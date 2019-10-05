Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Sports

Stronach Group agrees to keep Preakness Stakes at Pimlico

Horses break from the starting gate during a turf race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
(Lauren Helber / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Oct. 5, 2019
10:32 AM
After years of rancor and threats, Stronach Group has come to an agreement with the city of Baltimore to keep the Preakness Stakes at crumbling Pimlico Race Course for at least 30 years.

There are still terms that must be ratified by the state Legislature, but under terms of the agreement, TSG, owner of Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and Gulfstream Park as well as Pimlico and Laurel in Maryland, is willing to donate Pimlico to the city and in exchange part of the facility would be torn down and rebuilt while money would also be put into Laurel Race Track.

The news of the plan was first reported by the Baltimore Sun.

Almost $200 million would be budgeted for updates at Pimlico, parts of which have been forced to close because of safety concerns and major infrastructure problems. Much of the facility this year had no running water during Preakness week.

Under the agreement, part of the land around the track would be made available for development and athletic fields would be built in the current infield.

There is racing at Pimlico only three weeks a year, around the Preakness, which is held the third Saturday in May.

Laurel will get about $173 million for a new clubhouse, stabling areas and a synthetic track to go with the dirt and turf courses currently there. TSG has been trying to position Laurel to host a future Breeders’ Cup. The next available date is in 2022.

Part of the money for the track improvements would come from Maryland slot machine revenues, although those appropriations would start to decrease in 2026 and end in 2032.

It will take three to four years to make all the improvements. The Preakness would continue to be run at Pimlico during renovation.

TSG, which owns a training facility in Bowie, Md., would likely sell or donate the land to the city.

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
