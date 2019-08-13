Jay-Z and Roc Nation will consult NFL on music and activism

Jay-Z once bragged about turning down the opportunity to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Now the rapper and businessman could play a role in planning the musical production that is viewed by more than 100 million people.

Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment and sports company, has signed a deal to consult on live music entertainment and potentially bring more high-profile performers to league events.

Roc Nation also will contribute to the NFL’s activism campaign, Inspire Change, which was created by the league as part of an agreement with players who followed the lead of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against social and racial injustice.

Jay-Z has been a vocal supporter of Kaepernick, who has not been able to land an NFL job since becoming a free agent in early 2017.

“The NFL has a great big platform, and it has to be all-inclusive,” Jay-Z told the New York Times this week. “They were willing to do some things, to make some changes, that we can do some good.”

NFl commissioner Roger Goodell said he welcomes Jay-Z’s perspective.

“We don’t want people to come in and necessarily agree with us; we want people to come in and tell us what we can do better,” Goodell told the New York Times on Monday. “I think that’s a core element of our relationship between the two organizations, and with Jay and I personally.”

And now maybe the NFL will finally land Jay-Z for a Super Bowl performance. The hip-hop star reportedly was offered the gig last season, but turned it down in support of Kaepernick.

“I said no to the Super Bowl. You need me, I don’t need you,” he rapped on the album “Everything Is Love,” which he and wife Beyonce released last year as Tha Carters.

Beyonce turned in memorable Super Bowl performances in 2013 and 2016.