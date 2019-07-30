Source: Indians deal Trevor Bauer to Reds in three-team deal; Braves acquire reliever Chris Martin

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Indians have agreed to trade enigmatic pitcher Trevor Bauer to Cincinnati as part of a three-team deal that includes San Diego.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the trade had not been announced.

Cleveland would get slugger Yasiel Puig and left-hander Scott Moss from Cincinnati and would receive outfielder Franmil Reyes, lefty Logan Allen and infielder Victor Nova from the Padres, the person said.

San Diego would get minor league outfielder Taylor Trammell from the Reds.

Bauer is not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season. He threw a ball in frustration from the mound in Kansas City over the center-field wall on Sunday in what appears to be his final act with the Indians, who have been dealing with his off-beat antics for years.

Puig was involved in a brawl against Pittsburgh as the trade was coming together.

Braves acquire reliever Chris Martin from Rangers

The NL East-leading Atlanta Braves have gotten some bullpen help, acquiring hard-throwing reliever Chris Martin from the Texas Rangers for former first-round draft pick Kolby Allard.

Martin, whose fastball has averaged 96 mph this season, has 24 strikeouts and only one walk over his last 19 appearances since May 24 for his hometown Rangers. The 6-foot-8 Martin has four saves and a 3.08 ERA in 38 games this year, with 43 strikeouts and four walks in 38 innings.

“We felt he had as much upside as anybody on the trade market,” Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said Tuesday night after the deal was announced.

Allard, a 21-year-old lefty, was the 14th overall pick by the Braves in the 2015 amateur draft and signed for a $3,042,400 bonus. That was the same year that Dansby Swanson, now Atlanta’s shortstop, was the first overall pick by Arizona before Houston used the second pick to get Alex Bregman, the All-Star third baseman for the Astros.

The Rangers were playing a home game against Seattle when the 33-year-old Martin was seen high-fiving teammates in the bullpen before leaving down the tunnel. Texas announced the trade a few minutes later.

Atlanta assumes the remaining $737,903 of Martin’s $2.25 million salary. He has earned $100,000 in bonuses for 15 games finished, would get another $50,000 for 20, and $100,000 each for 25 and each additional five through 40.

Martin, who has only five career saves in 124 big league games, might get a chance to close in Atlanta. Luke Jackson has 17 saves but has struggled at times, failing to convert seven other chances.

Martin made his big league debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2014 and then pitched with the New York Yankees for part of the 2015 season. After two years in Japan, he signed with Texas before the 2018 season.

The Rangers optioned Allard to Triple-A Nashville. He was 7-5 with a 4.17 ERA in 20 starts this season for Triple-A Gwinnett.

