Sparks fall to Sun in Game 1 of WNBA semifinals

Something had to given Tuesday in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Either the Los Angeles Sparks were going to straighten out their season-long road struggles, or the Connecticut Sun were going to end a seven-year drought without a playoff win.

Alyssa Thomas had 22 points and 10 rebounds in an 84-75 victory to give Connecticut a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Game 2 is Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in Connecticut. Candace Parker scored 24 points and Nneka Ogwumike added 20 as third-seeded Los Angeles fell to 7-11 on the road this season.

The second-seeded Sun had four players score in double figures, as Jasmine Thomas had 19 points, Jonquel Jones added 16 and Courtney Williams contributed 15.

Connecticut’s last playoff win came in 2012, when it beat the Indiana Fever in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Sun had lost four straight playoff games since.

Connecticut's Brionna Jones, left, and Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike reach for the ball during the first half. (Associated Press)

The Sparks trailed by 11 points in the first half but came back to take a 40-37 halftime lead with Parker and Ogwumike combining for 25 first-half points.

Connecticut opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run — with three three-pointers — to make it 49-42. The Sparks fought back but never led by more than a point the rest of the way.

Los Angeles is trying to reach the WNBA Finals for the third time in the last four years.