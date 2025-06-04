Prep talk: Birmingham’s Antrell Harris reaches peak form with 10.24 in 100 meters

Antrell Harris of Birmingham High ran the 100 meters in 10.24 seconds during the preliminaries at the state championships in Clovis on Friday.

On Feb. 22, Antrell Harris of Birmingham High started the track season running the 100 meters in 11.07 seconds. Then, at last week’s state championship, on the first day of qualifying, he ran a stunning 10.24 seconds to finish third in a race Jaden Jefferson of Concord De La Salle set a state record at 10.01 seconds.

Harris, the City Section champion, ended up eighth in the final on Saturday, but his 10.24 100-meter time would have broken the City Section record held by Quincy Watts (the record has to happen at the City finals).

Asked how he made so much improvement (his previous fastest time was a wind-aided 10.62 at Mt. SAC), Harris said, “To be honest, I don’t know. I had a great start and trusted everything Coach Carruth put me through.”

A historical performance by Antrell Harris at state track meet!!!

Yes, there’s always a coach behind someone who makes dramatic improvement, and the arrival of Kertic Carruth in March made a huge difference. He noticed Harris was fast but not strong. He got him working in the weight room, had him gain 10 pounds and made him run the 400 instead of sprints leading up to the City finals.

He kept telling Harris to “trust the science.”

Final play first quarter. Kingston Tisdell to Antrell Harris. Birmingham 7, Garfield 0

With a 4.1 grade-point average and having been a star receiver for Birmingham’s successful football teams, Harris would appear to be a top college prospect for track programs. But he said on Monday he had received no calls after his 10.24 performance.

Antrell Harris of Birmingham running at the state championships. (Steve Galluzzo)

Carruth said it will happen. Harris just needs someone to believe that he’s getting faster and faster. Times don’t lie. His grades don’t lie. His work ethic is outstanding.

“He’s an easy sign,” Carruth said.

