Dolphins’ Kenny Stills calls out team owner over Trump fundraiser

Kenny Stills has no problem taking a stand for what he believes in. The Miami Dolphins receiver was one of just a handful of NFL players last year who continued to kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice.

Stills took a huge stand Wednesday, essentially calling Dolphins owner Stephen Ross a hypocrite for hosting a fundraiser for President Trump in the Hamptons later this week. Tickets for the event run from $5,600 to $250,000, according to the Washington Post.

The billionaire owner has invested millions in the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality, according to the Miami Herald. RISE’s mission statement states: “We are a national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations.”

But, Stills declared on Twitter, “You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump.”

— Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 7, 2019

Trump has been extremely outspoken against players taking a knee during the anthem. He also has been criticized for comments some consider racist.

Ross has publicly supported players’ right to protest during the anthem. But while he and the president don’t see eye to eye on that matter, the two are longtime friends who are said to share some political views.

Stills is a seven-year veteran who has led the Dolphins in touchdown receptions in two of the past three seasons. He has two years remaining on his contract.