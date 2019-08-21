MLB warns players that sexual-enhancement pills might contain PEDs

Major League Baseball issued a memo to players this week warning that numerous over-the-counter sexual-enhancement pills contain anabolic steroids and other banned substances, according to a report by ESPN.

“For this reason, we strongly urge players against taking any sexual or male enhancement product, from any source,” read the memo, which was obtained by ESPN.

The memo, which was sent to all major and minor league players and redistributed by the MLB Players Assn., recommended that those who “suffer from erectile dysfunction or other legitimate issues related to sexual performance ... speak to a licensed physician about the various prescription medications (e.g., Viagra, Cialis, Levitra) available to treat those conditions.”

The memo added: “Sexual or male enhancement products present a very real risk for drug-tested players,” the memo said, “and the high likelihood for contamination or unidentified ingredients in these products underscores the importance of consuming only those products that are NSF Certified for Sport.”