Angels lose to Red Sox, 7-6, in extra innings

Hours after finding out late teammate Tyler Skaggs died last month by choking on his vomit after ingesting a dangerous mix of drugs and alcohol, the Angels lost, 7-6, to the Boston Red Sox in 15 innings Friday.

Trevor Cahill, pitching his second inning in relief, threw an 88 mph cut fastball to Mookie Betts with two outs in the 15th. Betts sent the pitch soaring 401 feet to left field.

The Angels had tied the game, 6-6, in the ninth inning against Red Sox reliever Brandon Workman, who entered with a 1.95 ERA and nine saves. With runners on the corners and one out, Albert Pujols shot a single through the hole on the right side of the infield to score one run. Shohei Ohtani, who was running from first base before contact, slid into second but was able to reach home plate on an error by right fielder J.D. Martinez.

Workman loaded the bases but escaped the jam to send the game to extra innings.

Advertisement

The Red Sox had held the Angels to two hits in seven chances with runners in scoring position before the ninth. Pujols, who was four for seven, had one of the early hits: His bases-loaded, two-out single in the fifth scored two and cut Boston’s lead to 4-3.

The Angels left 15 runners on base.

Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin drew two walks and reached a career-high 15 homers. He crushed a solo shot in the third inning off Boston starter Nathan Eovaldi and another off reliever Matt Barnes in the seventh. It was the second multi-homer game of his career.

Angels starter Jose Suarez allowed a leadoff homer to Betts in the first inning, an RBI single to Brock Holt in the second and a two-run homer to Martinez in the third to put the Angels at an early disadvantage. He struck out two and walked one in five innings of work.

Advertisement

After Noe Ramirez was charged two runs in the sixth inning, Angels relievers retired the next 19 batters. The Red Sox didn’t record another hit until Cahill took over in the 14th inning.