Pro wrestling legend Harley Race dead at 76

Harley Race
Harley Race, left, billed as the “King of Wrestling in the late 1980s, receives his crown from manager Bobby Heenan in 1987.
(WWE )
By Houston Mitchell Assistant Sports Editor 
Aug. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Harley Race, widely regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time, died Thursday, according to multiple news reports. A cause of death has not been released, but he had been battling lung cancer.

Race was an eight-time National Wrestling Alliance world heavyweight champion between 1973 and 1984. He was also billed as the “King of Wrestling” in the World Wrestling Federation from 1986 to 1989. After winning a match, Race would make his opponent bow and kneel before him. After his in-ring career ended, he became a manager of wrestlers such as Vader in World Championship Wrestling.

Before his run as NWA champion, Race and Larry “The Axe” Hennig were three-time AWA tag-team champions.

Race is one of only six men in the WWE, NWA, Wrestling Observer, Pro Wrestling and Tragos/Thesz halls of fame. He is also a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Stampede Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Reaction to the news around the pro wrestling world was swift:

Houston Mitchell
