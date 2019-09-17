Felipe Vazquez, once pursued by the Dodgers, is arrested on child solicitation charge

Felipe Vazquez, the 28-year-old pitcher the Dodgers attempted to acquire from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline, was arrested Tuesday morning on charges that include the solicitation of a child, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said in a news release.

“FDLE’s investigation began in August of this year after agents obtained information that Vazquez had a reported sexual relationship with a 13-year old female victim who resides in Lee County,” the statement read. “The victim, now 15 years of age, was continuing to have a relationship with Vazquez via text messaging and received a video in July from him in which he is shown performing a sex act. Additionally, Vazquez allegedly sent the victim text messages suggesting they would meet for sex after his baseball season was over.”

Vazquez has been charged with one count of computer pornography - solicitation of a child, and one count of providing obscene materials to minors.

FDLE agents and Pennsylvania State Police served a search warrant at Vazquez’s Pittsburgh-area apartment Tuesday. He is being held in Allegheny County Jail and faces extradition to Lee County, Fla.

The Dodgers went hard after the Pirates closer, who has 28 saves and a 1.65 ERA in 56 appearances this season, ahead of the July 31 trade deadline but were unwilling to part with prospects such as Gavin Lux and pitcher Dustin May.