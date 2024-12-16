Dropped Aaron Judge ball sold by MLB (not Dodgers) gets $43,510 in auction

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge makes a fielding error during the fifth inning of Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Oct. 30.

Aaron Judge failed to read the line drive.

Some people in New York apparently failed to read the fine print.

Last week, the ball Judge infamously dropped in the fifth inning of the Yankees’ Game 5 loss to the Dodgers in this year’s World Series was auctioned off for $43,510.

The seller was Major League Baseball. But some viral posts on social media — showing the ball listed on the Dodgers’ league-affiliated auction website — evidently led some in the Big Apple to believe the team was doing it for itself.

“I think the Dodgers showed who they are,” one New York talk show host, Evan Roberts, said on WFAN in New York. “They’re a bunch of classless pigs.”

In reality, the ball was part of a larger year-end auction organized by MLB — which included “Dropped Fly Ball by Aaron Judge” in its description of the item.

Judge’s drop, of course, helped set the stage for the Dodgers’ historic rally in Game 5 of the World Series, when they erased a five-run deficit in the fifth en route to the biggest comeback victory in a title-clinching game in Fall Classic history.