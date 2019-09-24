Albert Pujols’ 2,000th-RBI ball finally lands in Cooperstown

Albert Pujols’ 2,000th RBI ball has finally found a landing place — Cooperstown, N.Y.

Pujols became only the fourth major league player to reach that milestone May 9 when he hit a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

The historic ball was retrieved in the stands by Detroit law student Ely Hydes, who refused to turn the ball over to Angels and Tigers staff members in exchange for signed memorabilia and the opportunity to meet Pujols. So the ball was never authenticated by Major League Baseball, although the Detroit News reports it does have a distinctive green smudge from where it hit the seats.

The next day, Hydes offered the ball back to Pujols. But the Angels star told him to go ahead and keep it.

Advertisement

Hydes, 33, then considered giving the memento to his brother, a huge fan of Pujols’ original team, the St. Louis Cardinals. He also heard from numerous people offering large amounts of money — one Angels fan was willing to part with $50,000 for that piece of baseball history.

Even though he says he still owes tens of thousands of dollars in student loans, Hydes turned down all monetary offers and donated the ball to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in memory of his son, Cyrus Arlo Maloney.

Cyrus died June 11, 2018, at 21 months after developing an infection that prevented his body from producing white blood cells, according to the Detroit News. He was named after Cy Young and already was well-known among the ushers at Comerica Park.

Hydes now has lifetime passes for the Hall of Fame and plans on taking his infant daughter, Violet Moon Maloney, to see the ball that is there in honor of her brother.

Advertisement

“I’ll want to show her and tell her the story, just the whole thing,” Hydes told the Detroit News. “The good things that happened.”