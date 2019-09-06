Racing! Jerry Hollendorfer can’t race at Golden Gate Fields

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we ready for two stakes at Los Alamitos on Saturday.
Finally, we have a decision on Jerry Hollendorfer’s attempt to be able to race at Golden Gate Fields. The judge, Noel Wise, would not grant a temporary restraining order that would allow him race on the big track on the northern circuit.
So, Hollendorfer wins in San Diego and raced at Del Mar, but loses in Alameda Superior Court and can’t race at Golden Gate. It leaves it to the biggest tiebreaker since Federer and Djokovic at Wimbledon. The arguments were very different in each jurisdiction, so it’s not surprising there were different decisions.
Though Drew Couto, Hollendorfer’s attorney, told me he hasn’t made a decision on if to bring litigation against Santa Anita, we should all be pretty surprised if he doesn’t. Why wouldn’t he?
The California Thoroughbred Trainers have been part of the litigation in San Diego and Alameda. Its view of the case has been focused on breach of contract. This did not seem to be an issue in the Alameda decision.
Alan Balch, executive director of the CTT had this to say: “Although the TRO was denied, no decision was reached on the merits of the case.”
Because you count on me to be objective, (and I really try) I have not allowed myself to have an opinion on this case or the many other issues since this tumultuous year began. (Yes, I will draw conclusions based on fact, but not based just on my opinion.) But, I wonder what took judge Wise so long to make a ruling. She is paid to make careful legal opinions. I don’t care what they are. But, why two weeks since the judgment was supposed to come? Sure, I’ll give her a week extra, but two weeks?
Anyway, we’ll continue to watch this legal drama play out. Here’s a guess, though, on a sliver of this drama: The Breeders’ Cup will allow Hollendorfer to run Vasilika in the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita. That decision is made by the Breeders’ Cup, not Santa Antita, the host on Nov. 1-2.
Here’s a story with a little more context. Just click here.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
Hollendorfer may have lost a court case but he won the feature on Friday at Los Alamitos. Koa, a 21-1 shot, rallied in the stretch to win a $48,000 allowance race by 1 ¾ lengths. It was only a five-horse race and Koa was the longest shot on the board.
Jockey Heriberto Figueroa guided Koa to a win that paid $44.40, $10.00 and $3.40. Blackout was second followed by Spokane Eagle, McKale and Seven Scents.
It wasn’t as if there were high expectations for Koa as he was a $720,000 purchase. It was the second win in a row for the 3-year-old gelding.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
So, I’m thinking (I know a rarity) if Bob Moreno, the racing secretary at Los Alamitos, gets all giddy when he sees an also-eligible entry? If he does then Saturday’s ninth race is just such an opportunity on the second day of thoroughbred racing. Of course, I’m kidding about all that but you know he stays awake nights worrying about filling every race with as full a field as possible.
So, he needs to savor the 10-horse ninth race before Sunday’s card with seven six-horse fields and one five-horse race. But, as they say, Saturday comes before Sunday and today’s card is in real good shape as far as horses. There are nine races starting at 1 p.m. (Gee, I sure don’t miss those 2 and 4 p.m. Del Mar starts.) Plus, there are two stakes races.
The first stakes is the $75,000 Beverly J. Lewis Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going six furlongs. There are some big-time fillies in here, the top two who have been off since May and are probably looking at this as a prep.
The favorite, at 9-5, is Flor de la Mar for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Mike Smith. Flor de la Mar was second in the Santa Anita Oaks and finished fifth last out in the Summertime Stakes. She is one-for-five lifetime.
Motion Express is the second favorite at 5-2 for Richard Baltas and Abel Cedillo. She ran in the Kentucky Oaks, the day before the Derby, and finished a disappointing ninth. It was her last race. She is 7-2-2-0 lifetime. Smith rode her last out but decided to go with Flor de la Mar. Post is around 3 p.m.
The second stakes is the $75,000 E.B. Johnston Stakes for Cal-breds going a mile. There are eight starters. The favorite, at 3-1, is Cruel Intention for Baffert and Evin Roman. He’s two-for-five lifetime, winning his first two races, but not his last three.
Oliver (Please, sir, I want some more … ) is the 7-2 second favorite for Doug O’Neill and Martin Garcia. He is three-for-13 lifetime and won an allowance last out. Post is around 4:30 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 5, 7, 8, 10, 6, 10, 8, 8, 10 (1 also eligible).
Ciaran Thornton’s Lrc pick of the day
RACE EIGHT: No. 2 Queen Bee to You (6-1)
Queen Bee to You won for us during the summer meet here in the Bertrando Stakes and then came back to run poorly at Del Mar. She broke nicely that day and then raced extremely fast dueling on the lead and faded mid race. Early speed was not working at that time at Del Mar. Regular works since then and the 6-1 morning line is attractive. With a lot of early speed in this race I am hoping the jockey sits back early and flies late.
Friday’s results: Kaboom! Nice start to the Los Alamitos meet as J T’S A.T.M under a perfect ride from Joe Talamo went gate to wire at 5-1 paying $13.20.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE EIGHT: No 6 OLD SCHOOL ICON (10-1)
He is my longshot play of the night. This horse has often found trouble, but he has improved in recent outings and now faces a field of mostly shippers making their first start under the lights in Saturday’s the Plan Handicap. In his most recent start, Old School Icon broke slow and out to lose almost a length of ground. He was outstanding from that point on and went on to finish second. If he can improve his gate ability and with many question marks in the starting gate on the invaders, I’ll push this improving local boy to give the field a run for the money at a nice price.
Final thought
Always looking to add more subscribers to this newsletter. Can't beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don't like it, then you're probably not reading this. Either way, send to a friend and just have them click here and sign up. Remember, it's free, and all we need is your email, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at johnacherwa@gmail.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
