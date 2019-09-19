College football Week 4 picks: It’s going to be another rough weekend for USC and UCLA

National college football writer J. Brady McCollough makes his picks for 10 potentially competitive matchups on this weekend’s schedule:

Utah at USC: Utah 34-24

Clay Helton has to win this one, but the Utes are too tough in the trenches.

California at Mississippi: California 20-17

Defense plus a power running game will grind out a close win for Justin Wilcox.

Michigan at Wisconsin: Wisconsin 27-24 OT

The Badgers announce themselves as a team to watch and add to Michigan’s misery.

Appalachian State at North Carolina: Appalachian State 21-20

Mountaineers catch Tar Heels recovering from a tough loss and looking ahead to Clemson.

Auburn at Texas A&M: Texas A&M 28-21

Kyle Field will be swaying at the end thanks to a big game from Kellen Mond.

Washington at Brigham Young: Washington 27-17

The Huskies’ defense will blunt BYU’s bid for three straight massive wins.

Colorado at Arizona State: Arizona State 23-20

Sun Devils are set up for a letdown, but Eno Benjamin will save them late.

Oregon at Stanford: Oregon 35-21

Justin Herbert and the Ducks will avenge last year’s choke at Autzen Stadium.

Oklahoma State at Texas: Texas 42-31

The Longhorns take a step toward reentering the national conversation after LSU loss.

UCLA at Washington State: Washington State 35-17

The Cougars get to 4-0 and the Bruins fall to 0-4 for second straight year.

Last week: 7-3; Season 20-10