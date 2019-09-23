We checked. There’s no better way to describe 0-3 than ‘living in a world of suck’

Denver Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders couldn’t have said it better when he noted on Sunday that his team was “living in a world of suck” after a 27-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers dropped the Broncos to 0-3 this season.

Seriously. He could not have said it better, at least judging by a (very) quick Google search of how members of the NFL’s four other 0-3 teams reacted to their predicaments.

First, though, here’s more of Sanders’ quote, just for context: “Times are rough around here, obviously, the past few years, it’s been tough. We’re trying to get it right. Right now we’re 0-3, living in a world of suck. Football is still fun, but not as much fun when you’re losing.”

‘We’re getting there’ — Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores

In a sense, Rosen’s statement is accurate. The Dolphins have gone from being blown out by 49 points in the opener, to 43 last week and a mere 25 this week. But this team scored its only touchdown of the season during the first half in Week 1, so let’s not go crazy with the optimism.

More context from Flores: “I think we’re all a really determined group of guys. Really prideful. We all want to put a product on the field we’re all proud of. We’re getting there.”

‘We’ve just got to finish games’ — Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward

Heyward was asked specifically about his team’s winless start, and his response was pretty accurate — the Steelers were in position for possible wins late in the game the last two weeks.

More context from Heyward: “We’ve just got to finish games. Two times defense has just gotta make a stop, and we didn’t.”

‘We’re 0-3 and it sucks. It feels terrible’ — Bengals coach Zac Taylor

Taylor kept it real, although his phrasing doesn’t have the same ring as Sanders’. But the Bengals coach also threw in some optimism.

More context from Taylor: "[W]e are 0-3 and it sucks; it feels terrible, but I’m confident in the guys in the room and [we’re] going to get some wins out of this thing. It’s only a matter of time and they believe in each other and that’s all we can ask for right now.”

‘We’ll be fine’ — Jets safety Jamal Adams

Adams seems to think/hope that an early bye next week can cure whatever is ailing his team.

More context from Adams: “It’s a new season when we get back. It’s a new season, we’re 0-3, so now we’ll be all right. Honestly looking back at [the bye week], I thought it was too early, but we need it. We need it to get away, to reflect and everybody look at themselves in the mirror. Players, coaches and everybody. We just need to ask what we can do better and everybody is going to do that. I challenge the team. We’ll be fine when we get back.”

One more team has a chance to see if it can come up with a better way than “living in a world of suck” to describe an 0-3 start. We’ll see what members of the Washington Redskins, currently 0-2, have to say if they lose to the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”