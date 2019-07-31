MLB trade deadline: Rays acquire Jesus Aguilar from Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have traded slumping slugger Jesus Aguilar to the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the deal tells the Associated Press.

The Brewers are getting right-handed reliever Jake Faria, according to multiple reports.

Aguilar was an All-Star last year, hitting 35 home runs with 108 RBIs for the National League Central champion Brewers. But the 29-year-old first baseman got off to a slow start this season and eventually lost playing time.

Aguilar is hitting .225 with eight homers and 34 RBIs this year.

The 26-year-old Faria has a 2.70 ERA in seven games for Tampa Bay.

Rangers acquire Nate Jones

The Texas Rangers have acquired right-hander Nate Jones from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league pitchers Joe Jarneski and Ray Castro.

Chicago will send the Rangers $750,000 as part of the deal to cover part of the $1.5 million remaining in the $4.65 million salary for Jones, who is on the injured list after surgery to repair a flexor mass tear in his right forearm. He is not expected to pitch again this season.

Texas also will get $1 million in international signing bonus pool allotment for 2019-20.

Jones had a 3.48 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season before going on the injured list April 27. His contract includes a $3.75 million club option for 2020 with a $1.25 million buyout.

The 19-year-old Jarneski is in the Arizona League, and the 22-year-old Castro in the Dominican Summer League.

