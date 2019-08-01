Pro wrestling legend Harley Race dead at 76

Harley Race, widely regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, died Thursday, according to multiple news reports. A cause of death has not been released, but he had been battling lung cancer.

Race was an eight-time National Wrestling Alliance world heavyweight champion between 1973 and 1984. He was also billed as the “King of Wrestling” in the World Wrestling Federation from 1986 to 1989. After winning a match, Race would make his opponent bow and kneel before him. After his in-ring career ended, he became a manager of wrestlers such as Vader in World Championship Wrestling.

Before his run as NWA champion, Race and Larry “The Axe” Hennig were three-time AWA tag-team champions.

Race is one of only six men in the WWE, NWA, Wrestling Observer, Pro Wrestling and Tragos/Thesz halls of fame. He is also a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Stampede Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Reaction to the news around the pro wrestling world was swift:

#RIP Harley Race. This is why we should not throw the term Legend around freely. It needs to be saved for people like Harley who truly are. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 1, 2019

On January 25th 1993 in met a great man who became a great friend and mentor. A proper man in and out of the ring. One of the true greats. Harley Race passed today. I will be forever grateful for the time I’ve spent with him. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 1, 2019

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race passed away today at age 76. WWE extends its condolences to Race’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/lO4OimLsSd — WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2019

Rest In Peace to a true king, Harley Race. #RIPHarley #HarleyRace — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) August 1, 2019

The wrestling world has lost another legend and I have lost a dear friend and mentor. RIP Harley Race. You are loved and will be very much missed. https://t.co/KDJzcQY2sI — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) August 1, 2019