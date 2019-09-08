Sparks beat Lynx in season finale while resting starters

The Sparks had nothing to play for in their season finale, at least as far as standings are concerned. The Minnesota Lynx did have playoff positioning on the line.

In the end, it didn’t matter. The Sparks were able to balance playing for the win with resting their core players, found enough firepower to back a tremendous defensive performance, and won 77-68.

Guard Riquna Williams proved to be the key for Los Angeles, making a trio of three-pointers in the pivotal third quarter. The Sparks led by just two at halftime, but behind Williams’ performance they took a 58-48 lead into the fourth quarter.

Williams led the team with 15 points, and was one of four players in double figures for the Sparks. All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray dazzled the Staples Center crowd with an array of no-look passes en route to 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Despite the close score, the Sparks found plenty of rest, with no one playing more than 27 minutes. Coach Derek Fisher tasked his bench with holding the lead in the fourth quarter, and they came through.

The Sparks (22-12) end the season on a 14-game home winning streak, and will host a single-elimination playoff game on Sunday against an opponent to be determined.

The Lynx (`18-``16) fell to a tie for sixth, and likely the No. 7 playoff slot, with the loss.