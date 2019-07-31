Spotlight back on Surf City for 2019 U.S. Open of Surfing

Big air, little man

BMX rider Koby Clayton, 7, of Brisbane, Australia, jumps his bike high over a jump during practice on the street course at the U.S. Open of Surfing. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)



The U.S. Open of Surfing has been held annually since 1959 at Huntington Beach, a stretch of coastline known for its usually strong surf. This week’s forecast predicts average waves in the 2- to 4-foot range, with the possibility of bigger swells at the end of the competition Saturday and Sunday, according to surfline.com.