Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill dies at 88

Arizona Cardinals owner William V. Bidwill, who owned the Arizona Cardinals, has died at 88, the NFL team announced Wednesday. A cause of death wasn’t immediately given.

Reviled by fans at times for what they perceived to be his penny-pinching ways, privately Bidwill was an extremely charitable man, distributing money to many local causes, usually done quietly with no publicity. Charitable contributions also were made through the Cardinals Foundation, formed shortly after the franchise moved from St. Louis to Arizona in 1988. It previously had been in Chicago.

Bidwill ignored critics as the team went a half-century without a playoff victory before making it as a wild card team in 1998 and upsetting the Cowboys in Dallas.

It is with great sadness that we share the news that our owner, Bill Bidwill, has passed away today at the age of 88. pic.twitter.com/xgNiGvShiF — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 2, 2019

The bow tie-wearing Bidwill headed a family operation that dated to 1932, when his father, Charles, purchased the Chicago Cardinals, reportedly for $50,000. Young Bidwill was a ballboy for the 1947 team that won the franchise’s lone NFL championship.

“Our dad passed away today the same way he lived his life: peacefully, with grace, dignity and surrounded by family and loved ones,” Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “Above all else, we will remember him as a man devoted to the three central pillars of his life — his immense faith, his love for his family and his life-long passion for the Cardinals and the sport of football.”