes, bid alongside the leader leaving the turn, took a short lead in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. QUALITY LINE close up between horses early, stalked just off the rail then outside a rival leaving the turn, angled in past midstretch and finished well along the fence. GIDDYMEISTER sped to the early lead, dueled outside a rival then a bit off the rail leaving the turn, fought back just off the fence in the stretch and continued willingly to the wire. INCENSED broke a bit slowly, came out early and pulled while stalking the pace outside foes, went up three deep then four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. ROARING RULE dropped back and settled a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. PURIANO went up inside to duel for the lead, fell back leaving the turn and weakened in the stretch.

FIFTH RACE. 5 Furlongs Turf. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.56 45.47 57.09

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Storming Lady 122 10 11 10–½ 8–1½ 4–hd 1–¾ Espinoza 6.30 4 Honeyfromthesouth 120 4 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 2–½ Mn Garcia 3.30 7 Miss Hot Legs 120 7 1 5–hd 4–1½ 2–1 3–nk Arroyo, Jr. 2.00 3 Flower Point 120 3 10 11 11 9–½ 4–1½ T Baze 11.40 5 Moreisbetter 120 5 9 9–1 7–hd 6–hd 5–1¼ Fuentes 9.40 9 Wandering Patrol 124 9 5 4–hd 6–1 7–1 6–¾ Gutierrez 19.40 2 Convince 122 2 3 8–hd 10–hd 10–4 7–ns Bejarano 24.00 11 Dreamy Gal 124 11 6 3–hd 5–1 8–1 8–½ Franco 14.80 6 Kiana's Love 120 6 2 2–1½ 2–1½ 3–1 9–2¼ Van Dyke 11.10 1 Square Peggy 122 1 8 6–1½ 3–hd 5–½ 10–2¾ Gryder 15.80 8 Hergame 122 8 7 7–1 9–hd 11 11 Pereira 51.10

10 STORMING LADY 14.60 6.00 3.80 4 HONEYFROMTHESOUTH 4.80 3.20 7 MISS HOT LEGS 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-10) $83.20 $1 EXACTA (10-4) $38.40 $2 QUINELLA (4-10) $18.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-4-7-3) $105.47 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-4-7) $62.90 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-12) $8.20

Winner–Storming Lady Dbb.f.4 by Flat Out out of Beau Watch, by Beau Genius. Bred by Teresa A. Little, Billy Crouse,Taylor Little & Travis Price (KY). Trainer: Alfredo Marquez. Owner: Goodwin, Tim and Goodwin, Kelley. Mutuel Pool $605,334 Daily Double Pool $53,209 Exacta Pool $294,790 Quinella Pool $27,454 Superfecta Pool $136,377 Trifecta Pool $204,727. Scratched–G Q Covergirl, Rocky Policy, Tiger Silk (AUS). 50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-10) paid $64.50. Pick Three Pool $73,665. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-4-12) paid $8.15. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-2-4-10) 4 correct paid $246.50. Pick Four Pool $230,496. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-6-2-4-10) 5 correct paid $479.90. Pick Five Pool $802,330.

STORMING LADY broke in the air, was wide early then chased outside a rival, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to be along in time. HONEYFROMTHESOUTH had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away a bit off the rail in the stretch and held on gamely but was edged late. MISS HOT LEGS stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. FLOWER POINT saved ground chasing the pace, split horses leaving the turn, came four wide into the stretch and closed well late. MOREISBETTER between horses early, chased outside a rival then inside on the turn, split horses in midstretch and continued willingly toward the inside. WANDERING PATROL stalked between horses then off the rail on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a rally. CONVINCE saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch, went outside a rival in deep stretch but lacked the needed rally. DREAMY GAL stalked four wide then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. KIANA'S LOVE had speed between horses then dueled outside the runner-up, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SQUARE PEGGY close up stalking the pace inside to the stretch, also weakened. HERGAME (GB) steadied in tight early, chased outside, was three deep under urging leaving the turn and weakened thereafter. HAND TIMED.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.26 46.74 59.99 1:07.03

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Freedom Ride 113 2 7 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 1–½ Velez 3.30 5 I Want One 120 4 2 2–3 2–4 2–4 2–2½ Bejarano 1.70 4 Circleofcolor 120 3 8 3–hd 3–½ 3–4 3–8 Linares 32.50 7 Goveness Sheila 120 6 6 8 6–hd 4–1½ 4–¾ Payeras 16.30 9 Arouse N Go 120 8 5 6–hd 5–hd 6–3½ 5–2¼ Cedillo 4.60 6 Golden Goddess 120 5 4 4–1 4–2 5–½ 6–12 Espinoza 5.70 8 Margo With a T 113 7 1 7–1 7–5 7–6 7–¾ Peterson 34.80 1 Going to Shabooms 113 1 3 5–hd 8 8 8 Diaz, Jr. 5.80

2 FREEDOM RIDE 8.60 3.80 3.20 5 I WANT ONE 3.20 2.80 4 CIRCLEOFCOLOR 9.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2) $82.80 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $12.80 $2 QUINELLA (2-5) $12.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-4-7) $95.19 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-4) $113.40 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (10-3) $17.20

Winner–Freedom Ride Ch.f.2 by Clubhouse Ride out of Protect Freedom, by In Excess (IRE). Bred by Rozamund Barclay (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Lawrence D. Lewis. Mutuel Pool $380,223 Daily Double Pool $35,119 Exacta Pool $159,455 Quinella Pool $14,938 Superfecta Pool $67,183 Trifecta Pool $95,280. Scratched–Lucky Daughter. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-10-2) paid $94.05. Pick Three Pool $84,477. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-10-3) paid $16.65. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-12-2) paid $9.85. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-12-3) paid $1.65.

FREEDOM RIDE had speed between horses then angled in and dueled inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch, regained the advantage under left handed urging in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. I WANT ONE also had good early speed and dueled outside the winner, took a short lead in the stretch, fought back alongside that one but was outgamed late. CIRCLEOFCOLOR stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and clearly bested the others. GOVENESS SHEILA settled off the rail, split horses on the turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and did not rally. AROUSE N GO dropped back off the rail early then moved up four wide, came three deep into the stretch and failed to sustain the bid. GOLDEN GODDESS stalked three deep then outside a rival on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. MARGO WITH A T broke alertly then stalked four wide, fell back off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled to the inside nearing the stretch and gave way. GOING TO SHABOOMS had speed inside then saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in tight into the turn to drop back, came out some in the stretch and also gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 22.37 47.11 59.78

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Smiling Shirlee 120 3 2 3–2 3–2½ 2–½ 1–2¼ Arroyo, Jr. 2.90 9 Liberalism 120 8 5 2–½ 2–1 1–1 2–½ Fuentes 10.70 2 Warren's Showtime 113 2 3 4–hd 4–hd 4–1½ 3–½ Velez 30.50 4 Warrior's Moon 120 4 8 8–1 7–hd 5–hd 4–1½ Prat 5.70 1 Bella Renella 120 1 7 7–hd 6–hd 6–hd 5–½ Bejarano 3.20 5 Sassyserb 120 5 1 6–½ 5–1½ 7–3½ 6–2¼ Maldonado 22.70 6 Secret Square 120 6 9 9 9 8–1½ 7–2¾ T Baze 5.00 10 Takes a Village 120 9 4 1–1½ 1–1 3–1 8–2¼ Delgadillo 5.70 7 Very Boisterous 120 7 6 5–1 8–1 9 9 Cedillo 12.40

3 SMILING SHIRLEE 7.80 4.60 3.80 9 LIBERALISM 9.60 7.00 2 WARREN'S SHOWTIME 12.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-3) $36.60 $1 EXACTA (3-9) $38.40 $2 QUINELLA (3-9) $20.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-9-2-4) $478.09 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-9-2) $435.60 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (2-8) $15.00

Winner–Smiling Shirlee Dbb.f.2 by Smiling Tiger out of Whobetterthanus, by Grand Slam. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Jeff Bonde. Owner: Brown, Rusty, Lebherz, Philip and Klein, Alan. Mutuel Pool $472,886 Daily Double Pool $33,946 Exacta Pool $234,723 Quinella Pool $20,449 Superfecta Pool $79,668 Trifecta Pool $144,479. Scratched–Almost a Factor, Navy Queen, Sherilinda, Sheza Girly Girl, Vegan. 50-Cent Pick Three (10-2-3) paid $89.60. Pick Three Pool $92,436. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (10-2-8) paid $21.65. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (10-3-3) paid $16.55. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (10-3-8) paid $3.10.

SMILING SHIRLEE stalked the pace inside, came out leaving the turn and again into the stretch, rallied under some urging to the lead past midstretch and proved best. LIBERALISM bumped at the start, stalked outside then alongside a foe, continued off the rail leaving the turn, bid outside the pacesetter to gain the lead in the stretch, inched away in midstretch, could not match the winner in the drive but held second. WARREN'S SHOWTIME saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch, angled back to the inside past midstretch and was edged for the place. WARRIOR'S MOON broke a bit slowly, chased between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and was edged for third. BELLA RENELLA stalked the pace inside, steadied in tight into the turn, continued along the rail into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. SASSYSERB bobbled at the start, chased between horses, came out three deep into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. SECRET SQUARE broke a bit slowly, chased off the rail then three deep on the turn, angled in some leaving the turn and lacked the needed rally. TAKES A VILLAGE stumbled at the start but recovered quickly and sped to the lead, set the pace off the rail then inside on the turn, fought back in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. VERY BOISTEROUS chased three deep to the stretch and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Runhappy Oceanside Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 23.14 47.18 1:11.13 1:23.23 1:34.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Jasikan 122 3 11 12 11–1 9–hd 3–hd 1–ns Prat 1.90 10 Nolde 122 10 7 5–1½ 5–½ 3–hd 1–½ 2–1½ Espinoza 4.40 9 Rijeka 122 9 9 8–1 7–1 7–hd 4–½ 3–½ Fuentes 23.80 11 Golden Birthday 118 11 10 10–1½ 8–½ 6–hd 5–hd 4–1 Talamo 28.90 8 Gregorian Chant 122 8 8 6–½ 6–hd 8–1½ 8–2 5–nk Franco 6.40 1 Manhattan Up 120 1 1 3–½ 4–1½ 4–1 6–½ 6–1¼ Pereira 11.60 4 Legends of War 118 4 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 7–2¾ Bejarano 6.50 12 Synthesis 118 12 12 9–hd 10–1 10–1 9–1½ 8–½ Gutierrez 54.80 7 More Ice 122 7 4 11–½ 12 12 12 9–nk Arroyo, Jr. 33.70 6 City Rage 118 6 3 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 7–hd 10–¾ Van Dyke 15.90 5 King of Speed 124 5 5 7–hd 9–hd 11–1 11–½ 11–2¼ Desormeaux 8.00 2 Roger That 118 2 6 4–1½ 3–hd 5–½ 10–hd 12 Mn Garcia 48.10

3 JASIKAN (IRE) 5.80 3.60 2.80 10 NOLDE 5.00 3.80 9 RIJEKA (IRE) 6.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $23.20 $1 EXACTA (3-10) $14.50 $2 QUINELLA (3-10) $14.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-10-9-11) $198.36 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-10-9) $90.10

Winner–Jasikan (IRE) Dbb.c.3 by Bated Breath (GB) out of Adelfia (IRE), by Sinndar (IRE). Bred by Mrs Maria Marron (IRE). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $697,384 Daily Double Pool $58,037 Exacta Pool $318,536 Quinella Pool $10,349 Superfecta Pool $133,942 Trifecta Pool $202,736. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (2-3-3) paid $34.75. Pick Three Pool $81,344. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (2-8-3) paid $12.95.

JASIKAN (IRE) settled outside a rival, came out into the second turn, swung five wide into the stretch and rallied under left handed urging to get up on the wire. NOLDE stalked three deep then off the rail, continued outside on the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch, took the lead outside a foe, inched away past the eighth pole and held on well but was edged in the final stride. RIJEKA (IRE) stalked three deep then outside a rival, continued between horses on the second turn, split rivals in midstretch and got up for the show. GOLDEN BIRTHDAY chased outside then three deep, came four wide into the stretch and finished well to be edged for third. GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) chased between horses then inside on the second turn and into the stretch, waited off heels then split horses in midstretch and was outfinished. MANHATTAN UP saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit in upper stretch then angled back in and could not summon the needed late kick. LEGENDS OF WAR sped to the early lead and angled in, set a pressured pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch, fought back in midstretch and weakened. SYNTHESIS bobbled in the second step, angled in and chased outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. MORE ICE angled in and settled off the pace inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary response. CITY RAGE angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. KING OF SPEED saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and did not rally. ROGER THAT (GB) close up stalking the pace outside a rival then between horses on the second turn, came three deep into the stretch and weakened.

NINTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $64,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.63 45.83 1:10.68 1:22.88

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 King Jack 120 3 2 1–½ 1–½ 1–hd 1–1¼ Smith 1.40 7 Candy Cornell 115 6 10 5–hd 4–hd 2–4 2–7¼ Diaz, Jr. 16.10 2 Cool Bobby 122 1 4 9–½ 9–hd 3–hd 3–1¼ Mn Garcia 3.60 12 Heartfullofstars 122 10 5 3–hd 3–1 4–3 4–nk Franco 15.30 5 Cats Blame 122 4 7 7–½ 6–hd 5–hd 5–ns Bejarano 12.60 10 Buckys Pick 124 8 6 8–1½ 10 6–hd 6–1¾ Cedillo 19.00 3 Coil Me Home 124 2 8 6–hd 5–1 7–½ 7–5½ Prat 4.30 11 Bellerin 122 9 3 4–½ 7–hd 9–2 8–3¼ Van Dyke 27.50 6 Jack Van Berg 120 5 1 2–½ 2–½ 8–4½ 9–5½ T Baze 17.30 8 Fire When Ready 124 7 9 10 8–1 10 10 Desormeaux 29.10

4 KING JACK 4.80 3.80 2.80 7 CANDY CORNELL 13.00 6.20 2 COOL BOBBY 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $16.80 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $34.50 $2 QUINELLA (4-7) $22.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-2-12) $150.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-2) $111.15

Winner–King Jack Ch.c.3 by Jimmy Creed out of Light Shine, by Tapit. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Dan Ward. Owner: Michael C. Stinson. Mutuel Pool $507,769 Daily Double Pool $46,711 Exacta Pool $227,050 Quinella Pool $12,539 Superfecta Pool $128,909 Trifecta Pool $184,222. Scratched–Metropol, Spokane Eagle. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-3-4) paid $22.40. Pick Three Pool $72,261.

KING JACK had good early speed and set a pressured pace toward the inside then just off the rail on the turn, battled outside the runner-up into and through the stretch, inched away late under good handling. CANDY CORNELL stalked between horses, angled in leaving the turn, bid along the rail into and through the stretch but could not match the winner late. COOL BOBBY went up inside then stalked a bit off the rail, was in tight into the turn, came out on the bend and four wide into the stretch and gained the show. HEARTFULLOFSTARS stalked five wide then bid three deep on the backstretch and turn and into the stretch, drifted inward in the drive and weakened. CATS BLAME chased between horses, steadied in tight into the turn, came out into the stretch and did not rally. BUCKYS PICK bobbled at the start, chased outside then between horses, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. COIL ME HOME saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch and weakened. BELLERIN four wide early, stalked three deep between foes, dropped back and angled in leaving the turn and had little left for the stretch. JACK VAN BERG prompted the pace between horses until nearing the stretch and gave way. FIRE WHEN READY broke in some, pulled outside then chased off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and also gave way.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $61,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.97 47.36 1:11.25 1:23.34 1:35.57

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 8 Give Me the Lute 120 8 1 3–½ 3–1 3–2 1–2½ 1–2¼ Prat 2.60 7 Unusually Handsome 120 7 7 9–hd 8–hd 4–½ 3–1 2–nk Van Dyke 7.80 10 Play Money 120 10 8 8–hd 9–1 6–1 4–½ 3–1½ Talamo 7.20 3 Flicflac 120 3 10 10–2 10–3 9–2½ 6–hd 4–½ Pereira 10.00 2 Sidepocket Action 124 2 4 2–hd 2–hd 1–½ 2–2 5–2½ Espinoza 33.40 11 Claim of Passion 120 11 2 4–1 4–½ 5–hd 7–1½ 6–1¾ Arroyo, Jr. 8.30 1 Bud Knight 113 1 9 6–½ 7–hd 10–1 11–2 7–½ Diaz, Jr. 5.90 12 Peedie 120 12 6 7–1 6–hd 8–hd 8–1 8–½ Gutierrez 13.90 9 Mighty Elijah 124 9 11 11–2½ 11–4 11–½ 10–hd 9–hd Roman 84.00 5 Satchel Paige 120 5 12 12 12 12 12 10–2¼ Franco 4.60 6 Braggart 124 6 5 1–1½ 1–1 2–1 5–1½ 11–nk Delgadillo 74.90 4 My Journey 124 4 3 5–hd 5–1 7–hd 9–1½ 12 Gryder 30.20

8 GIVE ME THE LUTE 7.20 4.40 3.00 7 UNUSUALLY HANDSOME 7.80 4.80 10 PLAY MONEY 5.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8) $16.60 $1 EXACTA (8-7) $24.50 $2 QUINELLA (7-8) $34.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-10-3) $103.66 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-10-3-2) Carryover $11,136 50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-10) $83.75

Winner–Give Me the Lute Dbb.g.3 by Boisterous out of Steal the Lute, by Midnight Lute. Bred by Gary Barber (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $477,456 Daily Double Pool $126,818 Exacta Pool $248,649 Quinella Pool $20,684 Superfecta Pool $123,062 Super High Five Pool $14,591 Trifecta Pool $188,279. Scratched–Jamming Eddy, No Parking Here. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (10-2-3/8/11/12/13-3-4/9-8/13/1) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $19,168. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-8) paid $15.75. Pick Three Pool $152,314. 50-Cent Pick Four (3/8/11/12/13-3-4/9-8/13/14) 4 correct paid $69.70. Pick Four Pool $847,521. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-3/8/11/12/13-3-4/9-8/13/14) 5 correct paid $330.80. Pick Five Pool $771,252. $2 Pick Six (10-2-3/8/11/12/13-3-4/9-8/13/1) 5 out of 6 paid $31.00. $2 Pick Six (10-2-3/8/11/12/13-3-4/9-8/13/1) 6 correct paid $3,194.60. Pick Six Pool $167,434. $1 Place Pick All 10 correct paid $930.20. Place Pick All Pool $34,787.

GIVE ME THE LUTE stalked between horses then off the rail on the second turn, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead and drew clear under urging. UNUSUALLY HANDSOME pulled between foes and was in a bit tight into the first turn, chased just off the rail, split horses into the second turn, went around a rival in deep stretch and got up for the place. PLAY MONEY stalked the pace three deep to the stretch and was edged for second. FLICFLAC pulled between horses then chased inside, split rivals on the second turn and was outfinished. SIDEPOCKET ACTION tugged his way along inside to stalk the pace, bid along the rail and took a short lead on the second turn, fought back in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CLAIM OF PASSION stalked the pace three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BUD KNIGHT in tight into the first turn, chased inside, steadied off heels on the second turn then came out and did not rally. PEEDIE four wide on the first turn, chased three deep0, continued four wide on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and weakened. MIGHTY ELIJAH broke out a bit, settled just off the rail then inside, came out some in the stretch and did not rally. SATCHEL PAIGE off a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. BRAGGART sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled outside a rival leaving the second turn and weakened in the drive. MY JOURNEY stalked between horses then inside on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.