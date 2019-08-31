NFL notes: RB LeSean McCoy cut by Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have released veteran running back LeSean McCoy, a move general manager Brandon Beane says was a tough decision but best for the team.

Beane announced the stunning decision on a conference call Saturday hours before NFL teams set their 53-player rosters.

The 31-year-old McCoy is an 11-year veteran, whose 10,606 yards rushing rank 25th on the career list and fourth among active players. He is coming off his least productive season and proved to be the odd-man out after Buffalo restocked the position this offseason.

Buffalo signed 36-year-old Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon in free agency and also used a third-round pick to draft Devin Singletary. McCoy was initially considered safe after general manager Brandon Beane twice said he was still considered the starter.

Advertisement

McCoy was entering the final year of a five-year contract he signed after his acquisition in a trade with Philadelphia, where he led the NFL in yards rushing in 2013.

In other NFL news:

— The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade for Houston Texans pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. If all players pass their physicals, Seattle would send linebackers Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo along with a third-round pick to Houston. Clowney, 26, is a three-time Pro Bowler with 29 sacks in 62 career games.

— The Atlanta Falcons will be re-signing kicker Matt Bryant. 44. after declining to pick up his option this summer. He is the Falcons’ franchise leade with 1,122 points. The team had recently signed veteran kicker Blair Walsh to compete with Giorgia Tavecchio, who struggled this preseason.

Advertisement

— The Washington Redskins will try to trade, or eventually release, former first-round pick Josh Doctson. The 26-year-old receiver was the 22nd overall selection in the 2016 draft but only played in two games his rookie season because of injury. He had 81 receptions and eight touchdowns in 33 games.