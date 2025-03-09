NFL free agency primer: Sam Darnold to Seattle? Aaron Rodgers heading to Minnesota?

If there’s such thing as a free-agent fantasy, we just saw it unfold.

A year ago, running back Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants and signed with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. With his new team, he rushed for 2,005 yards, was named the NFL’s offensive player of the year, hoisted the Lombardi Trophy and just signed a gargantuan contract extension.

A new standard — one that’s almost impossibly high.

Once again, as is the case every March, teams are reshuffling their decks. And this year there are some especially big names in the mix.

Is Sam Darnold bound for Seattle?

Will Joey Bosa wind up joining his younger brother on San Francisco’s defensive line?

What routes will receivers Davante Adams, Christian Kirk and Tyler Lockett run?

Could Aaron Rodgers be following in the precise footsteps of Brett Favre, from Green Bay to the New York Jets to — could it be — Minnesota?

This week will reveal so much. The window for teams to begin negotiating with free agents opens Monday, and players can officially sign with new teams beginning at 1 p.m. PDT Wednesday, the start of the new league year. There figures to be a flurry of activity.

The Chargers last week released Bosa, their longest-tenured player whose 72 career sacks rank second in club history to Leslie O’Neal. That could pave the way for the 49ers to secure a bookend to defensive end Nick Bosa, Joey’s brother.

Trades, too, will be a big factor. The Rams are shopping around All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp. The Seahawks are shipping quarterback Geno Smith to Las Vegas, where he will be reunited with new Raiders coach Pete Carroll. The future of DK Metcalf is murky too, with the star receiver requesting to be traded by the Seahawks.

The Smith trade creates a vacancy in Seattle that could be filled by Darnold, the former USC standout who is coming off a career-reviving season with the Vikings.

Carroll was asked at the scouting combine about another of his former Seattle players, Russell Wilson, another quarterback headed into free agency.

“You might be surprised how much we all communicate,” Carroll said. “All the guys from back in the day, we still communicate and watch each other and share stories and the whole thing. It’s been really fun to watch our guys.”

Two players from Philadelphia’s vaunted defensive front figure to be available: edge rusher Josh Sweat and tackle Milton Williams. It’s a huge challenge for Super Bowl champions — and everyone else — to keep their roster intact from year to year.

The Chargers are going to part ways with running back Gus Edwards, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen will be leaving the Washington Commanders, and Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram will be bidding adieu to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Two elite defensive linemen could be coming out of Ohio, with Myles Garrett requesting a trade from Cleveland — although the Browns are holding on tight — and the Cincinnati Bengals granting Trey Hendrickson’s request to seek a trade.

Teams have more money to spend — the 2025 salary cap has increased almost $24 million from last season to $279.2 million — so they actually have more money to hang onto their elite players. But that also has incentivized players to test the waters and ascertain their value.

When an offensive guard can make $21 million (see Philadelphia’s Landon Dickerson), everyone knows that teams will break the bank for the top players at a given position.

According to Overthecap.com, the Chargers have the second-most salary cap space to New England, with $83.3 million compared to the Patriots’ $117.3 million. The Rams are closer to the middle of the pack with $42.9 million.

Yet that doesn’t mean teams can go on unfettered shopping sprees. Much of their cap space is devoted to re-signing their own players.

“I believe in building through the draft,” said Joe Hortiz, Chargers general manager. “Obviously, you have to spend money in free agency. You spend money on [re-signing] your own players … so we have an opportunity to re-sign as many of them first, and then attack free agency as it happens.”