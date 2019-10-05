UFC 243 live updates: Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya

Australian UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker (21-4) takes on unbeaten New Zealander UFC Interim Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya (17-0) in the main event of UFC 243 on Saturday. The historic bout for Oceania will take place at massive Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, the first time UFC has run the event since UFC 193, where Holly Holm upset Ronda Rousey. Join us for fight-by-fight, round-by-round coverage. The co-main event will feature the colorful Al Iaquinta (14-5-1) taking on knockout artist Dan Hooker (19-8) in a lightweight fight.

Khalid Taha vs. Bruno Silva

Khalid Taha is a German fighter with a 1-1 record thus far in the UFC. Bruno Silva is a Brazilian competitor who makes his UFC debut after a successful run in Russia.

Round 1. After a brief feeling out period, Taha drops Silva with a two punch combination. Despite landing hard, Silva recovers well in a clinch. With Taha throwing such heavy punches, Silva relies more on kicks and connects with a nice one to the body. Silva lands an unintentional low blow and then another moments later. 10-9 Taha.

Round 2. Taha comes out strong with a big punch and follows with more power shots behind it. Silva responds by securing a takedown a minute in. Taha accepts bottom position and locks in a closed full guard. Silva lands some punches from the top and passes guard into side control. He then ends up back in half guard. Silva continues to do damage from the top, while Taha occasionally throws upkicks from the bottom. 10-9 Silva.

Round 3. Silva clinches and quickly gets another takedown. However, Taha works his way right back up. Silva maintains a clinch and looks to get Taha back down, while Taha responds with elbows as he defends. Taha lands some hard ones and follows with punches. Silva turns his back and Taha keeps landing shots. Taha looks for a rear naked choke and then transitions to an arm triangle choke and gets the tap from the jiu jitsu black belt.

Advertisement

Winner: Khalid Taha, submission, round 3.

That was a quality win for Taha to start the show. He was clearly the better and more powerful striker. Silva threatened with his ground ability but Taha poured it on at the end and got the submission when the result was looking like it might be up in the air.