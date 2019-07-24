Morning Briefing: Steve Kerr isn’t a fan of how Anthony Davis handled things

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr knows a thing or two about superteams, and he wants them built the right way, meaning players honoring their current contract and not publicly demanding a trade. And when he says that he is looking at you, Anthony Davis.

“I’m talking more about the Anthony Davis situation, where a guy is perfectly healthy and has a couple years left on his deal and says, ‘I want to leave,’ that’s a real problem that the league has to address and that the players have to be careful with,” Kerr said on “The Warriors Insider” podcast on Wednesday. “When you sign on that dotted line, you owe your effort and your play to that team, to that city, to the fans. And then [once the contract runs out] it’s completely your right to leave as a free agent. But if you sign the contract, then you should be bound to that contract.

“If you come to an agreement with the team that, hey, it’s probably best for us to part ways, that’s one thing. But the Davis stuff was really kind of groundbreaking -- and hopefully not a trend, because it’s bad for the league.

“There’s a way to move and a way to not move,” Kerr said. ”What LeBron did, played out his contract. What Kevin [Durant] did both when he arrived at Golden State and when he left. You sign contracts, you play them out and you move on. That’s how it should be done.”

Davis was in the third year of a five-year max extension he signed in 2015, with a player option in 2020-21, when he publicly demanded a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, who sent him to the Lakers in the offseason.

