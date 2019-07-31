Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Share
Sports

Spotlight back on Surf City for 2019 U.S. Open of Surfing

Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton
Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton is escorted out of the water after competing in the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach. Hamilton, who took fourth place in her heat, survived a 2003 shark attack in which her left arm was bitten off.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harriswriter  
July 31, 2019
10:25 AM
Share
1

The Vans U.S. Open of Surfing, considered one of the largest surfing and action sports competitions in the world, has descended on Huntington Beach. The nine-day event, which features BMX and skateboarding competitions, runs through Sunday.

2
Body language
461116_la-sp-2019-us-open-finals_9_AJS.JPG
Surfer Bethany Hamilton of Kauai, Hawaii, does a slashing turn as she competes at the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

3
Photo op
US Open of Surfing
Fans pose for photos in front of surfboards at the Harley-Davidson booth at the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)


Two Southern California natives highlight the field of surfers hitting the waves near the Huntington Beach Pier: 2018 men’s champion Kanoa Igarashi of Huntington Beach and women’s champion Courtney Conlogue of Santa Ana.

Advertisement

4
Big air, little man
BMX rider Koby Clayton
BMX rider Koby Clayton, 7, of Brisbane, Australia, jumps his bike high over a jump during practice on the street course at the U.S. Open of Surfing.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)


The U.S. Open of Surfing has been held annually since 1959 at Huntington Beach, a stretch of coastline known for its usually strong surf. This week’s forecast predicts average waves in the 2- to 4-foot range, with the possibility of bigger swells at the end of the competition Saturday and Sunday, according to surfline.com.

5
The view from above
Skateboarder Kevin Staab
Skateboarder Kevin Staab of Encinitas soars high over the vert ramp at the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

6
Getting into the swing of it
US Open of Surfing
People dance as the Levitation Room band performs at the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

7
Board walk
US Open of Surfing
Surfers exit the contest area after a day of competition at the U.S. Open of Surfing in Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben)

Share
Sports
Jack Harris
Follow Us
Jack Harris is an intern with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports department.