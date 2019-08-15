Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Clippers to open preseason in Hawaii against Houston Rockets

Clippers coach Doc Rivers gestures to his players during an exhibition game against the Sydney Kings on Sept. 30 in Honolulu.
(Darryl Oumi / Getty Images)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Aug. 15, 2019
11:09 AM
The Clippers will open their preseason schedule against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 3 as part of their training camp spent in Hawaii, the team announced Thursday.

The Clippers also will play a second preseason game in Honolulu’s Stan Sheriff Center, on Oct. 6, against the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Assn. The matchups against the Rockets and Sharks will be broadcast on Prime Ticket and Fox Sports West. This is the third consecutive season the Clippers have held their training camp in Hawaii.

The Clippers’ five-game preseason schedule also includes matchups at Staples Center against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 10 and Melbourne United of the National Basketball League on Oct. 13 and finishes in Vancouver, Canada, against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 17.

The Clippers open the 2019-20 NBA regular season Oct. 22 against the Lakers.

Andrew Greif
Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.
